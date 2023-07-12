Prime Day Deals on Blink Home Security

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Smart home security systems and doorbells have become quintessential components of home and business security. Leveraging the wealth of exciting deals on Amazon Prime Day, enhancing your space’s safety is now even more affordable!

Why Invest in a Smart Home Security System and Doorbell?

One of the critical aspects of maintaining peace of mind is knowing that your home is safe. Investing in a smart home security system and doorbell offers multiple benefits that significantly boost your home’s security. Beyond the traditional protection from burglars, these smart systems offer real-time alerts straight to your devices, facilitating swift action.

Remote monitoring allows you to oversee your property no matter where you are, which is a game-changer for frequent travelers or those with multiple properties. Additionally, the convenience and ease brought about by automation cannot be overstated – imagine being able to control your entire home’s security from your smartphone!

Amazon Prime Day Deals on Blink Smart Home Security Systems and Doorbells

You can save up to 60% off Blink Smart Security devices during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Check out these deals below:

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) – Wireless HD 8 camera system

The Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) brings together technology and simplicity, offering a cutting-edge surveillance system designed for today’s dynamic needs. This weather-resistant HD security camera system operates wirelessly and can be installed in a matter of minutes without the need for professional assistance.

Features:

Eight high-definition, wireless, weather-resistant cameras: Maintain clear visuals, no matter the weather condition.

Extended Battery Life: Powered by two AA lithium batteries, it provides a remarkable two-year battery lifespan.

Advanced Motion Detection: Equipped with an intelligent system that detects and alerts you about any unexpected movements.

Infrared Night Vision: The cameras are capable of monitoring your premises even in pitch darkness with their superior night vision functionality.

DIY Installation: Comes with all necessary tools for a hassle-free set up, no professional required.

Comprehensive Coverage: Each Sync Module 2 hub supports up to 10 devices, allowing you to customize schedules and arm/disarm independently.

Blink Subscription Plan Compatibility: Save footage and images in the cloud for easy access and review.

The set includes eight Blink Outdoor cameras, two Sync Module 2 hubs, 16 AA lithium batteries, eight mounting kits, two USB cables, and two power adapters, offering a complete, ready-to-install system.

Blink Video Doorbell + 2 Outdoor (3rd Gen) camera system

the Blink Video Doorbell and Outdoor (3rd Gen) camera system is a versatile, user-friendly solution that offers comprehensive coverage of your home. This system, available in sleek black, is designed for both wired and wire-free installations and is Alexa-enabled for your convenience.

Features:

Two-Way Audio and HD Video: Communicate with visitors through clear two-way audio and monitor your surroundings with crisp 1080p HD video.

Motion and Chime App Alerts: Stay informed with real-time motion detection alerts and chime notifications.

Flexibility in Power Source: Choose between a wired installation that sounds your existing in-home chime or a wire-free setup using the Blink Mini camera as an indoor chime.

Alexa Integration: Use your Alexa device to access live views, use two-way talk, receive alerts, and manage your system.

Easy Setup: Quick and simple installation, requiring only two AA lithium batteries per device and an easy WiFi connection setup via the Blink Home Monitor app.

Storage Options: Store your video clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally on an included Sync Module 2 and USB drive (sold separately).

Included in the package are one Video Doorbell, two Outdoor cameras, one Sync Module 2, and a mounting kit.

Blink Mini – Compact Indoor Plug-in Smart Security Camera

The Blink Mini is a compact, yet powerful indoor smart security camera. The plug-and-play design makes it simple to keep an eye on the indoors of your property, providing clear 1080p HD video, night vision, and motion detection. This sleek black device offers a well-rounded approach to home surveillance.

Features:

Compact Indoor Camera: A small but capable camera that can easily blend with your home decor.

1080p HD Video and Night Vision: Provides clear and detailed video quality both day and night.

Motion Detection: Intelligent alert system notifies you on your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Two-Way Audio: The two-way audio feature allows you to communicate with people or pets at home, through your smartphone.

Compatible with Alexa: Pair it with an Alexa-enabled device for voice control, enabling live view, arming, and disarming your camera.

Quick and Easy Setup: Comes with simple instructions for a straightforward installation process.

Storage Options: Choose to save your video clips with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 (sold separately).

The package includes three Blink Mini cameras, mounting kits with stands, USB cables, and power adapters.

Factors to Consider When Buying Smart Home Security Systems and Doorbells

As you embark on your journey to find the perfect smart home security system and doorbell, here are some key factors to keep in mind:

Compatibility : Ensure the system integrates well with other smart devices in your home for a seamless experience.

: Ensure the system integrates well with other smart devices in your home for a seamless experience. Installation : Some systems are easier to install than others. If you’re a DIY enthusiast, a plug-and-play system could be ideal for you.

: Some systems are easier to install than others. If you’re a DIY enthusiast, a plug-and-play system could be ideal for you. Alert Features : Different systems offer varying alert features. Determine what kind of alerts are important to you and choose a system that provides those.

: Different systems offer varying alert features. Determine what kind of alerts are important to you and choose a system that provides those. Price: While price is a significant factor, it’s crucial to balance it with the features on offer. Aim for a system that provides value for your investment.

