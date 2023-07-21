microsoft-unveils-ai-infused-bing-chat-enterprise-and-reveals-microsoft-365-copilot-pricing

Microsoft has revealed major updates and features for its Bing and Microsoft 365 services. Earlier this year, the company rolled out the AI-powered Bing, designed to reinvent the web search experience. Offering complete answers and a full chat experience, the AI was touted as a game-changer for productivity.

Today, Microsoft announced the expansion of Bing into a new AI-powered chat service for businesses, Bing Chat Enterprise, as well as revealing pricing details for its Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Bing Chat Enterprise— A Game Changer for AI-driven Business Communication

Bing Chat Enterprise, an AI-powered chat for work, protects commercial data and assures user privacy. Launched in preview today, it is now accessible to more than 160 million users. Promising to enhance efficiency and creativity, Bing Chat Enterprise comes with commercial data protection, ensuring chat data is neither saved nor visible to Microsoft.

In addition to delivering complete, verifiable answers with citations, Bing Chat Enterprise is expected to enhance creativity by providing visual answers in the form of graphs, charts, and images.

This new tool is included at no additional cost in Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium, with future plans to offer it as a standalone service at $5 per user per month.

Microsoft 365 Copilot Pricing Details

The new Microsoft 365 Copilot, designed to revolutionize work, is priced at $30 per user per month for Microsoft 365 E3, E5, Business Standard, and Business Premium customers. It brings together the power of large language models with Microsoft Graph and Microsoft 365 apps.

For small businesses, the Copilot offers impressive abilities. It can summarize the morning’s meetings, emails, and chats; keep employees up-to-date on recent project developments; or create a SWOT analysis from internal files and data from the web. Microsoft’s comprehensive approach to security, privacy, and compliance ensure data protection within the enterprise.

The rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot follows a successful Early Access Program, with enthusiastic feedback from enterprise customers worldwide, such as KPMG, Lumen, and Emirates NBD.

Visual Search in Chat— Expanding Bing’s AI Capabilities

Building on its commitment to delivering innovative AI-powered features, Microsoft announced the rollout of multimodal capabilities via Visual Search in Chat. Users can upload images and search the web for related content, offering a dynamic way to explore content beyond textual queries.

These updates represent significant opportunities for small businesses to enhance efficiency, creativity, and productivity. Microsoft’s advancements in AI, particularly with Bing Chat Enterprise and Microsoft 365 Copilot, offer transformative tools for today’s fast-paced business environment. As the company continues to refine and expand these services, small business owners can expect robust, AI-infused tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth.

