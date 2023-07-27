QuickBooks Workforce Mobile App Streamlines Work and Payroll Management

Intuit Inc. has launched its new QuickBooks Workforce mobile app to streamline work and payroll management for small and larger businesses. The announcement came on July 17, 2023, from the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. The app aims to consolidate various employee-related tasks and tools into a centralized hub, resolving common issues of disconnection and confusion prevalent among the workforce.

The QuickBooks Workforce app, initially named QuickBooks Time, is accessible to businesses across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The change in name echoes QuickBooks’ ambition of offering businesses a comprehensive human capital management platform. The app is equipped to handle various employee needs, including work hours tracking, pay, and benefits, all under a single platform.

With its single-sign-on feature, the new app promises to mitigate administrative duties, enabling employees to concentrate better on their core work. As payday approaches, the app allows workers to observe their diligent efforts translating into wages, fostering a sense of financial certainty and satisfaction.

There is additional good news for businesses based in the U.S. and Canada. If employees use the QuickBooks Workforce app and also get paid through QuickBooks Payroll, they can now access their pay stubs and tax documents directly in the mobile app. This upgrade complements the existing functionalities, such as time-tracking, scheduling, and managing paid time off, ultimately saving time and reducing payday anxieties for both employers and employees.

Explaining the core philosophy behind the new app, Jennifer Bickerstaff, Vice President of Product Management for Intuit QuickBooks, Time Business Segment, emphasized the necessity of providing employees with a comprehensive hub for managing their work and pay.

Bickerstaff said, “It’s crucial for employees to accurately track their time to ensure they’re paid correctly and on time. This has the added benefit of enabling employers to invoice customers accurately for billable time and increase the profitability of projects. It’s also important for employees to have easy access to pay stubs, tax documents, and other pay insights to help them plan and make smarter money decisions for themselves and their families. The new QuickBooks Workforce mobile app is now that hub designed to help growing businesses take care of their teams.”

Notably, the transition to the new Workforce app requires no action from the businesses’ side. All previous settings, data, and integrations from the QuickBooks Time app remain intact, with the added advantage of the new Workforce logo. The app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms.

QuickBooks Time, Intuit’s time-tracking solution, will continue to serve business owners as their back-office solution, integrating with QuickBooks Payroll to manage their teams’ time, projects, and payroll effectively.

With this launch, Intuit has taken another leap towards streamlining and simplifying business operations, making it an exciting development for small and larger businesses. Integrating work and pay management into a singular, user-friendly app can be a game-changer in enhancing productivity and fostering a better understanding of employees’ financial landscape.

