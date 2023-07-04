Salesforce Introduces Generative AI in Sales Cloud and Service Cloud

During the AI Day at World Tour London, Salesforce, the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) leader, launched innovative generative AI capabilities for Sales Cloud and Service Cloud. The generative AI -Sales GPT and Service GPT- will enhance how sales and service teams function and interact with customers.

Sales GPT will seamlessly incorporate generative AI in the work process, automating tasks like composing customer emails, summarizing call interactions, and conducting account research. Similarly, Service GPT will auto-generate service responses, streamline customer interactions into easily accessible knowledge articles, and equip field service agents with relevant information before they reach service sites.

Generative AI can potentially revolutionize how sales and service professionals operate across various sectors. Research suggests that over 60% of sales and service professionals believe that generative AI could help them serve customers better. However, there is a skills gap, with 63% of sales professionals and 59% of service professionals reportedly lacking the skills to use generative AI effectively and safely.

Salesforce addresses this challenge with Einstein GPT, which powers both Sales GPT and Service GPT. This platform enhances customer experiences and business productivity by creating a trusted, open ecosystem-based generative AI that utilizes proprietary real-time data. The Einstein GPT Trust Layer is designed to meet enterprise data security and compliance demands, helping companies maintain control over their data governance.

This Trust Layer prevents large language models (LLMs) from retaining sensitive customer information, addressing a significant concern in today’s data-driven business landscape. This approach ensures that the generative AI can be used safely without compromising data privacy or compliance.

For small business owners, introducing these AI capabilities into Salesforce’s Sales Cloud and Service Cloud could mean increased productivity and personalized customer interactions. Automating tasks like email drafting and call summary creation can save significant time, allowing teams to focus more on strategic operations.

Additionally, the auto-generated service responses and customer interaction summaries provided by Service GPT can aid in quick and effective problem-solving. The enhanced preparation of field service agents will also likely result in improved customer service.

In an era where businesses increasingly rely on AI for various tasks, Salesforce’s latest offerings blend technology with practical applications, setting a new standard in the CRM landscape. Through tools like Sales GPT and Service GPT, Salesforce aims to equip sales and service professionals with the necessary technology to serve their customers better while ensuring data safety. This innovation could be a game-changer for small businesses seeking to optimize operations and enhance customer experience.

