Millions in Pandemic Recovery Grants Still Available Around the U.S.

Businesses in many communities are still struggling from the pandemic. Some groups, like women-owned businesses and those in major cities or economically disadvantaged communities, tend to struggle even more. But small business grant programs aim to offer some relief. Read on to learn about current opportunities.

Connecticut Women’s Business Development Council Equity Match Grant Program

The Women’s Business Development Council in Connecticut is about to launch a new application period for its Equity Match Grant Program. Women-owned small businesses in Connecticut can apply for funds to support a clearly defined project. Grants may range from $2,500 to $10,000; a 25 percent match is required. Businesses in distressed economic communities are exempt from the match requirement. In addition to being at least 51 percent women-owned and located in Connecticut, applicants must also have at least two years in business to qualify and have annual sales between $25,000 and $2 million. The application period opens on August 14 and closes on September 27.

Cook County Source Grants

Cook County, IL is now officially launching a grant program to support businesses still struggling with the effects of COVID-19. The program was recently unveiled while County leaders continued working out the details. Now, small businesses in the county are officially able to apply for grants between $10,000 and $20,000, with $40 million in total funding available. Funding amounts will ultimately be determined by each business’s revenue as of 2019. Businesses that earned between $20,000 and $50,000 can apply for grants of $10,000. And those with revenue above $50,000 can apply for grants of $20,000. August 18 is the deadline to apply.

San Francisco Storefront Opportunity Grant Program and Business Training Grant Program

San Francisco is offering two new small business grant programs worth $4 million. The goal of these programs is to strengthen existing businesses and fill vacant commercial space in low to moderate income areas. The first program, the Storefront Opportunity Grant Program provides entrepreneurs with technical assistance and funding to secure new commercial leases. Grants of $25,00 are available for those looking to open their first storefront location. And $50,000 is available for existing businesses looking to expand to new locations. The second program, the Business Training Grant Program, provides training and counseling programs to both new and existing entrepreneurs, with a focus on racial equity. Grants of between $5,000 and $50,000 are available.

Fresno Small Business Growth Fund

The deadline is approaching for submitting grant applications to Fresno, California’s Small Business Growth Fund. The city is partnering with the Global Entrepreneurship Network, Etsy and Progressive to fund the program. Individual grants may be worth between $5,000 and $25,000. To qualify, businesses must have less than $1 million in revenue in 2022. July 21 is the application deadline.

Newton County Small Business Relief Grant Program

Newton County, Georgia is now accepting applications for its Small Business Relief Grant Program. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the program is open to small businesses with 25 employees or fewer. Each business can apply for up to $20,000 in reimbursement grant funding, and must demonstrate how the pandemic had a negative impact on their business.

Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant Program

Harrisonburg, Virginia is setting aside $200,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act Funds for a small business grant program. The Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant program aims to support businesses that are still facing pandemic-related struggles. The program previously launched funding cycles in 2020 and 2021, but the city knows that many businesses that didn’t receive funds are still struggling. To qualify for funds during this new round, businesses must not have received previous grants from Harrisonburg during 2020 or 2021. The deadline to apply is August 31.

