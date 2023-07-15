Salesforce Announces Average 9% Price Increase Across its Product Range

Salesforce announced it would raise the list prices of its product suite by an average of 9% beginning August 2023. This change will apply to Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Industries, and Tableau. For small businesses using Salesforce’s services, this move will require budget adjustments and a potential reassessment of their technology investments.

This pricing adjustment marks Salesforce’s first list price increase in seven years. Over this period, the company launched 22 new releases, and thousands of new features and made over $20 billion in research and development investments. These included groundbreaking innovations in generative AI, highlighting Salesforce’s commitment to driving efficiency and productivity for businesses worldwide.

Salesforce has established itself as a front-runner in delivering reliable generative AI for enterprises, helping customers across various industries embrace and implement AI. In recent months, the company unveiled AI Cloud, Einstein GPT, Sales GPT, and Service GPT, among others.

The cloud-based CRM provider emphasizes that its customers can simplify their operations and realize swift value by collaborating with a single company to deploy innovative technology across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and more.

From August 2023, the new list prices will apply globally for new and existing customers purchasing new clouds. The Professional Edition will be priced at USD 80 (up $5), Enterprise Edition at USD 165 (up $15), and Unlimited Edition at USD 330 (up $30). Prices in other currencies will be set comparably. Similar price increases will be enforced for Industries, Marketing Cloud Engagement and Account Engagement, CRM Analytics, and Tableau.

While these price increases might seem steep, it is essential to remember that Salesforce’s suite of products offers comprehensive solutions that integrate sales, service, marketing, and commerce under one umbrella. Despite the price hikes, the breadth and depth of Salesforce’s offerings could still present a valuable proposition for small businesses seeking efficiency, innovation, and growth.

However, this development calls for small businesses to consider their technology investments carefully. It is crucial to evaluate whether the increase in cost aligns with the benefits derived from Salesforce’s services. Companies might need to explore alternatives or renegotiate their contracts to ensure they maintain a balance between cost and value.

In conclusion, Salesforce’s decision to increase its product prices underlines the growing investment in research and development in the tech industry. While it challenges budget-conscious small businesses, it also offers an opportunity to reassess technology investments and strategies, ensuring they align with the evolving business landscape.

