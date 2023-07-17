National Day Calendar for Business 2023

Holidays and celebrations can be perfect opportunities for businesses to offer promotions or highlight their offerings. Even if you want to celebrate every day, there are enough national days to accomplish that goal. The following national day calendar can help you plan your marketing materials and bring some fun to your business throughout all of 2023.
What National Day is it Today?
National days provide a great way to promote your business throughout the entire year. There are national days and celebrations on nearly every date on the calendar. Look at our national day calendar below to find the specific holidays that are most relevant today.
Use Our National Days Calendar to Promote Your Business in 2023
Expanding on the content provided, using national days in your small business marketing strategy can be a highly effective way to attract new customers, engage with your existing clientele, and build your brand reputation. For instance, if you’re a bookstore owner looking to diversify your revenue stream, learning how to sell comic books and hosting a sales event on National Comic Book Day can be an exciting and profitable venture.
Let’s explore how to optimize this strategy:
- Identify Relevant Holidays: Make use of the national day calendar to spot holidays that align with your business. If you’re a bookstore, National Book Lovers Day or National Comic Book Day could be ideal. If you’re a restaurant, National Food Days might be more appropriate.
- Plan Ahead: Once you’ve identified the holidays that are relevant to your business, planning is crucial. Start preparing for the event at least a month in advance. This could involve ordering extra stock, arranging for guest appearances by local comic book artists, or creating engaging social media content.
- Promote Your Event: Utilize different channels to advertise your event. This could be through social media, email newsletters, or even local newspapers and radio stations. Create a business advertising guide that will help you plan your promotions across various channels and mediums.
- Engage with Your Customers: During the event, interact with your customers, ask for their feedback, and engage with them on social media. This can help build a sense of community and loyalty towards your business.
- Offer Special Promotions: On these special days, consider offering special discounts or incentives. For example, you could provide a discount on comic books on National Comic Book Day or offer a free bookmark with every purchase.
- Evaluate and Improve: After the event, take time to review its success. Consider what worked, what didn’t, and how you can improve for next time. This could involve surveying customers or tracking sales and engagement metrics.
Remember, using national days as part of your marketing strategy isn’t just about boosting sales for one day. It’s about creating memorable experiences for your customers, fostering a sense of community, and positioning your business as a go-to hub for your specific products or services.
The above examples of the bookstore offering comic books or the Mexican restaurant providing discounts on National Tequila Day are practical illustrations of how national days can be utilized effectively. By integrating these holidays into your marketing plan, you can increase visibility, boost customer engagement, and ultimately, enhance your business’s profitability.
National Day Calendar 2023
This national day calendar includes a full list of dates, months, and weeks throughout the year that may be relevant to small businesses. Read on for a complete list of occasions that your company and customers may want to celebrate throughout the year.
Monthly Holidays in January
|National Hobby Month
|National Mentoring Month
|National Soup Month
|National Oatmeal Month
|National Hot Tea Month
|National CBD Month
|National Bath Safety Month
National Weeks in January
|Date
|Holiday
|January 1 - 7
|New Year's Resolutions Week
|January 8 - 14
|National Home Office Safety and Security Week
|January 8-14
|National Pizza Week
|January 29 - February 4
|Meat Week
National Days in January
|Date
|Holiday
|Jan. 1
|New Year's Day
|Jan. 1
|National Hangover Day
|Jan. 1
|National Bloody Mary Day
|Jan. 2
|World Introvert Day
|Jan. 2
|Personal Trainer Awareness Day
|Jan. 2
|Buffet Day
|Jan. 2
|National Science Fiction Day
|Jan. 3
|National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day
|Jan. 4
|National Trivia Day
|Jan. 4
|National Spaghetti Day
|Jan. 5
|National Bird Day
|Jan. 5
|National Whipped Cream Day
|Jan. 5
|National Keto Day
|Jan. 6
|Three Kings Day
|Jan. 6
|National Technology Day
|Jan. 7
|National Play Outside Day
|Jan. 8
|National Bubble Bath Day
|Jan. 8
|National Winter Skin Relief Day
|Jan. 8
|National Career Coach Day
|Jan. 9
|National Clean Off Your Desk Day
|Jan. 9
|National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
|Jan. 10
|National Shop for Travel Day
|Jan. 10
|National Cut Your Energy Costs Day
|Jan. 11
|National Milk Day
|Jan. 12
|National Pharmacist Day
|Jan. 13
|National Sticker Day
|Jan. 14
|National Dress Up Your Pet Day
|Jan. 15
|National Bagel Day
|Jan. 15
|National Hat Day
|Jan. 16
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day (observed)
|Jan. 16
|International Hot and Spicy Food Day
|Jan. 17
|International Mentoring Day
|Jan. 18
|National Thesaurus Day
|Jan. 19
|Get to Know Your Customers Day
|Jan. 19
|National Popcorn Day
|Jan. 20
|National Cheese Lovers Day
|Jan. 20
|National Disc Jockey Day
|Jan. 21
|National Use Your Gift Card Day
|Jan. 22
|National Polka Dot Day
|Jan. 23
|National Pie Day
|Jan. 23
|National Handwriting Day
|Jan. 24
|National Peanut Butter Day
|Jan. 24
|International Day of Education
|Jan. 25
|Library Shelfie Day
|Jan. 25
|National Irish Coffee Day
|Jan. 25
|National Opposite Day
|Jan. 26
|National Spouses Day
|Jan. 26
|National Green Juice Day
|Jan. 27
|Holocaust Remembrance Day
|Jan. 27
|National Chocolate Cake Day
|Jan. 28
|Global Community Engagement Day
|Jan. 28
|Data Privacy Day
|Jan. 28
|National Fun at Work Day
|Jan. 29
|National Puzzle Day
|Jan. 30
|National Bubble Wrap Day
|Jan. 30
|National Croissant Day
|Jan. 31
|National Plan for Vacation Day
|Jan. 30
|National Hot Chocolate Day
|Jan. 30
|Inspire Your Heart with Art Day
Monthly Holidays in February
|Black History Month
|American Heart Month
|National Cancer Prevention Month
|Children's Dental Health Month
|Responsible Pet Owner Month
|National Hot Breakfast Month
|National Snack Food Month
|Free and Open Source Software Month
National Weeks in February
|Date
|Holiday
|February 1 - 7
|National Patient Recognition Week
|February 6 - 10
|National Pride in Foodservice Week
|February 6 - 12
|National Freelance Writer Appreciation Week
|February 6 - 12
|International Networking Week
|February 12 - 18
|National Secondhand Wardrobe Week
|February 14 - 21
|Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Education Week
National Days in February
|Date
|Holiday
|Feb. 1
|National Dark Chocolate Day
|Feb. 2
|Groundhog Day
|Feb. 2
|National Girls and Women in Sports Day
|Feb. 2
|Optimist Day
|Feb. 2
|National Tater Tot Day
|Feb. 3
|Bubble Gum Day
|Feb. 3
|National Wear Red Day
|Feb. 4
|Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
|Feb. 4
|National Hemp Day
|Feb. 5
|World Nutella Day
|Feb. 6
|National Frozen Yogurt Day
|Feb. 7
|National Fettuccini Alfredo Day
|Feb. 7
|National Send a Card to a Friend Day
|Feb. 8
|Safer Internet Day
|Feb. 9
|National Pizza Day
|Feb. 9
|National Toothache Day
|Feb. 10
|National Home Warranty Day
|Feb. 11
|Global Movie Day
|Feb. 11
|National Inventor's Day
|Feb. 12
|National Pork Rind Day
|Feb. 12
|Super Bowl Sunday
|Feb. 13
|Galentine's Day
|Feb. 13
|National Football Hangover Day
|Feb. 13
|National Clean Out Your Computer Day
|Feb. 14
|Valentine's Day
|Feb. 15
|Single's Awareness Day
|Feb. 15
|National Gumdrop Day
|Feb. 16
|National Almond Day
|Feb. 17
|National Caregivers Day
|Feb. 17
|National Random Acts of Kindness Day
|Feb. 18
|National Drink Wine Day
|Feb. 18
|National Battery Day
|Feb. 19
|National Lash Day
|Feb. 20
|National Leadership Day
|Feb. 20
|National Comfy Day
|Feb. 20
|National Muffin Day
|Feb. 20
|National Love Your Pet Day
|Feb. 20
|President's Day
|Feb. 21
|Paczki Day
|Feb. 21
|Fat Tuesday
|Feb. 21
|National Pancake Day
|Feb. 21
|National Grain Free Day
|Feb. 22
|National Supermarket Employee Day
|Feb. 22
|National Margarita Day
|Feb. 22
|Ash Wednesday
|Feb. 23
|National Dog Biscuit Day
|Feb. 23
|National Toast Day
|Feb. 23
|National Chili Day
|Feb. 23
|National Tile Day
|Feb. 24
|National Tortilla Chip Day
|Feb. 24
|National Skip the Straw Day
|Feb. 25
|National Clam Chowder Day
|Feb. 26
|National Pistachio Day
|Feb. 27
|National Strawberry Day
|Feb. 27
|National Retro Day
|Feb. 28
|National Tooth Fairy Day
|Feb. 28
|World Spay Day
|Feb. 28
|National Floral Design Day
Monthly Holidays in March
|Women's History Month
|National Athletic Training Month
|Irish American Heritage Month
|National Craft Month
|National Nutrition Month
|National Credit Education Month
|Asset Management Awareness Month
|National Brain Injury Awareness Month
|Endometriosis Awareness Month
|Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month
|National Sauce Month
National Weeks in March
|Date
|Holiday
|February 27 - March 5
|Telecommuter Appreciation Week
|March 1 - 7
|National Invest in Veterans Week
|March 4 - 7
|International Women's Week
|March 5 - 11
|Read an eBook Week
|March 5 - 11
|Dental Assistant Recognition Week
|March 12 - 18
|National Glaucoma Week
|March 13 - 19
|Fix a Leak Week
|March 21 - 27
|National Agriculture Week
|March 25 - 31
|National Physicians Week
|March 26 - April 1
|National Cleaning Week
National Days in March
|Date
|Holiday
|Mar. 1
|World Music Therapy Day
|Mar. 1
|National Peanut Butter Lover's Day
|Mar. 2
|Read Across America Day
|Mar. 3
|National Employee Benefits Day
|Mar. 3
|National Employee Appreciation Day
|Mar. 3
|National Day of Unplugging
|Mar. 3
|National Mulled Wine Day
|Mar. 4
|National Sons Day
|Mar. 4
|National Play Outside Day
|Mar. 5
|National Absinthe Day
|Mar. 6
|National Frozen Food Day
|Mar. 6
|National Dress Day
|Mar. 6
|National Dentist's Day
|Mar. 7
|National Cereal Day
|Mar. 7
|National Flapjack Day
|Mar. 8
|International Women's Day
|Mar. 8
|National Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day
|Mar. 8
|National Proofreading Day
|Mar. 9
|National Meatball Day
|Mar. 9
|National Barbie Day
|Mar. 10
|National Pack Your Lunch Day
|Mar. 11
|World Plumbing Day
|Mar. 12
|National Working Moms Day
|Mar. 12
|Daylight Savings Time
|Mar. 12
|Plant a Flower Day
|Mar. 13
|National Jewel Day
|Mar. 14
|Pi Day
|Mar. 14
|National Children's Craft Day
|Mar. 14
|National Potato Chip Day
|Mar. 14
|Internation Day of Mathematics
|Mar. 15
|National Equal Pay Day
|Mar. 16
|National Curl Crush Day
|Mar. 16
|Absolutely Incredible Kids Day
|Mar. 17
|St. Patrick's Day
|Mar. 17
|National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day
|Mar. 18
|Global Recycling Day
|Mar. 18
|National Quilting Day
|Mar. 18
|National Corn Dog Day
|Mar. 18
|National Biodiesel Day
|Mar. 18
|National Sloppy Joe Day
|Mar. 19
|International Clients Day
|Mar. 19
|National Backyard Day
|Mar. 19
|National Certified Nurses Day
|Mar. 19
|National Poultry Day
|Mar. 19
|International Read to Me Day
|Mar. 20
|First Day of Spring
|Mar. 20
|World Oral Health Day
|Mar. 20
|National Ravioli Day
|Mar. 20
|World Storytelling Day
|Mar. 21
|National Single Parent Day
|Mar. 21
|National Fragrance Day
|Mar. 21
|World Poetry Day
|Mar. 21
|International Colour Day
|Mar. 22
|National Goof Off Day
|Mar. 23
|National Puppy Day
|Mar. 23
|National Chip and Dip Day
|Mar. 23
|National Tamale Day
|Mar. 24
|National Cocktail Day
|Mar. 24
|National Cheesesteak Day
|Mar. 25
|Tolkien Reading Day
|Mar. 26
|National Spinach Day
|Mar. 26
|Epilepsy Awareness Day
|Mar. 27
|International Whisk(e)y Day
|Mar. 28
|World Piano Day
|Mar. 29
|National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day
|Mar. 30
|National Doctors Day
|Mar. 30
|National Virtual Vacation Day
|Mar. 31
|International Transgender Day of Visibility
|Mar. 31
|World Backup Day
|Mar. 31
|National Tater Day
Monthly Holidays in April
|National Brunch Month
|National Financial Literacy Month
|National Inventor's Month
|National Garden Month
|National Decorating Month
|Stress Awareness Month
|National Landscape Architecture Month
|National Poetry Month
|National Soft Pretzel Month
|National Internship Awareness Month
|International Guitar Month
|National Autism Awareness Month
National Weeks in April
|Date
|Holiday
|April 1 - 7
|International Pooper Scooper Week
|April 16 - 22
|National Coin Week
|April 17 - 21
|National Work Zone Awareness Week
|April 23 - 29
|National Administrative Professionals Week
|April 23 - 29
|Every Kid Healthy Week
National Days in April
|Date
|Holiday
|Apr. 1
|April Fools Day
|Apr. 1
|National Handmade Day
|Apr. 1
|National Play Outside Day
|Apr. 2
|World Autism Awareness Day
|Apr. 2
|National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
|Apr. 3
|World Party Day
|Apr. 3
|National Tweed Day
|Apr. 4
|National Vitamin C Day
|Apr. 5
|National Deep Dish Pizza Day
|Apr. 5
|National Walking Day
|Apr. 6
|National Burrito Day
|Apr. 6
|National Caramel Popcorn Day
|Apr. 7
|Good Friday
|Apr. 7
|National Beer Day
|Apr. 8
|National Empanada Day
|Apr. 8
|National Zoo Day
|Apr. 9
|Easter
|Apr. 9
|National Cherish an Antique Day
|Apr. 10
|National Siblings Day
|Apr. 10
|National Encourage a Young Writers Day
|Apr. 11
|National Pet Day
|Apr. 12
|National Only Child Day
|Apr. 12
|National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day
|Apr. 13
|National Make Lunch Count Day
|Apr. 13
|National Scrabble Day
|Apr. 14
|National Gardening Day
|Apr. 15
|Tax Day
|Apr. 15
|National Record Store Day
|Apr. 15
|National Laundry Day
|Apr. 16
|National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day
|Apr. 16
|National Eggs Benedict Day
|Apr. 17
|National Haiku Poetry Day
|Apr. 17
|National Crawfish Day
|Apr. 18
|National Linemen Appreciation Day
|Apr. 18
|National Animal Crackers Day
|Apr. 19
|National Garlic Day
|Apr. 19
|National Banana Day
|Apr. 20
|Get to Know Your Customers Day
|Apr. 20
|Volunteer Appreciation Day
|Apr. 21
|National Kindergarted Day
|Apr. 22
|Earth Day
|Apr. 22
|Celebrate Trails Day
|Apr. 22
|National Picnic Day
|Apr. 24
|National Pigs in a Blanket Day
|Apr. 25
|National Hug a Plumber Day
|Apr. 26
|Denim Day
|Apr. 26
|Stop Food Waste Day
|Apr. 26
|National Kids and Pets Day
|Apr. 26
|National Pretzel Day
|Apr. 26
|National Administrative Professionals Day
|Apr. 27
|National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day
|Apr. 27
|Arbor Day
|Apr. 28
|National Superhero Day
|Apr. 29
|Independent Bookstore Day
|Apr. 29
|National Pool Opening Day
|Apr. 29
|World Veterinary Day
|Apr. 30
|National Bubble Tea Day
|Apr. 30
|National Pet Parents Day
|Apr. 30
|National Hairstylist Appreciation Day
Monthly Holidays in May
|Global Employee Health and Fitness Month
|Skin Cancer Awareness Month
|National Dental Care Month
|National Foster Care Month
|Celiac Disease Awareness Month
|National Moving Month
|National Military Appreciation Month
|National Mental Health Awareness Month
|National Hamburger Month
|National Egg Month
|National Photography Month
|National Barbecue Month
|Older Americans Month
|Date Your Mate Month
|National Water Safety Month
|National Strawberry Month
|National Salsa Month
|Jewish American Heritage Month
National Weeks in May
|Date
|Holiday
|May 1 - 5
|Teacher Appreciation Week
|May 6 - 12
|Nurse's Week
|May 7 - 13
|National Pet Week
|May 7 - 13
|National Small Business Week
|May 14 - 20
|National Police Week
|May 15 - 21
|National Bike to Work Week
|May 15 - 21
|American Craft Beer Week
National Days in May
|Date
|Holiday
|May 1
|May Day
|May 1
|International Workers Day
|May 1
|Law Day
|May 2
|National Teacher Appreciation Day
|May 2
|National Life Insurance Day
|May 3
|National Skilled Trades Day
|May 3
|National Textiles Day
|May 4
|National Self-Employed Day
|May 4
|World Password Day
|May 4
|Star Wars Day
|May 4
|National Orange Juice Day
|May 4
|National Bird Day
|May 5
|Cinco de Mayo
|May 6
|National Play Outside Day
|May 6
|National Fitness Day
|May 6
|Kentucky Derby Day
|May 6
|Free Comic Book Day
|May 6
|National Beverage Day
|May 6
|National Nurses Day
|May 6
|National Scrapbooking Day
|May 6
|International No Diet Day
|May 7
|National Lemonade Day
|May 7
|International Infertility Survival Day
|May 7
|National Packaging Design Day
|May 8
|National Have a Coke Day
|May 8
|National Women's Checkup Day
|May 9
|National Moscato Day
|May 10
|National Receptionist Day
|May 10
|National Clean Up Your Room Day
|May 11
|National Eat What You Want Day
|May 12
|International Nurses Day
|May 12
|National Limerick Day
|May 13
|National Dog Mom's Day
|May 13
|National Babysitter's Day
|May 13
|National Miniature Golf Day
|May 13
|National Train Day
|May 13
|National Apple Pie Day
|May 14
|Mother's Day
|May 15
|International Day of Families
|May 16
|National Mimosa Day
|May 16
|National Barbecue Day
|May 16
|National Piercing Day
|May 16
|National Check Your Wipers Day
|May 17
|National Pack Rat Day
|May 18
|International Museum Day
|May 19
|National Bike to Work Day
|May 19
|National Pizza Party Day
|May 22
|National Rescue Dog Day
|May 22
|National Streaming Day
|May 22
|National Be a Millionaire Day
|May 22
|National Waitstaff Day
|May 22
|National Memo Day
|May 22
|National Craft Distillery Day
|May 22
|World Paloma Day
|May 22
|National Buy a Musical Instrument Day
|May 23
|National Taffy Day
|May 24
|Brother's Day
|May 24
|National Scavenger Hunt Day
|May 25
|Geek Pride Day
|May 25
|International Plastic Free Day
|May 25
|National Wine Day
|May 26
|National Road Trip Day
|May 26
|National Cooler Day
|May 26
|National Don't Fry Day
|May 27
|National Grape Popsicle Day
|May 28
|National Hamburger Day
|May 28
|National Brisket Day
|May 29
|Memorial Day
|May 29
|National 529 Day
|May 30
|National Creativity Day
|May 31
|National Smile Day
|May 31
|National Senior Health and Fitness Day
Monthly Holidays in June
|Pride Month
|National Homeownership Month
|National Dairy Month
|National Candy Month
|National Camping Month
|National Safety Month
|National DJ Month
|National Soul Food Month
|National Great Outdoors Month
|Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Month
National Weeks in June
|Date
|Holiday
|June 3 - 11
|National Fishing and Boating Week
|June 4 - 10
|National Garden Week
|June 4 - 10
|National Bed Bugs Awareness Week
|June 12 - 18
|Men's Health Week
|June 14 - 20
|National Nursing Assistant's Week
|June 17 - 23
|National Waste and Recycling Workers Week
National Days in June
|Date
|Holiday
|June 1
|Global Parents Day
|June 1
|World Milk Day
|June 2
|National Leave the Office Early Day
|June 2
|National Donut Day
|June 2
|National Rotisserie Chicken Day
|June 3
|National Play Outside Day
|June 3
|World Bicycle Day
|June 3
|National Egg Day
|June 3
|National Trails Day
|June 4
|National Cheese Day
|June 4
|National Clean Beauty Day
|June 5
|World Environment Day
|June 5
|D-Day
|June 6
|National Drive-In Movie Day
|June 7
|National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
|June 7
|National Running Day
|June 7
|World Food Safety Day
|June 8
|National Best Friends Day
|June 8
|World Oceans Day
|June 9
|National Movie Night
|June 10
|National Rosé Day
|June 10
|National Iced Tea Day
|June 11
|Children's Day
|June 11
|National Corn on the Cob Day
|June 11
|National Outlet Shopping Day
|June 12
|National Loving Day
|June 12
|National Red Rose Day
|June 13
|International Axe Throwing Day
|June 13
|National Call Your Doctor Day
|June 13
|National Sewing Machine Day
|June 14
|National Bourbon Day
|June 14
|National Blood Donor Day
|June 14
|Flag Day
|June 15
|Nature Photography Day
|June 15
|National Smile Power Day
|June 16
|National Flip Flop Day
|June 16
|National Fudge Day
|June 17
|National Eat Your Vegetables Day
|June 17
|Global Garbage Man Day
|June 18
|International Sushi Day
|June 18
|World Wanna Get Away Day
|June 18
|National Splurge Day
|June 18
|National Go Fishing Day
|June 18
|Father's Day
|June 19
|Juneteenth
|June 19
|National Watch Day
|June 19
|World Martini Day
|June 20
|World Productivity Day
|June 20
|National Vanilla Milkshake Day
|June 20
|National Ice Cream Soda Day
|June 21
|National Smoothie Day
|June 21
|International Yoga Day
|June 21
|National Selfie Day
|June 21
|First Day of Summer
|June 22
|National HVAC Tech Day
|June 22
|National Take Your Dog to Work Day
|June 23
|National Hydration Day
|June 24
|Take Back the Lunchbreak Day
|June 25
|National Strawberry Parfait Day
|June 26
|National Beautician's Day
|June 27
|Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Day
|June 28
|National Logistics Day
|June 28
|National Insurance Awareness Day
|June 29
|National Handshake Day
|June 29
|National Camera Day
|June 30
|Social Media Day
|June 30
|National OOTD Day
Monthly Holidays in July
|National Independent Retailer Month
|National Ice Cream Month
|National Hot Dog Month
|National Grilling Month
|World Watercolor Month
|National Anti-Boredom Month
|National Culinary Arts Month
|National Hemp Month
National Weeks in July
|Date
|Holiday
|July 16 - 22
|Everybody Deserves a Massage Week
National Days in July
|Date
|Holiday
|July 1
|National Play Outside Day
|July 1
|National Creative Ice Cream Flavors Day
|July 1
|National Postal Worker Day
|July 2
|National Anisette Day
|July 3
|National Eat Your Beans Day
|July 4
|Independence Day
|July 4
|National Caesar Salad Day
|July 5
|National Workaholics Day
|July 5
|National Bikini Day
|July 6
|National Fried Chicken Day
|July 7
|National Dive Bar Day
|July 7
|National Macaroni Day
|July 8
|National Freezer Pop Day
|July 9
|National Sugar Cookie Day
|July 10
|National Kitten Day
|July 10
|National Pina Colada Day
|July 11
|All American Pet Photo Day
|July 11
|National Mojito Day
|July 12
|National Simplicity Day
|July 13
|National Beans 'n' Franks Day
|July 14
|Collector Car Appreciation Day
|July 14
|National French Fry Day
|July 14
|National Mac and Cheese Day
|July 15
|National I Love Horses Day
|July 16
|National Ice Cream Day
|July 16
|National Personal Chef Day
|July 17
|National Tattoo Day
|July 17
|National Lottery Day
|July 18
|National Caviar Day
|July 19
|National Hot Dog Day
|July 19
|National Daquiri Day
|July 20
|Get to Know Your Customers Day
|July 20
|National Fortune Cookie Day
|July 21
|National Junk Food Day
|July 22
|National Hammock Day
|July 23
|National Parents' Day
|July 23
|National Gorgeous Grandma Day
|July 23
|National Vanilla Ice Cream Day
|July 24
|National Drive-Thru Day
|July 24
|International Self Care Day
|July 24
|National Tequila Day
|July 24
|National Cousins' Day
|July 25
|National Wine and Cheese Day
|July 25
|National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
|July 26
|National Aunt and Uncle's Day
|July 27
|National Scotch Day
|July 27
|National Chili Dog Day
|July 27
|National Intern Day
|July 28
|National Talk in an Elevator Day
|July 28
|National Milk Chocolate Day
|July 28
|National Waterpark Day
|July 29
|National Chicken Wing Day
|July 29
|National Lasagna Day
|July 29
|National Lipstick Day
|July 30
|National Father-in-Law Day
|July 30
|National Cheesecake Day
|July 31
|National Mutt Day
|July 31
|National Avocado Day
Monthly Holidays in August
|National Dog Month
|National Wellness Month
|Black Business Month
|National Back to School Month
|National Sandwich Month
|National Golf Month
|Family Fun Month
|National Eye Exam Month
National Weeks in August
|Date
|Holiday
|August 1 - 7
|World Breastfeeding Week
|August 6 - 12
|National Farmers Market Week
|August 7 - 13
|Simplify Your Life Week
|August 14 - 20
|National Bargain Hunting Week
|August 20 - 26
|National Management Training Week
National Days in August
|Date
|Holiday
|Aug. 1
|National Girlfriends Day
|Aug. 2
|National Coloring Book Day
|Aug. 2
|National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
|Aug. 3
|National Watermelon Day
|Aug. 3
|National IPA Day
|Aug. 4
|International Beer Day
|Aug. 4
|National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
|Aug. 5
|National Play Outside Day
|Aug. 5
|National Disc Golf Day
|Aug. 5
|National Work Like a Dog Day
|Aug. 5
|National Mustard Day
|Aug. 5
|National Underwear Day
|Aug. 6
|National Sisters Day
|Aug. 6
|National Friendship Day
|Aug. 6
|American Family Day
|Aug. 6
|National Fresh Breath Day
|Aug. 7
|National Lighthouse Day
|Aug. 8
|International Cat Day
|Aug. 8
|National CBD Day
|Aug. 8
|National Frozen Custard Day
|Aug. 9
|International Coworking Day
|Aug. 9
|National Book Lovers Day
|Aug. 10
|National Lazy Day
|Aug. 10
|National S'mores Day
|Aug. 10
|National Shapewear Day
|Aug. 11
|National Sons and Daughters Day
|Aug. 12
|International Youth Day
|Aug. 12
|National Bowling Day
|Aug. 12
|National Vinyl Record Day
|Aug. 13
|National Left Handers Day
|Aug. 13
|National Prosecco Day
|Aug. 13
|National Filet Mignon Day
|Aug. 14
|National V-J Day
|Aug. 14
|National Creamsicle Day
|Aug. 15
|National Relaxation Day
|Aug. 15
|National Leathercraft Day
|Aug. 16
|National Rum Day
|Aug. 16
|National Roller Coaster Day
|Aug. 17
|Black Cat Appreciation Day
|Aug. 17
|National Nonprofit Day
|Aug. 17
|National Thrift Store Day
|Aug. 18
|National Fajita Day
|Aug. 18
|National Pinot Noir Day
|Aug. 18
|National Mail Order Catalog Day
|Aug. 19
|World Photography Day
|Aug. 19
|National Potato Day
|Aug. 20
|International Day of Medical Transporters
|Aug. 21
|National Senior Citizens Day
|Aug. 21
|Brazilian Blowout Day
|Aug. 22
|National Tooth Fairy Day
|Aug. 22
|World Plant Milk Day
|Aug. 23
|National Cuban Sandwich Day
|Aug. 24
|National Waffle Day
|Aug. 25
|National Secondhand Wardrobe Day
|Aug. 25
|National Whiskey Sour Day
|Aug. 26
|National Dog Day
|Aug. 26
|National Women's Equality Day
|Aug. 27
|National Just Because Day
|Aug. 28
|National Red Wine Day
|Aug. 28
|International Read Comics in Public Day
|Aug. 29
|National Chop Suey Day
|Aug. 30
|National Beach Day
|Aug. 30
|National Grief Awareness Day
|Aug. 31
|National Eat Outside Day
|Aug. 31
|National Matchmaker Day
Monthly Holidays in September
|National Suicide Prevention Month
|Self Care Awareness Month
|National Sewing Month
|National Mortgage Professional Month
|National Piano Month
|Baby Safety Month
|Self Improvement Month
|National Potato Month
|National Chicken Month
|National Rice Month
|National Preparedness Month
|Sourdough September
National Weeks in September
|Date
|Holiday
|September 3 - 9
|National Waffle Week
|September 5 - 10
|National Payroll Week
|September 10 - 16
|National Suicide Prevention Week
|September 10 - 16
|National Assisted Living Week
|September 10 - 16
|National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
|September 10 - 16
|National Compassionate Leadership Week
|September 10 - 16
|National Beauty and Barber Week
|September 17 - 23
|National Singles Week
|September 18 - 24
|National Indoor Plant Week
|September 18 - 24
|National Surgical Technologists Week
|September 18 - 24
|National Keep Kids Creative Week
National Days in September
|Date
|Holiday
|Sept. 1
|National Hotel Employee Day
|Sept. 1
|National Food Bank Day
|Sept. 2
|National Play Outside Day
|Sept. 2
|National Tailgating Day
|Sept. 2
|World Coconut Day
|Sept. 3
|National Cinema Day
|Sept. 3
|U.S. Bowling League Day
|Sept. 4
|National Wildlife Day
|Sept. 5
|Labor Day
|Sept. 5
|National Cheese Pizza Day
|Sept. 6
|National Read a Book Day
|Sept. 7
|National Beer Lovers Day
|Sept. 8
|Star Trek Day
|Sept. 9
|National Teddy Bear Day
|Sept. 10
|National Grandparents Day
|Sept. 10
|National Swap Ideas Day
|Sept. 11
|Patriot Day
|Sept. 11
|National Make Your Bed Day
|Sept. 11
|National Boss/Employee Exchange Day
|Sept. 12
|National Video Games Day
|Sept. 12
|National Chocolate Milkshake Day
|Sept. 13
|Day of the Programmer
|Sept. 13
|National Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day
|Sept. 13
|National Celiac Disease Awareness Day
|Sept. 14
|National Live Creative Day
|Sept. 14
|National Parents Day Off
|Sept. 15
|National Online Learning Day
|Sept. 15
|National Double Cheeseburger Day
|Sept. 15
|National Neonatal Nurse Day
|Sept. 16
|National Working Parents Day
|Sept. 16
|National Stepfamily Day
|Sept. 16
|National Tradesmen Day
|Sept. 16
|National Guacamole Day
|Sept. 17
|National Cleanup Day
|Sept. 17
|National Dance Day
|Sept. 18
|Wife Appreciation Day
|Sept. 18
|National Cheeseburger Day
|Sept. 19
|Talk Like a Pirate Day
|Sept. 20
|National Care for Kids Day
|Sept. 20
|National IT Professionals Day
|Sept. 20
|Pepperoni Pizza Day
|Sept. 21
|National Chia Day
|Sept. 22
|American Business Women's Day
|Sept. 22
|National Girls' Night
|Sept. 22
|National Online Recovery Day
|Sept. 23
|First Day of Fall
|Sept. 24
|National Singles Day
|Sept. 24
|National Hunting and Fishing Day
|Sept. 24
|National Family Health and Fitness Day
|Sept. 25
|National Daughter's Day
|Sept. 25
|National Comic Book Day
|Sept. 25
|National Lobster Day
|Sept. 26
|National Family Day
|Sept. 26
|National Pancake Day
|Sept. 27
|National Scarf Day
|Sept. 28
|National Drink Beer Day
|Sept. 28
|National Good Neighbor Day
|Sept. 28
|National Women's Health and Fitness Day
|Sept. 29
|National Coffee Day
|Sept. 30
|National Chewing Gum Day
Monthly Holidays in October
|National Women's Small Business Month
|National Work and Family Month
|National Disability Employment Awareness Month
|National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
|National Dental Hygiene Month
|National Book Month
|Financial Planning Month
|Breast Cancer Awareness Month
|LGBT History Month
|National Cryptocurrency Month
|National Vegetarian Month
|National Pizza Month
|National Pasta Month
|National Dessert Month
|National Cookie Month
|National Cookbook Month
|National Physical Therapy Month
|National Kitchen and Bath Month
|National Field Trip Month
|National Fair Trade Month
|Photographer Appreciation Month
|Self Promotion Month
|National Sausage Month
|National Seafood Month
|National Stamp Collecting Month
|National Reading Group Month
|National Pretzel Month
|National Fire Prevention Month
National Weeks in October
|Date
|Holiday
|October 1 - 7
|National Active Aging Week
|October 1 - 7
|National Spinning and Weaving Week
|October 2 - 6
|National Customer Service Week
|October 6 - 12
|National Physician Assistants Week
|October 8 - 14
|Healthcare Security and Safety Week
|October 15 - 21
|National Healthcare Quality Week
|October 15 - 21
|National Retirement Security Week
|October 15 - 21
|National Business Women's Week
|October 16 - 22
|National Pharmacy Week
|October 22 - 28
|National Massage Therapy Week
National Days in October
|Date
|Holiday
|Oct. 1
|National Pumpkin Spice Day
|Oct. 1
|National Homemade Cookie Day
|Oct. 2
|National Consignment Day
|Oct. 2
|National Child Health Day
|Oct. 2
|National Custodial Workers Recognition Day
|Oct. 3
|National Boyfriend Day
|Oct. 3
|National Techies Day
|Oct. 3
|National Fruit at Work Day
|Oct. 3
|Mean Girls Day
|Oct. 4
|National Vodka Day
|Oct. 4
|National Golf Lover's Day
|Oct. 5
|National Do Something Nice Day
|Oct. 6
|National Coaches Day
|Oct. 6
|National Noodle Day
|Oct. 6
|World Smile Day
|Oct. 7
|National Play Outside Day
|Oct. 8
|National Offroad Day
|Oct. 8
|National Pierogi Day
|Oct. 9
|Columbus Day
|Oct. 9
|Indigenous People's Day
|Oct. 9
|National Online Bank Day
|Oct. 10
|World Mental Health Day
|Oct. 10
|National Cake Decorating Day
|Oct. 11
|National Take Your Parents to Lunch Day
|Oct. 11
|National Coming Out Day
|Oct. 12
|National Savings Day
|Oct. 12
|National Farmer Day
|Oct. 13
|National Train Your Brain Day
|Oct. 14
|I Love Yarn Day
|Oct. 14
|National Motorcycle Ride Day
|Oct. 14
|National Dessert Day
|Oct. 15
|National Aesthetician Day
|Oct. 16
|World Food Day
|Oct. 16
|National Liqueur Day
|Oct. 16
|National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day
|Oct. 16
|Global Cat Day
|Oct. 16
|National Boss's Day
|Oct. 16
|Department Store Day
|Oct. 16
|National Sports Day
|Oct. 17
|National Pasta Day
|Oct. 18
|National Pharmacy Technician Day
|Oct. 18
|Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day
|Oct. 18
|National Legging Day
|Oct. 19
|Get to Know Your Customers Day
|Oct. 19
|National LGBT Center Awareness Day
|Oct. 20
|International Chefs Day
|Oct. 20
|National Get Smart About Credit Day
|Oct. 20
|National Chicken and Waffles Day
|Oct. 21
|Sweetest Day
|Oct. 22
|National Mother-in-Law Day
|Oct. 22
|National Make a Dog's Day
|Oct. 22
|National Nut Day
|Oct. 22
|National Color Day
|Oct. 23
|National Croc Day
|Oct. 24
|National Food Day
|Oct. 25
|International Artist's Day
|Oct. 25
|National Greasy Foods Day
|Oct. 26
|National Pumpkin Day
|Oct. 27
|National Black Cat Day
|Oct. 27
|Frankenstein Friday
|Oct. 27
|National Breadstick Day
|Oct. 27
|National American Beer Day
|Oct. 28
|National Trick or Treat Day
|Oct. 28
|National First Responders Day
|Oct. 28
|National Chocolate Day
|Oct. 29
|National Cat Day
|Oct. 29
|National Oatmeal Day
|Oct. 30
|National Publicist Day
|Oct. 30
|National Candy Corn Day
|Oct. 31
|Halloween
|Oct. 31
|National Caramel Apple Day
|Oct. 31
|Knock Knock Joke Day
|Oct. 31
|National Magic Day
Monthly Holidays in November
|National Career Development Month
|National Novel Writing Month
|National Family Literacy Month
|World Vegan Month
|Gluten Free Diet Awareness Month
|National Gratitude Month
|National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
|National Long-Term Care Awareness Month
|National Diabetes Month
|National Alzheimer's Month
|National Hospice and Palliative Care Month
National Weeks in November
|Date
|Holiday
|November 12 - 18
|National Fraud Awareness Week
|November 13 - 17
|National Young Readers Week
|November 13 - 19
|Global Entrepreneurship Week
|November 13 - 19
|World Kindness Week
|November 22 - 29
|National Farm City Week
National Days in November
|Date
|Holiday
|Nov. 1
|Day of the Dead
|Nov. 1
|All Saints Day
|Nov. 1
|World Vegan Day
|Nov. 1
|National Brush Day
|Nov. 1
|National Author's Day
|Nov. 1
|National Family Literacy Day
|Nov. 2
|All Souls Day
|Nov. 2
|National Stress Awareness Day
|Nov. 3
|One Health Day
|Nov. 3
|National Housewife's Day
|Nov. 3
|National Sandwich Day
|Nov. 3
|National Men Make Dinner Day
|Nov. 4
|National Play Outside Day
|Nov. 4
|National Candy Day
|Nov. 5
|National Donut Day
|Nov. 5
|National Love Your Red Hair Day
|Nov. 6
|End of Daylight Savings Time
|Nov. 6
|National Nacho Day
|Nov. 7
|Job Action Day
|Nov. 7
|National Retinol Day
|Nov. 7
|National Merlot Day
|Nov. 8
|National STEM Day
|Nov. 8
|National Cappuccino Day
|Nov. 9
|World Adoption Day
|Nov. 10
|National Vanilla Cupcake Day
|Nov. 11
|Veterans Day
|Nov. 11
|National Sundae Day
|Nov. 12
|National French Dip Day
|Nov. 13
|World Kindness Day
|Nov. 14
|National Family PJ Day
|Nov. 14
|World Diabetes Day
|Nov. 15
|America Recycles Day
|Nov. 16
|International Check Your Wipers Day
|Nov. 16
|National Fast Food Day
|Nov. 17
|National Rural Health Day
|Nov. 17
|National Take a Hike Day
|Nov. 18
|Substitute Educators Day
|Nov. 18
|National Princess Day
|Nov. 19
|World Toilet Day
|Nov. 20
|World Children Day
|Nov. 20
|National Child's Day
|Nov. 21
|World Television Day
|Nov. 21
|National Stuffing Day
|Nov. 22
|National Cranberry Relish Day
|Nov. 23
|National Espresso Day
|Nov. 24
|Thanksgiving
|Nov. 25
|Black Friday
|Nov. 25
|National Native American Heritage Day
|Nov. 25
|National Flossing Day
|Nov. 26
|Small Business Saturday
|Nov. 26
|National Cake Day
|Nov. 27
|National Brand Day
|Nov. 27
|Cyber Monday
|Nov. 28
|National French Toast Day
|Nov. 29
|Giving Tuesday
|Nov. 29
|Electronic Greetings Day
|Nov. 30
|Computer Security Day
Monthly Holidays in December
|National Write a Business Plan Month
|Safe Toys and Gifts Month
|Learn a Foreign Language Month
|Worldwide Food Service Safety Month
National Weeks in December
|Date
|Holiday
|December 11 - 16
|Computer Science Education Week
|December 18 - 24
|Gluten Free Baking Week
National Days in December
|Date
|Holiday
|Dec. 1
|National Pie Day
|Dec. 2
|National Play Outside Day
|Dec. 2
|National Bartender Day
|Dec. 2
|Faux Fur Friday
|Dec. 3
|International Day of Persons with Disabilities
|Dec. 4
|National Cookie Day
|Dec. 4
|National Sock Day
|Dec. 5
|Bathtub Party Day
|Dec. 6
|Mitten Tree Day
|Dec. 6
|National Pawnbrokers Day
|Dec. 7
|Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
|Dec. 7
|First Day of Hanukkah
|Dec. 8
|National Brownie Day
|Dec. 9
|Christmas Card Day
|Dec. 9
|National Salesperson's Day
|Dec. 10
|National Lager Day
|Dec. 11
|National App Day
|Dec. 11
|National Stretching Day
|Dec. 11
|International Mountain Day
|Dec. 12
|Gingerbread House Day
|Dec. 12
|National Poinsettia Day
|Dec. 13
|National Cocoa Day
|Dec. 14
|National Violin Day
|Dec. 14
|Free Shipping Day
|Dec. 15
|Last Day of Hanukkah
|Dec. 15
|International Tea Day
|Dec. 15
|National Cupcake Day
|Dec. 16
|National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
|Dec. 17
|National Maple Syrup Day
|Dec. 18
|National Twin Day
|Dec. 19
|Look for an Evergreen Day
|Dec. 20
|Go Caroling Day
|Dec. 21
|First Day of Winter
|Dec. 21
|Crossword Puzzle Day
|Dec. 22
|National Mathematics Day
|Dec. 23
|Festivus
|Dec. 24
|Christmas Eve
|Dec. 24
|National Chocolate Day
|Dec. 24
|National Eggnog Day
|Dec. 25
|Christmas
|Dec. 26
|First Day of Kwanzaa
|Dec. 26
|Boxing Day
|Dec. 26
|National Candy Cane Day
|Dec. 27
|National Fruitcake Day
|Dec. 27
|Make Cutout Snowflakes Day
|Dec. 28
|National Card Playing Day
|Dec. 29
|National Hero Day
|Dec. 30
|National Bacon Day
|Dec. 31
|New Year's Eve
Use Our Monthly Calendars to Plan Your Marketing Strategy in 2023
The national day calendar above includes a full selection of occasions you may want to integrate into your marketing research or marketing courses throughout the year. To use the data above, start by completing a review of the national day calendar to find the holidays that are most relevant to your business. For example, a grocery store may run a special on National Peanut Butter Day, and a social media influencer might run a branded campaign with a fashion partner on National Denim Day.
There are so many holidays that may relate to businesses throughout the year. So review this calendar at the beginning of each month or whenever you’re planning your marketing campaigns for the year, quarter, or month. Then you can decide whether you want to build an entire campaign or include a simple email or social post around the holiday.
How many national days are there in the USA?
There are “national days” every day of the year, and some days include multiple celebrations. The exact number is always changing, as companies and organizations create new national “what-day” holidays all the time.
However, there are currently 11 nationally recognized federal holidays in the United States. These are more widely celebrated occasions like Christmas, Halloween, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day. Many employers provide paid time off work for these holidays throughout the year, but that’s not the case for all of these holidays.
What national days do you get off work?
The exact holidays that people get off work can vary by employer. However, there are nine federal holidays in the United States and many private employers provide paid time off. They include:
- New Year’s Day
- Memorial Day
- Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Thanksgiving
- The day after Thanksgiving/Black Friday
- Christmas Eve
- Christmas Day
- New Year’s Eve
The federal government provides a more stringent list of holidays that federal employees get time off for. Holidays may be added periodically, but there are currently 11. Some private employers and state governments also follow this model. The official list of federal holidays as of 2023 includes:
- New Year’s Day
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- President’s Day
- Memorial Day
- Juneteenth National Independence Day
- Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Columbus Day
- Veterans Day
- Thanksgiving Day
- Christmas Day
Image: Depositphotos, Envato Elements
More in: Advertising, Marketing 101