Oracle Debuts Generative AI Features in Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM

Oracle announced today the integration of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities within its Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). This update, backed by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) generative AI service, aims to drive business value more rapidly, bolster productivity, enhance employee and candidate experiences, and streamline HR processes.

The innovative generative AI capabilities can summarize, author, and recommend content, thus reducing friction in completing critical HR tasks. “Generative AI is boosting productivity and unlocking a new world of skills, ideas, and creativity that can have an immediate impact in the workplace,” stated Chris Leone, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle Cloud HCM.

These AI-powered tools are integrated into Oracle’s existing HR functions to expedite task completion, improve employee experiences, and enhance the accuracy of workforce insights, ultimately increasing business value. The new capabilities are designed with high security and performance standards, providing built-in prompts to help customers obtain the best results while reducing undesirable side effects such as factual errors and bias.

Customers will benefit from their data to refine models for their business needs. The new generative AI features only use each customer’s proprietary data, thereby maintaining sensitive and proprietary information’s safety.

The fresh generative AI functions supplement existing AI capabilities already used by thousands, aiming to revolutionize productivity for candidates, employees, managers, and HR teams by automating content generation and streamlining processes. These capabilities include assisted authoring, suggestions, and summarization.

Employees and HR leaders can author content swiftly and efficiently with assisted authoring. The new generative AI capabilities can generate content for users to review, revise, and approve, allowing them to concentrate on value-added activities. Suggestions guide users to achieve superior results based on natural language processing and best practices. Summarization enables increased efficiency by highlighting key insights from one or more data sources.

Oracle Cloud HCM’s generative AI services are powered by OCI, attracting the best enterprise-focused innovators, including Cohere, to build on OCI. This contributes to the innovation feedback cycle. The OCI’s generative AI services provide end-to-end security and ensure customers have complete control and ownership of their data.

For small businesses grappling with HR management, this development indicates a significant shift toward automation, increased efficiency, and an elevated user experience, revolutionizing the HR landscape.

