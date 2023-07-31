How to Open a Bed and Breakfast Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

The bed and breakfast industry is worth about $3.4 billion, according to data from the Professional Association of Innkeepers International. While this type of business has been a viable one for years, recent innovations in the travel industry, like the launch of Airbnb and similar apps, offer even more opportunities for these types of businesses.

Steps to Open a Bed and Breakfast

If you’re interested in starting your own B&B, here are some essential steps you can use to get up and running.

Evaluate the Market

Before you actually set up your bed and breakfast, it’s a good idea to look at your area or the area where you plan to set up shop and determine whether it can support such a business. Is it a popular area with tourists? What other lodging options are available? Will you be offering something that travelers can’t find with those other options?

Marcus Smith, owner of Chez Vous, Chez Nous writes, “Starting a B&B in a location with minimal hotels and accommodations would be the best idea as competition would be less compared to an area flooded with the same. Therefore, you need to do some home work and especially remember that the mere fact there are many hotels in an area does not necessarily mean they offer B&B.”

Secure a Location

Once you’ve chosen a general location that you think will work for your business, it’s time to secure an actual property. Aside from the basics like price and the ability to accommodate your ideal number of guests, you’ll also need to check with your local zoning board to make sure that any location you consider is zoned for commercial use.

Get Licenses and Permits

You are also likely to need a business license and permits from your local government. The exact requirements vary from city to city. But check with your local governments about general business licenses, food service permits and any other pertinent forms you may need to submit.

Customize the Space

People who are looking for a generic hotel room to crash in don’t often stay in B&Bs. So your target customers probably expect more of a unique experience, which should extend to the design and decor of your space as well. Many B&Bs offer some kind of theme, like country cottage for rural properties or a nautical theme for houses in beach communities. But even if you don’t choose an outright theme, it is important to have a layout that’s conducive to receiving guests and setting up breakfast each morning, along with an aesthetically pleasing vibe.

Create a Daily Tasks List

Once the actual property is up and running, you need to be prepared to actually run the day-to-day operations. This can be a fair amount of work, so it helps to be organized beforehand.

Susan Poole of The B&B Coach says in a post for BedandBreakfast.com “In order to stay on top of everything, I have a daily to-do list that includes 15 daily tasks that take 15 minutes or more to complete.”

The most time consuming tasks on her list include preparing breakfast, cleaning rooms and making sure rooms are booked.

Calculate Finances

Take a look at your books to determine the investment required to get up and running and then what your operational costs are likely to be. This can help you determine what you need to charge per night in order to keep your business going strong.

List Your Rooms

From there, you should be about ready to accept guests. But first, you need to allow people to actually find your business online. You can list rooms on your own website. But especially when you’re just getting started, it’s important that you also list on popular travel sites that people are more likely to be familiar with, including Airbnb and Kayak.

Encourage Customer Reviews

Customer reviews are becoming increasingly important for all businesses. But they’re especially relevant in the travel industry, since consumers want to ensure their safety and happiness while in another location. Sites like TripAdvisor can make a major impression on potential visitors, especially when you have a business that’s relatively unknown.

John Prebble, owner of German Village Guest House in Ohio, says in a post on the Hotelogix blog, “Our brand is likely unfamiliar to our potential guests, especially as we compete against large international flags and million dollar marketing budgets, so for more than 9 in 10 of them, an online review is almost as valid as a personal recommendation.”

Promoting Your Bed and Breakfast: Building a Stellar Reputation

The bed and breakfast industry, valued at approximately $3.4 billion, continues to thrive, presenting lucrative opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. However, with the advent of game-changing innovations like Airbnb, establishing a standout B&B requires strategic planning and a focus on building a strong reputation in the competitive travel market. Here are essential steps to promote and enhance the reputation of your bed and breakfast:

Create a Captivating Online Presence: In the digital age, a compelling online presence is a non-negotiable aspect of marketing your B&B. Design an attractive website that showcases your unique offerings, location, and amenities. Engage with potential guests on social media platforms and post visually appealing content to entice visitors. Utilize professional photography to highlight the ambiance and charm of your property.

Leverage Online Booking Platforms: To maximize visibility and reach a broader audience, list your rooms on popular online booking platforms such as Airbnb, Kayak, and Booking.com. These platforms have vast user bases actively searching for accommodation options, providing excellent exposure for your B&B.

Optimize Customer Reviews: In the travel industry, customer reviews carry significant weight, influencing potential guests' decision-making process. Encourage guests to leave positive reviews on platforms like TripAdvisor, Google, and Yelp. Address any negative feedback professionally and promptly to demonstrate your commitment to guest satisfaction.

Offer Personalized Experiences: Stand out from generic lodging options by providing personalized experiences tailored to your guests' preferences. Understand your guests' interests and offer local recommendations, such as popular attractions, hidden gems, and dining options, to enrich their stay.

Host Memorable Events and Activities: Organize unique events and activities for your guests, such as wine tastings, cooking classes, or guided tours of local landmarks. These experiences create lasting memories and encourage positive word-of-mouth referrals.

Collaborate with Local Businesses: Build strong relationships with neighboring businesses, such as restaurants, tour operators, and event organizers. Partnering with local establishments not only enhances your guests' experiences but also boosts your B&B's visibility within the community.

Highlight Special Offers and Packages: Attract potential guests with exclusive deals and packages tailored to specific occasions or themes. Promote seasonal offers, discounts for extended stays, or romantic getaway packages to appeal to different traveler segments.

Invest in Guest Comfort and Amenities: Ensure your B&B provides a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere. Pay attention to the quality of amenities, bedding, and decor. Offering amenities like complimentary breakfast, Wi-Fi, and concierge services can also elevate the guest experience.

Engage with Influencers: Partner with travel influencers and bloggers who can showcase your B&B to their followers. Influencer collaborations can significantly increase your B&B's visibility and attract potential guests seeking authentic and trustworthy recommendations.

Respond to Inquiries Promptly: Timely responses to guest inquiries, whether through email or phone, demonstrate professionalism and attentiveness. Swift communication can be the deciding factor for potential guests choosing your B&B over competitors.

By following these steps and maintaining a focus on guest satisfaction and memorable experiences, your bed and breakfast can cultivate a stellar reputation and secure a loyal customer base. Building a positive reputation will position your B&B as a preferred destination for travelers seeking unique and unforgettable stays, contributing to the continued success of your venture in the competitive hospitality industry.

Conclusion

The bed and breakfast industry, valued at an impressive $3.4 billion, remains a thriving sector with promising opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. Despite the rise of innovative platforms like Airbnb, establishing a standout B&B is still feasible with strategic planning and a dedicated effort to build a strong reputation in the competitive travel market.

The essential steps outlined in this guide provide a comprehensive roadmap for successfully launching and promoting a bed and breakfast business. It all begins with a thorough evaluation of the market, ensuring that the chosen location can support and distinguish your B&B from existing lodging options. Securing a suitable property and obtaining necessary licenses and permits are critical steps in setting up a legitimate operation.

Customization plays a pivotal role in attracting guests to a B&B, and creating a captivating online presence is essential for marketing success. Leveraging popular online booking platforms, optimizing customer reviews, and offering personalized experiences are effective strategies to increase visibility and elevate guest satisfaction.

To create a memorable and delightful guest experience, organizing unique events and activities, collaborating with local businesses, and providing comfort and amenities are key components. Engaging with influencers and promptly responding to inquiries further enhance the reputation of the B&B and foster positive guest interactions.

By diligently following these steps and maintaining a focus on guest satisfaction, a bed and breakfast can cultivate a stellar reputation and secure a loyal customer base. A well-regarded and cherished reputation will position the B&B as a preferred destination for travelers seeking unique and unforgettable stays. As such, the business can flourish in the competitive hospitality industry and continue to be a beacon of hospitality and warmth for years to come.

With a strong foundation built on meticulous planning, a passion for hospitality, and a commitment to creating lasting memories, aspiring B&B entrepreneurs can confidently embark on their journey to success and contribute to the vibrant and thriving bed and breakfast industry.