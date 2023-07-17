National Day Calendar for Business 2023

About Us   |   Advertise

Published: Jul 16, 2023
Holidays and celebrations can be perfect opportunities for businesses to offer promotions or highlight their offerings. Even if you want to celebrate every day, there are enough national days to accomplish that goal. The following national day calendar can help you plan your marketing materials and bring some fun to your business throughout all of 2023.

What National Day is it Today?

National days provide a great way to promote your business throughout the entire year. There are national days and celebrations on nearly every date on the calendar. Look at our national day calendar below to find the specific holidays that are most relevant today.

Use Our National Days Calendar to Promote Your Business in 2023

Expanding on the content provided, using national days in your small business marketing strategy can be a highly effective way to attract new customers, engage with your existing clientele, and build your brand reputation. For instance, if you’re a bookstore owner looking to diversify your revenue stream, learning how to sell comic books and hosting a sales event on National Comic Book Day can be an exciting and profitable venture.

Let’s explore how to optimize this strategy:

  1. Identify Relevant Holidays: Make use of the national day calendar to spot holidays that align with your business. If you’re a bookstore, National Book Lovers Day or National Comic Book Day could be ideal. If you’re a restaurant, National Food Days might be more appropriate.
  2. Plan Ahead: Once you’ve identified the holidays that are relevant to your business, planning is crucial. Start preparing for the event at least a month in advance. This could involve ordering extra stock, arranging for guest appearances by local comic book artists, or creating engaging social media content.
  3. Promote Your Event: Utilize different channels to advertise your event. This could be through social media, email newsletters, or even local newspapers and radio stations. Create a business advertising guide that will help you plan your promotions across various channels and mediums.
  4. Engage with Your Customers: During the event, interact with your customers, ask for their feedback, and engage with them on social media. This can help build a sense of community and loyalty towards your business.
  5. Offer Special Promotions: On these special days, consider offering special discounts or incentives. For example, you could provide a discount on comic books on National Comic Book Day or offer a free bookmark with every purchase.
  6. Evaluate and Improve: After the event, take time to review its success. Consider what worked, what didn’t, and how you can improve for next time. This could involve surveying customers or tracking sales and engagement metrics.

Remember, using national days as part of your marketing strategy isn’t just about boosting sales for one day. It’s about creating memorable experiences for your customers, fostering a sense of community, and positioning your business as a go-to hub for your specific products or services.

The above examples of the bookstore offering comic books or the Mexican restaurant providing discounts on National Tequila Day are practical illustrations of how national days can be utilized effectively. By integrating these holidays into your marketing plan, you can increase visibility, boost customer engagement, and ultimately, enhance your business’s profitability.

National Day Calendar 2023

This national day calendar includes a full list of dates, months, and weeks throughout the year that may be relevant to small businesses. Read on for a complete list of occasions that your company and customers may want to celebrate throughout the year.

Monthly Holidays in January

National Hobby Month
National Mentoring Month
National Soup Month
National Oatmeal Month
National Hot Tea Month
National CBD Month
National Bath Safety Month

National Weeks in January

DateHoliday
January 1 - 7New Year's Resolutions Week
January 8 - 14National Home Office Safety and Security Week
January 8-14National Pizza Week
January 29 - February 4Meat Week

National Days in January

DateHoliday
Jan. 1New Year's Day
Jan. 1National Hangover Day
Jan. 1National Bloody Mary Day
Jan. 2World Introvert Day
Jan. 2Personal Trainer Awareness Day
Jan. 2Buffet Day
Jan. 2National Science Fiction Day
Jan. 3National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day
Jan. 4National Trivia Day
Jan. 4National Spaghetti Day
Jan. 5National Bird Day
Jan. 5National Whipped Cream Day
Jan. 5National Keto Day
Jan. 6Three Kings Day
Jan. 6National Technology Day
Jan. 7National Play Outside Day
Jan. 8National Bubble Bath Day
Jan. 8National Winter Skin Relief Day
Jan. 8National Career Coach Day
Jan. 9National Clean Off Your Desk Day
Jan. 9National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Jan. 10National Shop for Travel Day
Jan. 10National Cut Your Energy Costs Day
Jan. 11National Milk Day
Jan. 12National Pharmacist Day
Jan. 13National Sticker Day
Jan. 14National Dress Up Your Pet Day
Jan. 15National Bagel Day
Jan. 15National Hat Day
Jan. 16Martin Luther King Jr. Day (observed)
Jan. 16International Hot and Spicy Food Day
Jan. 17International Mentoring Day
Jan. 18National Thesaurus Day
Jan. 19Get to Know Your Customers Day
Jan. 19National Popcorn Day
Jan. 20National Cheese Lovers Day
Jan. 20National Disc Jockey Day
Jan. 21National Use Your Gift Card Day
Jan. 22National Polka Dot Day
Jan. 23National Pie Day
Jan. 23National Handwriting Day
Jan. 24National Peanut Butter Day
Jan. 24International Day of Education
Jan. 25Library Shelfie Day
Jan. 25National Irish Coffee Day
Jan. 25National Opposite Day
Jan. 26National Spouses Day
Jan. 26National Green Juice Day
Jan. 27Holocaust Remembrance Day
Jan. 27National Chocolate Cake Day
Jan. 28Global Community Engagement Day
Jan. 28Data Privacy Day
Jan. 28National Fun at Work Day
Jan. 29National Puzzle Day
Jan. 30National Bubble Wrap Day
Jan. 30National Croissant Day
Jan. 31National Plan for Vacation Day
Jan. 30National Hot Chocolate Day
Jan. 30Inspire Your Heart with Art Day

Monthly Holidays in February

Black History Month
American Heart Month
National Cancer Prevention Month
Children's Dental Health Month
Responsible Pet Owner Month
National Hot Breakfast Month
National Snack Food Month
Free and Open Source Software Month

National Weeks in February

DateHoliday
February 1 - 7National Patient Recognition Week
February 6 - 10National Pride in Foodservice Week
February 6 - 12National Freelance Writer Appreciation Week
February 6 - 12International Networking Week
February 12 - 18National Secondhand Wardrobe Week
February 14 - 21Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Education Week

National Days in February

DateHoliday
Feb. 1National Dark Chocolate Day
Feb. 2Groundhog Day
Feb. 2National Girls and Women in Sports Day
Feb. 2Optimist Day
Feb. 2National Tater Tot Day
Feb. 3Bubble Gum Day
Feb. 3National Wear Red Day
Feb. 4Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
Feb. 4National Hemp Day
Feb. 5World Nutella Day
Feb. 6National Frozen Yogurt Day
Feb. 7National Fettuccini Alfredo Day
Feb. 7National Send a Card to a Friend Day
Feb. 8Safer Internet Day
Feb. 9National Pizza Day
Feb. 9National Toothache Day
Feb. 10National Home Warranty Day
Feb. 11Global Movie Day
Feb. 11National Inventor's Day
Feb. 12National Pork Rind Day
Feb. 12Super Bowl Sunday
Feb. 13Galentine's Day
Feb. 13National Football Hangover Day
Feb. 13National Clean Out Your Computer Day
Feb. 14Valentine's Day
Feb. 15Single's Awareness Day
Feb. 15National Gumdrop Day
Feb. 16National Almond Day
Feb. 17National Caregivers Day
Feb. 17National Random Acts of Kindness Day
Feb. 18National Drink Wine Day
Feb. 18National Battery Day
Feb. 19National Lash Day
Feb. 20National Leadership Day
Feb. 20National Comfy Day
Feb. 20National Muffin Day
Feb. 20National Love Your Pet Day
Feb. 20President's Day
Feb. 21Paczki Day
Feb. 21Fat Tuesday
Feb. 21National Pancake Day
Feb. 21National Grain Free Day
Feb. 22National Supermarket Employee Day
Feb. 22National Margarita Day
Feb. 22Ash Wednesday
Feb. 23National Dog Biscuit Day
Feb. 23National Toast Day
Feb. 23National Chili Day
Feb. 23National Tile Day
Feb. 24National Tortilla Chip Day
Feb. 24National Skip the Straw Day
Feb. 25National Clam Chowder Day
Feb. 26National Pistachio Day
Feb. 27National Strawberry Day
Feb. 27National Retro Day
Feb. 28National Tooth Fairy Day
Feb. 28World Spay Day
Feb. 28National Floral Design Day

Monthly Holidays in March

Women's History Month
National Athletic Training Month
Irish American Heritage Month
National Craft Month
National Nutrition Month
National Credit Education Month
Asset Management Awareness Month
National Brain Injury Awareness Month
Endometriosis Awareness Month
Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month
National Sauce Month

National Weeks in March

DateHoliday
February 27 - March 5Telecommuter Appreciation Week
March 1 - 7National Invest in Veterans Week
March 4 - 7International Women's Week
March 5 - 11Read an eBook Week
March 5 - 11Dental Assistant Recognition Week
March 12 - 18National Glaucoma Week
March 13 - 19Fix a Leak Week
March 21 - 27National Agriculture Week
March 25 - 31National Physicians Week
March 26 - April 1National Cleaning Week

National Days in March

DateHoliday
Mar. 1World Music Therapy Day
Mar. 1National Peanut Butter Lover's Day
Mar. 2Read Across America Day
Mar. 3National Employee Benefits Day
Mar. 3National Employee Appreciation Day
Mar. 3National Day of Unplugging
Mar. 3National Mulled Wine Day
Mar. 4National Sons Day
Mar. 4National Play Outside Day
Mar. 5National Absinthe Day
Mar. 6National Frozen Food Day
Mar. 6National Dress Day
Mar. 6National Dentist's Day
Mar. 7National Cereal Day
Mar. 7National Flapjack Day
Mar. 8International Women's Day
Mar. 8National Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day
Mar. 8National Proofreading Day
Mar. 9National Meatball Day
Mar. 9National Barbie Day
Mar. 10National Pack Your Lunch Day
Mar. 11World Plumbing Day
Mar. 12National Working Moms Day
Mar. 12Daylight Savings Time
Mar. 12Plant a Flower Day
Mar. 13National Jewel Day
Mar. 14Pi Day
Mar. 14National Children's Craft Day
Mar. 14National Potato Chip Day
Mar. 14Internation Day of Mathematics
Mar. 15National Equal Pay Day
Mar. 16National Curl Crush Day
Mar. 16Absolutely Incredible Kids Day
Mar. 17St. Patrick's Day
Mar. 17National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day
Mar. 18Global Recycling Day
Mar. 18National Quilting Day
Mar. 18National Corn Dog Day
Mar. 18National Biodiesel Day
Mar. 18National Sloppy Joe Day
Mar. 19International Clients Day
Mar. 19National Backyard Day
Mar. 19National Certified Nurses Day
Mar. 19National Poultry Day
Mar. 19International Read to Me Day
Mar. 20First Day of Spring
Mar. 20World Oral Health Day
Mar. 20National Ravioli Day
Mar. 20World Storytelling Day
Mar. 21National Single Parent Day
Mar. 21National Fragrance Day
Mar. 21World Poetry Day
Mar. 21International Colour Day
Mar. 22National Goof Off Day
Mar. 23National Puppy Day
Mar. 23National Chip and Dip Day
Mar. 23National Tamale Day
Mar. 24National Cocktail Day
Mar. 24National Cheesesteak Day
Mar. 25Tolkien Reading Day
Mar. 26National Spinach Day
Mar. 26Epilepsy Awareness Day
Mar. 27International Whisk(e)y Day
Mar. 28World Piano Day
Mar. 29National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day
Mar. 30National Doctors Day
Mar. 30National Virtual Vacation Day
Mar. 31International Transgender Day of Visibility
Mar. 31World Backup Day
Mar. 31National Tater Day

Monthly Holidays in April

 

National Brunch Month
National Financial Literacy Month
National Inventor's Month
National Garden Month
National Decorating Month
Stress Awareness Month
National Landscape Architecture Month
National Poetry Month
National Soft Pretzel Month
National Internship Awareness Month
International Guitar Month
National Autism Awareness Month

National Weeks in April

DateHoliday
April 1 - 7International Pooper Scooper Week
April 16 - 22National Coin Week
April 17 - 21National Work Zone Awareness Week
April 23 - 29National Administrative Professionals Week
April 23 - 29Every Kid Healthy Week

National Days in April

DateHoliday
Apr. 1April Fools Day
Apr. 1National Handmade Day
Apr. 1National Play Outside Day
Apr. 2World Autism Awareness Day
Apr. 2National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
Apr. 3World Party Day
Apr. 3National Tweed Day
Apr. 4National Vitamin C Day
Apr. 5National Deep Dish Pizza Day
Apr. 5National Walking Day
Apr. 6National Burrito Day
Apr. 6National Caramel Popcorn Day
Apr. 7Good Friday
Apr. 7National Beer Day
Apr. 8National Empanada Day
Apr. 8National Zoo Day
Apr. 9Easter
Apr. 9National Cherish an Antique Day
Apr. 10National Siblings Day
Apr. 10National Encourage a Young Writers Day
Apr. 11National Pet Day
Apr. 12National Only Child Day
Apr. 12National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day
Apr. 13National Make Lunch Count Day
Apr. 13National Scrabble Day
Apr. 14National Gardening Day
Apr. 15Tax Day
Apr. 15National Record Store Day
Apr. 15National Laundry Day
Apr. 16National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day
Apr. 16National Eggs Benedict Day
Apr. 17National Haiku Poetry Day
Apr. 17National Crawfish Day
Apr. 18National Linemen Appreciation Day
Apr. 18National Animal Crackers Day
Apr. 19National Garlic Day
Apr. 19National Banana Day
Apr. 20Get to Know Your Customers Day
Apr. 20Volunteer Appreciation Day
Apr. 21National Kindergarted Day
Apr. 22Earth Day
Apr. 22Celebrate Trails Day
Apr. 22National Picnic Day
Apr. 24National Pigs in a Blanket Day
Apr. 25National Hug a Plumber Day
Apr. 26Denim Day
Apr. 26Stop Food Waste Day
Apr. 26National Kids and Pets Day
Apr. 26National Pretzel Day
Apr. 26National Administrative Professionals Day
Apr. 27National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day
Apr. 27Arbor Day
Apr. 28National Superhero Day
Apr. 29Independent Bookstore Day
Apr. 29National Pool Opening Day
Apr. 29World Veterinary Day
Apr. 30National Bubble Tea Day
Apr. 30National Pet Parents Day
Apr. 30National Hairstylist Appreciation Day

Monthly Holidays in May

 

Global Employee Health and Fitness Month
Skin Cancer Awareness Month
National Dental Care Month
National Foster Care Month
Celiac Disease Awareness Month
National Moving Month
National Military Appreciation Month
National Mental Health Awareness Month
National Hamburger Month
National Egg Month
National Photography Month
National Barbecue Month
Older Americans Month
Date Your Mate Month
National Water Safety Month
National Strawberry Month
National Salsa Month
Jewish American Heritage Month

National Weeks in May

DateHoliday
May 1 - 5Teacher Appreciation Week
May 6 - 12Nurse's Week
May 7 - 13National Pet Week
May 7 - 13National Small Business Week
May 14 - 20National Police Week
May 15 - 21National Bike to Work Week
May 15 - 21American Craft Beer Week

National Days in May

DateHoliday
May 1May Day
May 1International Workers Day
May 1Law Day
May 2National Teacher Appreciation Day
May 2National Life Insurance Day
May 3National Skilled Trades Day
May 3National Textiles Day
May 4National Self-Employed Day
May 4World Password Day
May 4Star Wars Day
May 4National Orange Juice Day
May 4National Bird Day
May 5Cinco de Mayo
May 6National Play Outside Day
May 6National Fitness Day
May 6Kentucky Derby Day
May 6Free Comic Book Day
May 6National Beverage Day
May 6National Nurses Day
May 6National Scrapbooking Day
May 6International No Diet Day
May 7National Lemonade Day
May 7International Infertility Survival Day
May 7National Packaging Design Day
May 8National Have a Coke Day
May 8National Women's Checkup Day
May 9National Moscato Day
May 10National Receptionist Day
May 10National Clean Up Your Room Day
May 11National Eat What You Want Day
May 12International Nurses Day
May 12National Limerick Day
May 13National Dog Mom's Day
May 13National Babysitter's Day
May 13National Miniature Golf Day
May 13National Train Day
May 13National Apple Pie Day
May 14Mother's Day
May 15International Day of Families
May 16National Mimosa Day
May 16National Barbecue Day
May 16National Piercing Day
May 16National Check Your Wipers Day
May 17National Pack Rat Day
May 18International Museum Day
May 19National Bike to Work Day
May 19National Pizza Party Day
May 22National Rescue Dog Day
May 22National Streaming Day
May 22National Be a Millionaire Day
May 22National Waitstaff Day
May 22National Memo Day
May 22National Craft Distillery Day
May 22World Paloma Day
May 22National Buy a Musical Instrument Day
May 23National Taffy Day
May 24Brother's Day
May 24National Scavenger Hunt Day
May 25Geek Pride Day
May 25International Plastic Free Day
May 25National Wine Day
May 26National Road Trip Day
May 26National Cooler Day
May 26National Don't Fry Day
May 27National Grape Popsicle Day
May 28National Hamburger Day
May 28National Brisket Day
May 29Memorial Day
May 29National 529 Day
May 30National Creativity Day
May 31National Smile Day
May 31National Senior Health and Fitness Day

Monthly Holidays in June

 

Pride Month
National Homeownership Month
National Dairy Month
National Candy Month
National Camping Month
National Safety Month
National DJ Month
National Soul Food Month
National Great Outdoors Month
Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month

National Weeks in June

DateHoliday
June 3 - 11National Fishing and Boating Week
June 4 - 10National Garden Week
June 4 - 10National Bed Bugs Awareness Week
June 12 - 18Men's Health Week
June 14 - 20National Nursing Assistant's Week
June 17 - 23National Waste and Recycling Workers Week

National Days in June

DateHoliday
June 1Global Parents Day
June 1World Milk Day
June 2National Leave the Office Early Day
June 2National Donut Day
June 2National Rotisserie Chicken Day
June 3National Play Outside Day
June 3World Bicycle Day
June 3National Egg Day
June 3National Trails Day
June 4National Cheese Day
June 4National Clean Beauty Day
June 5World Environment Day
June 5D-Day
June 6National Drive-In Movie Day
June 7National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
June 7National Running Day
June 7World Food Safety Day
June 8National Best Friends Day
June 8World Oceans Day
June 9National Movie Night
June 10National Rosé Day
June 10National Iced Tea Day
June 11Children's Day
June 11National Corn on the Cob Day
June 11National Outlet Shopping Day
June 12National Loving Day
June 12National Red Rose Day
June 13International Axe Throwing Day
June 13National Call Your Doctor Day
June 13National Sewing Machine Day
June 14National Bourbon Day
June 14National Blood Donor Day
June 14Flag Day
June 15Nature Photography Day
June 15National Smile Power Day
June 16National Flip Flop Day
June 16National Fudge Day
June 17National Eat Your Vegetables Day
June 17Global Garbage Man Day
June 18International Sushi Day
June 18World Wanna Get Away Day
June 18National Splurge Day
June 18National Go Fishing Day
June 18Father's Day
June 19Juneteenth
June 19National Watch Day
June 19World Martini Day
June 20World Productivity Day
June 20National Vanilla Milkshake Day
June 20National Ice Cream Soda Day
June 21National Smoothie Day
June 21International Yoga Day
June 21National Selfie Day
June 21First Day of Summer
June 22National HVAC Tech Day
June 22National Take Your Dog to Work Day
June 23National Hydration Day
June 24Take Back the Lunchbreak Day
June 25National Strawberry Parfait Day
June 26National Beautician's Day
June 27Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Day
June 28National Logistics Day
June 28National Insurance Awareness Day
June 29National Handshake Day
June 29National Camera Day
June 30Social Media Day
June 30National OOTD Day

Monthly Holidays in July

 

National Independent Retailer Month
National Ice Cream Month
National Hot Dog Month
National Grilling Month
World Watercolor Month
National Anti-Boredom Month
National Culinary Arts Month
National Hemp Month

National Weeks in July

DateHoliday
July 16 - 22Everybody Deserves a Massage Week

National Days in July

DateHoliday
July 1National Play Outside Day
July 1National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day
July 1National Postal Worker Day
July 2National Anisette Day
July 3National Eat Your Beans Day
July 4Independence Day
July 4National Caesar Salad Day
July 5National Workaholics Day
July 5National Bikini Day
July 6National Fried Chicken Day
July 7National Dive Bar Day
July 7National Macaroni Day
July 8National Freezer Pop Day
July 9National Sugar Cookie Day
July 10National Kitten Day
July 10National Pina Colada Day
July 11All American Pet Photo Day
July 11National Mojito Day
July 12National Simplicity Day
July 13National Beans 'n' Franks Day
July 14Collector Car Appreciation Day
July 14National French Fry Day
July 14National Mac and Cheese Day
July 15National I Love Horses Day
July 16National Ice Cream Day
July 16National Personal Chef Day
July 17National Tattoo Day
July 17National Lottery Day
July 18National Caviar Day
July 19National Hot Dog Day
July 19National Daquiri Day
July 20Get to Know Your Customers Day
July 20National Fortune Cookie Day
July 21National Junk Food Day
July 22National Hammock Day
July 23National Parents' Day
July 23National Gorgeous Grandma Day
July 23National Vanilla Ice Cream Day
July 24National Drive-Thru Day
July 24International Self Care Day
July 24National Tequila Day
July 24National Cousins' Day
July 25National Wine and Cheese Day
July 25National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
July 26National Aunt and Uncle's Day
July 27National Scotch Day
July 27National Chili Dog Day
July 27National Intern Day
July 28National Talk in an Elevator Day
July 28National Milk Chocolate Day
July 28National Waterpark Day
July 29National Chicken Wing Day
July 29National Lasagna Day
July 29National Lipstick Day
July 30National Father-in-Law Day
July 30National Cheesecake Day
July 31National Mutt Day
July 31National Avocado Day

Monthly Holidays in August

 

National Dog Month
National Wellness Month
Black Business Month
National Back to School Month
National Sandwich Month
National Golf Month
Family Fun Month
National Eye Exam Month

National Weeks in August

DateHoliday
August 1 - 7World Breastfeeding Week
August 6 - 12National Farmers Market Week
August 7 - 13Simplify Your Life Week
August 14 - 20National Bargain Hunting Week
August 20 - 26National Management Training Week

National Days in August

DateHoliday
Aug. 1National Girlfriends Day
Aug. 2National Coloring Book Day
Aug. 2National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
Aug. 3National Watermelon Day
Aug. 3National IPA Day
Aug. 4International Beer Day
Aug. 4National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Aug. 5National Play Outside Day
Aug. 5National Disc Golf Day
Aug. 5National Work Like a Dog Day
Aug. 5National Mustard Day
Aug. 5National Underwear Day
Aug. 6National Sisters Day
Aug. 6National Friendship Day
Aug. 6American Family Day
Aug. 6National Fresh Breath Day
Aug. 7National Lighthouse Day
Aug. 8International Cat Day
Aug. 8National CBD Day
Aug. 8National Frozen Custard Day
Aug. 9International Coworking Day
Aug. 9National Book Lovers Day
Aug. 10National Lazy Day
Aug. 10National S'mores Day
Aug. 10National Shapewear Day
Aug. 11National Sons and Daughters Day
Aug. 12International Youth Day
Aug. 12National Bowling Day
Aug. 12National Vinyl Record Day
Aug. 13National Left Handers Day
Aug. 13National Prosecco Day
Aug. 13National Filet Mignon Day
Aug. 14National V-J Day
Aug. 14National Creamsicle Day
Aug. 15National Relaxation Day
Aug. 15National Leathercraft Day
Aug. 16National Rum Day
Aug. 16National Roller Coaster Day
Aug. 17Black Cat Appreciation Day
Aug. 17National Nonprofit Day
Aug. 17National Thrift Store Day
Aug. 18National Fajita Day
Aug. 18National Pinot Noir Day
Aug. 18National Mail Order Catalog Day
Aug. 19World Photography Day
Aug. 19National Potato Day
Aug. 20International Day of Medical Transporters
Aug. 21National Senior Citizens Day
Aug. 21Brazilian Blowout Day
Aug. 22National Tooth Fairy Day
Aug. 22World Plant Milk Day
Aug. 23National Cuban Sandwich Day
Aug. 24National Waffle Day
Aug. 25National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
Aug. 25National Whiskey Sour Day
Aug. 26National Dog Day
Aug. 26National Women's Equality Day
Aug. 27National Just Because Day
Aug. 28National Red Wine Day
Aug. 28International Read Comics in Public Day
Aug. 29National Chop Suey Day
Aug. 30National Beach Day
Aug. 30National Grief Awareness Day
Aug. 31National Eat Outside Day
Aug. 31National Matchmaker Day

Monthly Holidays in September

 

National Suicide Prevention Month
Self Care Awareness Month
National Sewing Month
National Mortgage Professional Month
National Piano Month
Baby Safety Month
Self Improvement Month
National Potato Month
National Chicken Month
National Rice Month
National Preparedness Month
Sourdough September

National Weeks in September

DateHoliday
September 3 - 9National Waffle Week
September 5 - 10National Payroll Week
September 10 - 16National Suicide Prevention Week
September 10 - 16National Assisted Living Week
September 10 - 16National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
September 10 - 16National Compassionate Leadership Week
September 10 - 16National Beauty and Barber Week
September 17 - 23National Singles Week
September 18 - 24National Indoor Plant Week
September 18 - 24National Surgical Technologists Week
September 18 - 24National Keep Kids Creative Week

National Days in September

DateHoliday
Sept. 1National Hotel Employee Day
Sept. 1National Food Bank Day
Sept. 2National Play Outside Day
Sept. 2National Tailgating Day
Sept. 2World Coconut Day
Sept. 3National Cinema Day
Sept. 3U.S. Bowling League Day
Sept. 4National Wildlife Day
Sept. 5Labor Day
Sept. 5National Cheese Pizza Day
Sept. 6National Read a Book Day
Sept. 7National Beer Lovers Day
Sept. 8Star Trek Day
Sept. 9National Teddy Bear Day
Sept. 10National Grandparents Day
Sept. 10National Swap Ideas Day
Sept. 11Patriot Day
Sept. 11National Make Your Bed Day
Sept. 11National Boss/Employee Exchange Day
Sept. 12National Video Games Day
Sept. 12National Chocolate Milkshake Day
Sept. 13Day of the Programmer
Sept. 13National Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day
Sept. 13National Celiac Disease Awareness Day
Sept. 14National Live Creative Day
Sept. 14National Parents Day Off
Sept. 15National Online Learning Day
Sept. 15National Double Cheeseburger Day
Sept. 15National Neonatal Nurse Day
Sept. 16National Working Parents Day
Sept. 16National Stepfamily Day
Sept. 16National Tradesmen Day
Sept. 16National Guacamole Day
Sept. 17National Cleanup Day
Sept. 17National Dance Day
Sept. 18Wife Appreciation Day
Sept. 18National Cheeseburger Day
Sept. 19Talk Like a Pirate Day
Sept. 20National Care for Kids Day
Sept. 20National IT Professionals Day
Sept. 20Pepperoni Pizza Day
Sept. 21National Chia Day
Sept. 22American Business Women's Day
Sept. 22National Girls' Night
Sept. 22National Online Recovery Day
Sept. 23First Day of Fall
Sept. 24National Singles Day
Sept. 24National Hunting and Fishing Day
Sept. 24National Family Health and Fitness Day
Sept. 25National Daughter's Day
Sept. 25National Comic Book Day
Sept. 25National Lobster Day
Sept. 26National Family Day
Sept. 26National Pancake Day
Sept. 27National Scarf Day
Sept. 28National Drink Beer Day
Sept. 28National Good Neighbor Day
Sept. 28National Women's Health and Fitness Day
Sept. 29National Coffee Day
Sept. 30National Chewing Gum Day

Monthly Holidays in October

 

National Women's Small Business Month
National Work and Family Month
National Disability Employment Awareness Month
National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
National Dental Hygiene Month
National Book Month
Financial Planning Month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
LGBT History Month
National Cryptocurrency Month
National Vegetarian Month
National Pizza Month
National Pasta Month
National Dessert Month
National Cookie Month
National Cookbook Month
National Physical Therapy Month
National Kitchen and Bath Month
National Field Trip Month
National Fair Trade Month
Photographer Appreciation Month
Self Promotion Month
National Sausage Month
National Seafood Month
National Stamp Collecting Month
National Reading Group Month
National Pretzel Month
National Fire Prevention Month

National Weeks in October

DateHoliday
October 1 - 7National Active Aging Week
October 1 - 7National Spinning and Weaving Week
October 2 - 6National Customer Service Week
October 6 - 12National Physician Assistants Week
October 8 - 14Healthcare Security and Safety Week
October 15 - 21National Healthcare Quality Week
October 15 - 21National Retirement Security Week
October 15 - 21National Business Women's Week
October 16 - 22National Pharmacy Week
October 22 - 28National Massage Therapy Week

National Days in October

DateHoliday
Oct. 1National Pumpkin Spice Day
Oct. 1National Homemade Cookie Day
Oct. 2National Consignment Day
Oct. 2National Child Health Day
Oct. 2National Custodial Workers Recognition Day
Oct. 3National Boyfriend Day
Oct. 3National Techies Day
Oct. 3National Fruit at Work Day
Oct. 3Mean Girls Day
Oct. 4National Vodka Day
Oct. 4National Golf Lover's Day
Oct. 5National Do Something Nice Day
Oct. 6National Coaches Day
Oct. 6National Noodle Day
Oct. 6World Smile Day
Oct. 7National Play Outside Day
Oct. 8National Offroad Day
Oct. 8National Pierogi Day
Oct. 9Columbus Day
Oct. 9Indigenous People's Day
Oct. 9National Online Bank Day
Oct. 10World Mental Health Day
Oct. 10National Cake Decorating Day
Oct. 11National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day
Oct. 11National Coming Out Day
Oct. 12National Savings Day
Oct. 12National Farmer Day
Oct. 13National Train Your Brain Day
Oct. 14I Love Yarn Day
Oct. 14National Motorcycle Ride Day
Oct. 14National Dessert Day
Oct. 15National Aesthetician Day
Oct. 16World Food Day
Oct. 16National Liqueur Day
Oct. 16National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day
Oct. 16Global Cat Day
Oct. 16National Boss's Day
Oct. 16Department Store Day
Oct. 16National Sports Day
Oct. 17National Pasta Day
Oct. 18National Pharmacy Technician Day
Oct. 18Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day
Oct. 18National Legging Day
Oct. 19Get to Know Your Customers Day
Oct. 19National LGBT Center Awareness Day
Oct. 20International Chefs Day
Oct. 20National Get Smart About Credit Day
Oct. 20National Chicken and Waffles Day
Oct. 21Sweetest Day
Oct. 22National Mother-in-Law Day
Oct. 22National Make a Dog's Day
Oct. 22National Nut Day
Oct. 22National Color Day
Oct. 23National Croc Day
Oct. 24National Food Day
Oct. 25International Artist's Day
Oct. 25National Greasy Foods Day
Oct. 26National Pumpkin Day
Oct. 27National Black Cat Day
Oct. 27Frankenstein Friday
Oct. 27National Breadstick Day
Oct. 27National American Beer Day
Oct. 28National Trick or Treat Day
Oct. 28National First Responders Day
Oct. 28National Chocolate Day
Oct. 29National Cat Day
Oct. 29National Oatmeal Day
Oct. 30National Publicist Day
Oct. 30National Candy Corn Day
Oct. 31Halloween
Oct. 31National Caramel Apple Day
Oct. 31Knock Knock Joke Day
Oct. 31National Magic Day

Monthly Holidays in November

 

National Career Development Month
National Novel Writing Month
National Family Literacy Month
World Vegan Month
Gluten Free Diet Awareness Month
National Gratitude Month
National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
National Long-Term Care Awareness Month
National Diabetes Month
National Alzheimer's Month
National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

National Weeks in November

DateHoliday
November 12 - 18National Fraud Awareness Week
November 13 - 17National Young Readers Week
November 13 - 19Global Entrepreneurship Week
November 13 - 19World Kindness Week
November 22 - 29National Farm City Week

National Days in November

DateHoliday
Nov. 1Day of the Dead
Nov. 1All Saints Day
Nov. 1World Vegan Day
Nov. 1National Brush Day
Nov. 1National Author's Day
Nov. 1National Family Literacy Day
Nov. 2All Souls Day
Nov. 2National Stress Awareness Day
Nov. 3One Health Day
Nov. 3National Housewife's Day
Nov. 3National Sandwich Day
Nov. 3National Men Make Dinner Day
Nov. 4National Play Outside Day
Nov. 4National Candy Day
Nov. 5National Donut Day
Nov. 5National Love Your Red Hair Day
Nov. 6End of Daylight Savings Time
Nov. 6National Nacho Day
Nov. 7Job Action Day
Nov. 7National Retinol Day
Nov. 7National Merlot Day
Nov. 8National STEM Day
Nov. 8National Cappuccino Day
Nov. 9World Adoption Day
Nov. 10National Vanilla Cupcake Day
Nov. 11Veterans Day
Nov. 11National Sundae Day
Nov. 12National French Dip Day
Nov. 13World Kindness Day
Nov. 14National Family PJ Day
Nov. 14World Diabetes Day
Nov. 15America Recycles Day
Nov. 16International Check Your Wipers Day
Nov. 16National Fast Food Day
Nov. 17National Rural Health Day
Nov. 17National Take a Hike Day
Nov. 18Substitute Educators Day
Nov. 18National Princess Day
Nov. 19World Toilet Day
Nov. 20World Children Day
Nov. 20National Child's Day
Nov. 21World Television Day
Nov. 21National Stuffing Day
Nov. 22National Cranberry Relish Day
Nov. 23National Espresso Day
Nov. 24Thanksgiving
Nov. 25Black Friday
Nov. 25National Native American Heritage Day
Nov. 25National Flossing Day
Nov. 26Small Business Saturday
Nov. 26National Cake Day
Nov. 27National Brand Day
Nov. 27Cyber Monday
Nov. 28National French Toast Day
Nov. 29Giving Tuesday
Nov. 29Electronic Greetings Day
Nov. 30Computer Security Day

Monthly Holidays in December

 

National Write a Business Plan Month
Safe Toys and Gifts Month
Learn a Foreign Language Month
Worldwide Food Service Safety Month

National Weeks in December

DateHoliday
December 11 - 16Computer Science Education Week
December 18 - 24Gluten Free Baking Week

National Days in December

DateHoliday
Dec. 1National Pie Day
Dec. 2National Play Outside Day
Dec. 2National Bartender Day
Dec. 2Faux Fur Friday
Dec. 3International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Dec. 4National Cookie Day
Dec. 4National Sock Day
Dec. 5Bathtub Party Day
Dec. 6Mitten Tree Day
Dec. 6National Pawnbrokers Day
Dec. 7Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Dec. 7First Day of Hanukkah
Dec. 8National Brownie Day
Dec. 9Christmas Card Day
Dec. 9National Salesperson's Day
Dec. 10National Lager Day
Dec. 11National App Day
Dec. 11National Stretching Day
Dec. 11International Mountain Day
Dec. 12Gingerbread House Day
Dec. 12National Poinsettia Day
Dec. 13National Cocoa Day
Dec. 14National Violin Day
Dec. 14Free Shipping Day
Dec. 15Last Day of Hanukkah
Dec. 15International Tea Day
Dec. 15National Cupcake Day
Dec. 16National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
Dec. 17National Maple Syrup Day
Dec. 18National Twin Day
Dec. 19Look for an Evergreen Day
Dec. 20Go Caroling Day
Dec. 21First Day of Winter
Dec. 21Crossword Puzzle Day
Dec. 22National Mathematics Day
Dec. 23Festivus
Dec. 24Christmas Eve
Dec. 24National Chocolate Day
Dec. 24National Eggnog Day
Dec. 25Christmas
Dec. 26First Day of Kwanzaa
Dec. 26Boxing Day
Dec. 26National Candy Cane Day
Dec. 27National Fruitcake Day
Dec. 27Make Cutout Snowflakes Day
Dec. 28National Card Playing Day
Dec. 29National Hero Day
Dec. 30National Bacon Day
Dec. 31New Year's Eve

Use Our Monthly Calendars to Plan Your Marketing Strategy in 2023

The national day calendar above includes a full selection of occasions you may want to integrate into your marketing research or marketing courses throughout the year. To use the data above, start by completing a review of the national day calendar to find the holidays that are most relevant to your business. For example, a grocery store may run a special on National Peanut Butter Day, and a social media influencer might run a branded campaign with a fashion partner on National Denim Day.

There are so many holidays that may relate to businesses throughout the year. So review this calendar at the beginning of each month or whenever you’re planning your marketing campaigns for the year, quarter, or month. Then you can decide whether you want to build an entire campaign or include a simple email or social post around the holiday.

How many national days are there in the USA?

There are “national days” every day of the year, and some days include multiple celebrations. The exact number is always changing, as companies and organizations create new national “what-day” holidays all the time.

However, there are currently 11 nationally recognized federal holidays in the United States. These are more widely celebrated occasions like Christmas, Halloween, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day. Many employers provide paid time off work for these holidays throughout the year, but that’s not the case for all of these holidays.

What national days do you get off work?

The exact holidays that people get off work can vary by employer. However, there are nine federal holidays in the United States and many private employers provide paid time off. They include:

  • New Year’s Day
  • Memorial Day
  • Independence Day
  • Labor Day
  • Thanksgiving
  • The day after Thanksgiving/Black Friday
  • Christmas Eve
  • Christmas Day
  • New Year’s Eve

The federal government provides a more stringent list of holidays that federal employees get time off for. Holidays may be added periodically, but there are currently 11. Some private employers and state governments also follow this model. The official list of federal holidays as of 2023 includes:

  • New Year’s Day
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • President’s Day
  • Memorial Day
  • Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • Independence Day
  • Labor Day
  • Columbus Day
  • Veterans Day
  • Thanksgiving Day
  • Christmas Day

Annie Pilon
Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides.
