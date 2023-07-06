Meta’s Threads Has 10M Users in One Day, is it the Twitter Killer?

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp on Wednesday, July 5, announced the launch of its latest app, Threads, which is expected to rival Twitter.

Threads is a text-based messaging app for sharing text updates and joining public conversations and has already garnered millions of users within hours of its launch. Within minutes of introduction, brands including Billboard, HBO, NPR, and Netflix had accounts set up.

The debut of Threads comes at a challenging moment for Twitter, which recently implemented new viewing restrictions on tweets, especially for unverified accounts that don’t pay for a subscription to the platform, causing user discontent.

What Threads Offers

Unlike most Twitter users, who are limited to 280 characters, Threads users can make 500-character posts and upload movies up to five minutes long.

Posts can also be shared as links on other sites. Users have the option to report, block, unfollow, or block others. Additionally, users can exclude responses that contain particular words.

Developed under Meta’s Instagram team, Threads aims to be a direct competitor to Twitter, allowing users to share text, photos, and videos. The app has a strong Instagram integration which enables users to share particular Instagram posts, Stories, or IGTV videos with their friends.

Users can start using Threads immediately by logging in with their Instagram account. They can modify their profile exclusively for Threads while keeping their Instagram username and authentication.

They can also opt to follow the same accounts they do on Instagram and find more people who care about the same things they do. Threads has access to all of Instagram’s essential accessibility features, including screen reader support and AI-generated image explanations.

Instagram boasts 2 billion users, compared to Twitter’s more than 250 million users. If only a quarter of Instagram users sign up, they will have double the numbers of Twitter in a short time.

The Reason for Threads

Meta says it has built Threads with tools to enable positive, productive conversations. Where users can control who can mention them or reply to them within Threads. Like on Instagram, you can add hidden words to filter out replies to your threads that contain specific words. You can unfollow, block, restrict or report a profile on Threads by tapping the three-dot menu, and any accounts you’ve blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads.

Meta also announced that it is working towards making Threads compatible with ActivityPub protocol and adding improved features for recommendations in feeds, enabling real-time trend tracking and improved search functionality. Threads is currently available on both iOS and Android, and people can download the app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Expanding the Digital Space for Small Businesses

Small businesses may find this capability to be a game-changer because it enables them to share customized information with particular clients, strengthening relationships and possibly increasing conversion rates.

Meta’s launch of Threads and the revamped Instagram Threads messaging app represents a significant shift in the social media landscape, opening new avenues for small businesses to connect with customers and grow their businesses.

The platforms’ features are designed to facilitate connections and conversations, which are often more valuable to small businesses than large-scale advertising campaigns. By leveraging these features, small businesses could potentially compete with larger competitors in terms of online presence and customer engagement.

This is because social media platforms offer an unparalleled opportunity to reach a vast and diverse audience at a relatively low cost. With billions of active users across various platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn, small businesses can tap into a massive pool of potential customers actively engaged and receptive to discovering new products and services.

Small businesses can amplify their brand visibility, generate leads, and drive sales by strategically utilizing social media marketing techniques such as targeted advertising, content creation, and influencer collaborations.

