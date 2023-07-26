Spotlight: How a New Mom Founded Rabbit Air to Improve Air Quality for Her Baby

Air quality can be a major contributor to health. Welcoming a new family member often makes people take this element more seriously. This was the major motivation for the founder of Rabbit Air. Learn about the company and their unique air purifiers in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides quality air purifiers for homes and businesses.

Business Niche

Providing quality products and staying committed to customer service.

Specifically, Rabbit Air stands out by offering a five-year full product warranty, and providing 24/7 technical support.

How the Business Got Started

To create a healthy environment for a growing family.

Co-founder Karrie Chan got the idea for Rabbit Air when she was six months pregnant. She wanted to provide the best air quality for her baby, so she started the business to provide clean air solutions for families like hers.

Biggest Win

Receiving the Bizrate Insights Circle of Excellence Platinum Awards year after year.

Chan says, “These prestigious awards recognize their commitment to exceptional customer service and product quality.”

Biggest Risk

Discontinuing a popular product due to quality issues.

Chan explains, “Although discontinuing the Classic BioGS model may have initially impacted our sales, we firmly believe that prioritizing quality and customer satisfaction is paramount. By taking this step and securing a dependable manufacturing partner, we are reaffirming our promise to provide our customers with premium products that align with their expectations.”

Lesson Learned

Find the right partners.

Chan says, “Reflecting on our experience, one aspect I would approach differently is the selection of our dealers. Conducting business with partners who held different values ultimately resulted in increased disagreements and heated arguments. Unfortunately, this proved to be a significant drain on both our time and energy.

“Regrettably, the expected benefits of additional sales revenue and business growth did not outweigh the detrimental effects of these conflicts. Consequently, I have learned the importance of reassessing our partnership criteria and finding a harmonious balance that aligns with both our core values and business objectives.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Bonuses for team members.

Fun Fact

The logo was designed for free.

Chan’s cousin in Hong Kong designed it during the early stages of the business. At the time, they couldn’t afford to hire a graphic designer.

Favorite Quote

“The measure of intelligence is the ability to change.” — Albert Einstein.

