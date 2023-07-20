Propane Tanks For Sale: Choices For Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As small business owners and entrepreneurs, every decision counts, and details matter. We have developed a comprehensive guide to one essential item that often flies under the radar but can significantly impact your operations – propane tanks.

Understanding Propane Tank Sizes

Refillable propane tanks come in many different sizes. The options can vary from a compact 1-pound propane tank up to a 100-pound propane tank, ready to fuel an entire small business operation. Let’s take a closer look at these common sizes:

1-pound propane tank: Often the most convenient and transportable option, fitting snugly into your camping or BBQ gear. Don’t let its size fool you, though. This tiny titan can heat your grill for up to two hours.

5-pound propane tank: A step up from its smaller cousin, this tank offers more fuel capacity without a drastic increase in size. It’s a great choice for those requiring a bit more flame power but still wanting to maintain portability.

20-pound propane tank: These tanks often power backyard grills and heaters. They hold approximately 4.7 gallons of propane when filled to capacity and can last for many hours of use.

100-pound propane tank: Often used for heating homes or small businesses, a 100-lb tank can provide a constant and reliable propane supply. Transporting these requires a bit more planning, as they are hefty and their size can be challenging to manage.

Choosing the Right Propane Tank Size

Choosing the perfect size for your propane tank involves understanding your specific needs. The size directly correlates to the duration of use and, therefore, the purpose. For smaller applications like outdoor cooking or heating a small space, a 20-pound tank might suffice. However, if you’re looking to power a heating system for a small business or require more extended use, a 100-pound tank might be the way to go. Remember to consider transportability and storage requirements as well.

Propane Tanks: Our Top Picks From Amazon

Feature/Aspect Top Pick: Flame King 20 Pound Steel Propane Tank Cylinder with OPD Valve and Built-in Gauge Runner Up: Worthington 20-Pound Steel Propane Cylinder Best Value: Ignik Refillable 5-Pound Propane Tank with Carry Case and Adapter Hose Capacity 20 pounds 20 pounds 5 pounds Material High-grade steel All-steel construction Not specified Built-in Gauge Yes No (sight gauge) No Pre-purged Yes Not specified Not specified Included Valve Type Premium OPD Valve Type 1 overflow prevention device valve Not specified, but includes an adapter hose Special Features DOT approved, powder coated for exterior protection Comfortable hand-holds for easy lifting, rust-inhibiting paint Comes with a carry case, 4-foot hose with an adapter, DOT approved with 12-year valve certification Ideal Use Grilling, camping, heating, etc. Small businesses with regular use Camping, RVing, boating, tailgating, overlanding, home BBQ grills Cons Might be heavier due to larger capacity, needs compatible propane equipment Higher price point, size might not be suitable for all applications Not suitable for larger appliances, check hose adapter compatibility

Flame King 20 Pound Steel Propane Tank with OPD Valve and Built-in Gauge

Top Pick: The Flame King 20 Pound Steel Propane Tank Cylinder is a practical choice for your propane storage needs. Its significant 20-pound capacity and sturdy steel construction make it suitable for a variety of applications, such as grilling, camping, heating, and more.

This propane tank features a built-in gauge, preventing you from running out of propane unexpectedly. It is pre-purged and ready to fill, offering immediate usability. Its high-grade steel welded construction enhances durability and longevity, making it a reliable choice for regular usage. The tank also features a premium OPD (Overfill Protection Device) valve assembly and is DOT approved.

Pros:

Built-in gauge to monitor propane level

Comes pre-purged and ready to fill

High-grade steel construction for durability

Includes a premium OPD valve for safety

DOT approved

Powder-coated for exterior protection

Cons:

Might be heavier and less portable due to its larger capacity

Needs compatible propane equipment for effective use

Worthington 20-Pound Steel Propane Cylinder

Runner Up: The Worthington 20-pound steel propane cylinder combines functionality with an engineered design to ensure optimum performance. It features a rugged, damage-resistant all-steel construction that guarantees durability. It is coated with rust-inhibiting Durabond powder paint, enhancing the product’s lifespan and maintaining its aesthetic appeal over time. This cylinder is an excellent choice for small business owners in need of a reliable propane supply that withstands regular use.

The cylinder’s interiors are clean, dry, and scale-free, ensuring optimal propane storage conditions. In addition, the Worthington propane cylinder is equipped with a Type 1 overflow prevention device valve and sight gauge for safe and easy usage.

Pros:

Lightweight and sturdy design

Damage-resistant all-steel construction

Rust-inhibiting paint for durability

Comfortable hand-holds for easy lifting

Cons:

Higher price point compared to similar products

Size might not be suitable for all applications

Ignik Refillable 5-Pound Propane Tank with Carry Case and Adapter Hose

Best Value: The Ignik Refillable Gas Growler Deluxe 5-Pound Propane Tank is an economical and sustainable choice, reducing waste as compared to single-use 16-ounce “green” propane bottles. It also provides greater portability than traditional 20-lb tanks, making it perfect for various activities.

The deluxe kit includes the compact 5-lb reusable propane tank, a 4-foot hose with an adapter, and an insulated, easy-carry protective case with MOLLE webbing. This setup significantly enhances portability and makes transportation more convenient, particularly for camping, RVing, boating, tailgating, or overlanding.

The versatile adapter hose provided fits 1-inch 20UNEF connectors, accommodating many popular 2-burner camp stoves. It’s also compatible with 0.5-inch QCC1/OPD products, including standard home BBQ grills, offering a wide range of applications.

Pros:

Economical and environmentally friendly as compared to single-use bottles

Includes protective case for easy transportation

Versatile adapter hose fits a range of connectors

DOT-approved with 12-year valve certification

Cons:

Might not be suitable for larger appliances requiring higher fuel capacity

Hose adapter might not be compatible with all devices; check compatibility before purchase

Bernzomatic Standard Propane Fuel Cylinder – Pack of 3

The Bernzomatic Standard Propane Fuel Cylinder 3 pack offers a reliable and portable solution for those needing a dependable power source for their hand torch. With its 14.1 oz capacity, this cylinder’s compact and lightweight design makes it a practical choice for various applications, ensuring easy handling and maneuverability during use.

Crafted from robust alloy steel, the cylinder promises longevity and consistent performance, making it a worthwhile investment for small business owners who need a reliable fuel source. Plus, it’s compatible with the Digital Fuel Gauge, so you can easily monitor the remaining fuel levels, helping you plan and manage your tasks effectively.

Pros:

Compact and portable design for easy use

Durable construction ensures longevity

High flame temperature for efficient heating

Compatible with Digital Fuel Gauge

Cons:

Pack of three may not be sufficient for extensive use

Specific hand torch compatibility might limit its application

Flame King Refillable 1lb Propane Cylinder

The Flame King Refillable Propane Cylinder Tank is a practical solution for small business owners seeking a safe and legal option for propane storage. This 1lb empty propane cylinder, offered in a pack of four, is reusable, reducing waste and making it a more environmentally-friendly choice.

One of the significant advantages of the Flame King refillable propane cylinder is that it’s compatible with any appliance that utilizes a 1lb propane tank. This means you can use these tanks across a variety of tools or devices, adding to their convenience.

Pros:

Environmentally friendly as they reduce waste

Durable alloy steel construction

DOT compliant for safe refilling and transportation

Versatile as they work with any 1lb propane tank appliance

Cons:

The refill adapter is not included

It might not be suitable for appliances requiring larger propane tanks

Ignik Refillable Gas Growler Propane Tank with Adapter Hose

The Ignik Refillable Gas Growler Propane Tank is a versatile and practical solution for businesses that need a portable and efficient fuel source. With a 5-pound (1.2-gallon) capacity, this refillable propane tank offers an economical and less wasteful alternative to single-use propane bottles.

Its compact size makes it ideal for activities requiring portability or those with limited space such as camping, RVing, boating, or tailgating events. Weighing only 10.2 pounds when empty, it’s easy to transport and store. The tank comes with a versatile adapter hose that fits 1-inch 20UNEF connectors and 0.5-inch QCC1/OPD compatible products.

Pros:

Economical and less wasteful than single-use propane bottles

Portable and suitable for a variety of uses

Comes with a versatile adapter hose

Durable and DOT-approved

Cons:

Smaller capacity may not be ideal for large-scale needs

Not all appliances may be compatible with the included hose

Evergreen Farm and Garden Coleman Propane Replacement Fuel Cylinders

The Evergreen Farm and Garden Coleman Propane, Replacement Fuel Cylinders bundle, provides a portable and clean-burning fuel solution. Each 16 oz cylinder in this 4-pack is lightweight, making transportation and storage effortless. This compact size is perfect for small businesses requiring on-the-move operations.

Designed to accommodate the standard CGA 600 connection, these Coleman propane cylinders are versatile, fitting most portable appliances, camping grills, and lanterns. Whether it’s for outdoor cooking or heating, these cylinders deliver efficiency and convenience.

Pros:

Lightweight and portable for easy transportation

Versatile, fitting most portable appliances with CGA 600 connection

Robust steel construction with reliable valves for safety and durability

Cons:

May not suit businesses requiring larger fuel capacity

Connection type may not be compatible with non-standard appliances

Flame King 100-Pound Propane Cylinder with POL Valve and Collar

The Flame King 100-Pound Steel Propane Tank Cylinder is a substantial storage solution for propane. It is equipped with a POL valve and is designed to be suitable for a variety of propane-based applications, including grilling, heating, and more.

Pros:

Large capacity suitable for high-demand applications

High-grade steel construction for durability

Comes with a premium POL valve for secure connections

Tested for safety and integrity

DOT approved

Cons:

Due to its size and capacity might not be suitable for all applications due to its weight and space requirements.

Transportation and handling could be challenging due to its weight and size.

Refilling may require professional service due to its large capacity.

Bernzomatic Propane 4 Pack with Utility Torch + Fuel Gauge

Ideal for various applications, from cooking and grilling to heating and lighting, these propane cylinders are a must-have for entrepreneurs with diverse operational needs. Each propane cylinder in this pack contains 16 oz of clean-burning propane fuel, compatible with all standard appliances, tabletop grills, and propane torches featuring a CGA 600 connection. They’re constructed with durable steel and equipped with reliable valves, ensuring safe and efficient usage.

The Bernzomatic WT2301 Utility Torch is accompanied by the cylinders, notable for its adjustable high-intensity webbed flame and simple trigger-start ignition. The pack also includes a digital fuel gauge for monitoring fuel levels in your propane tanks.

Pros:

Versatile application across different uses

Durable and safe cylinder construction

Convenient and powerful utility torch

Fuel gauge for efficient fuel management

Cons:

CGA 600 connection might not fit non-standard appliances

Might be overkill for businesses requiring less propane usage

Flame King 1/4-lb Empty Refillable Propane Cylinder Tank

The Flame King 1/4-lb Empty Refillable Propane Cylinder Tank is valuable to any small business, especially those requiring portable heat sources. This reusable propane tank is not just a cost-effective choice, but also a nod towards sustainability by reducing the need for disposable tanks.

Constructed from high-quality alloy steel, it ensures durability and longevity. It’s been rigorously tested, ensuring safety with X-ray and Hydrostatic tests. To further enhance its lifespan, the exterior is powder-coated. The tank adheres to safety regulations with its UL1769 listed valve.

Its small 3.85 oz size makes it highly transportable and convenient. This tank fits perfectly for small portable propane lamps and lanterns or any activity that requires a handheld heat source. Also, it provides an easy refill option, enhancing operational efficiency.

Pros:

Reusable and environmentally friendly

Durable alloy steel construction

Portable and convenient size

Safe with UL1769 listed valve

Cons:

Requires separate purchase of a Flame King refill adapter

Limited capacity may not suit larger applications

Additional Factors to Consider:

When you are ready to add a propane tank to your cart, several considerations come into play. The type of valve is one such detail. Propane tanks primarily use two types of valves – POL (Prest-O-Lite) and OPD (Overfilling Prevention Device). An OPD valve is now a requirement on propane tanks below 40 pounds in many regions due to safety regulations. They prevent the tanks from being overfilled, which can cause propane leaks.

When searching for propane tanks for sale, always check whether the tank you’re interested in has an OPD valve or a POL valve. Note that some manufacturers may offer adaptors if your equipment requires a specific valve type.

Frequently Asked Questions

What safety features should I look for in a propane tank?

Propane tanks should have an OPD valve to prevent overfilling. Additionally, check for safety relief valves, which release pressure if the tank gets too hot, and note whether the tank has been certified by a reputable authority.

How do I determine the right size of propane tank for my business?

Consider your propane usage. A small food truck might be perfectly served by a 20-pound tank, while a larger establishment may require a 100-pound tank. Don’t forget to account for space constraints and transportability.

What is the lifespan of a propane tank, and when should it be replaced?

Most propane tanks can last up to 12 years if well-maintained. However, safety inspections are required every five years. If your tank shows signs of corrosion, damage, or leaks, it’s time for a replacement.

Can I store propane tanks outdoors in any weather?

Propane tanks are durable and can withstand various weather conditions. However, it’s best to keep them out of extreme heat or cold and away from corrosive environments.

Are there specific regulations for storing propane tanks that I should be aware of?

Regulations can vary by location. Always ensure that your storage complies with local fire codes and safety regulations.

Making the Most of Your Tanks

Proper maintenance of your propane tanks ensures their longevity and safe use. Always inspect your tank for leaks or damage before filling it. Regularly check the valves and connectors for any signs of wear and tear. Always follow manufacturer’s recommendations for use and maintenance.

Using propane tanks is not only cost-effective but also environmentally friendly. Propane emits less greenhouse gas compared to traditional fuels, making it a great choice for eco-conscious businesses.

