Military Spouses Encouraged to Pursue Entrepreneurship with New SBA Training Course

In a move that could potentially transform the landscape of small business ownership, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has launched a fresh business training initiative, “The Military Spouse Pathway to Business Program.” This course aims to bolster economic opportunities for military spouses, aligning with the White House Executive Order 14100, which focuses on strengthening economic potential for military and Veteran spouses, caregivers, and survivors.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said, “The Biden-Harris Administration is working hard to create more economic opportunities for military families.” She stressed that the SBA is committed to investing in Veterans and military families, carving entrepreneurial paths to ensure they are included in the small business boom that has ignited job creation and innovation across the nation.

Guzman affirmed the readiness of the SBA to provide tailored programs and comprehensive support resources for military spouses. “America’s military spouses have served our country, and the SBA is ready to support them with customized programs and layered support resources so they can pursue their dreams of business ownership.”

The Military Spouse Pathway to Business Program offers classes both in-person and virtually throughout the year. The SBA encourages military spouses with solid business ideas or those contemplating entrepreneurship to enroll. The program curriculum is designed to equip participants with necessary knowledge and skills for developing business plans and evaluating business concepts.

The SBA District Offices and SBA Resource Partners will deliver these courses, which aim to empower military spouse entrepreneurs with the same opportunities available to service members and Veterans. These include counseling and training, access to capital, federal contracting, and disaster assistance.

Acting Associate Administrator for the Office of Veterans Business Development, Timothy Green, said, “The course is designed similarly to SBA’s Boots to Business and Boots to Business Reboot courses.” He added that the new program considers the unique experiences of military spouses, offering them a dedicated curriculum, peer group, and a tailored schedule.

Green emphasized that while military spouses were always encouraged to attend these programs, the new initiative provides a more personalized approach for them.

The course covers a wide range of entrepreneurial business concepts, including market research, economics, legal considerations, and finances. Participants will be informed about additional resources to help them access startup capital, receive technical assistance, and earn contracting opportunities.

For military spouses interested in embarking on an entrepreneurial journey, the opportunity to sign up for this in-person or virtual class awaits. They can reach out to their local Veterans Business Outreach Center or SBA District Office for more information about the course.

This program introduced by the Biden-Harris Administration brings a promising chance for military spouses to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, thereby contributing to the flourishing small business sector and driving economic growth.

