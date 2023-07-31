Sandwich Prep Table: The Top Picks for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Every small business owner and entrepreneur who runs a deli, a salad bar, or a food establishment understands the importance of having the right tools. And one such tool that’s been a game-changer in the world of speedy meal prep is the sandwich prep table.

Understanding Sandwich Prep Tables

What is a Sandwich Prep Table?

Sandwich or salad prep tables are refrigerated units that combine a worktop for food prep, such as sandwich and salad preparation, with refrigerated storage space beneath. This commercial appliance keeps ingredients fresh while allowing for quick, efficient sandwich and salad assembly.

Why is a Sandwich Prep Table Essential for Your Business?

Whether you’re in the sandwich or salad business, a sandwich prep table is an ideal piece of equipment to have. It allows for quick access to ingredients while maintaining them at the ideal temperatures to ensure food safety. Moreover, with refrigerated prep tables, businesses can stock many ingredients in one accessible spot, increasing the efficiency of their food prep process.

Different Types of Sandwich Prep Tables

Sandwich prep tables vary in style and design. They range in size from small units with one door and a few ingredient bins to large units with several doors and numerous ingredient bins. Some sandwich prep tables are top style, with ingredients instantly available at arm’s length. Others come with cutting boards and even overhead shelves for additional storage.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Sandwich Prep Table

Size and Capacity

The size of the prep table you choose will depend on the size of your business and the volume of your orders. Small restaurants or delis might do well with a compact table, while larger establishments will benefit from a larger unit. Remember that the table size will also determine the number of doors and the storage space available for your supplies.

Material and Durability

Most sandwich prep tables are stainless steel, offering robustness and easy cleaning. Look for a unit with sturdy doors and drawers that can withstand frequent opening and closing during peak business hours.

Refrigeration and Temperature Control

Your sandwich prep table must maintain a constant temperature to keep your ingredients fresh and safe. Look for a table with high-quality refrigeration and adjustable temperature controls.

Cleaning and Maintenance

Ease of cleaning is another important consideration. A table with removable cutting boards and easily accessible drawers will save your team a lot of time.

Cost and Value for Money

Finally, consider the price and what you’re getting for it. High-quality sandwich prep tables may carry a higher price tag, but they often have features that justify the cost.

Top Sandwich Prep Table Picks

Top Pick: Arctic Air 40-inch Countertop Refrigerated Sandwich Prep Table Station Runner Up: Aceland ASR-72BM 3 Door Mega Top Sandwich Prep Table Refrigerator Best Value: VEVOR Refrigerated Condiment Prep Station Dimensions 39.5″W x 15.5″D x 11″H Not specified Not specified Energy Efficiency 5 Star Energy rating Not specified Uses energy-saving R290 refrigerant Temperature Control Integrated internal thermostat Fan cooling system, temperature maintenance from 33°F to 41°F, digital temperature display Electronic thermostat with a digital LED panel, temperature control between 35.6°F and 46.4°F Defrost System Manual Automatic One-click auto-defrost function Design/Finish Compact, stainless steel finish Anti-fingerprint stainless steel exterior and interior High-quality 304 stainless steel Capacity Six included pans 20 cubic feet of space, robust shelves with a loading capacity of 90 lbs each 16.8-quart station, accommodates 8 food pans in a 40-quart tank Additional Features Self-contained refrigeration system with R290 refrigerant Equipped with an Embraco compressor and Carel controller, four wheels (2 with brakes) for easy maneuverability 146W compressor, includes four 1/3 pans and four 1/6 pans with removable dividers, detachable tempered glass shield

Arctic Air 40″ Countertop Sandwich Prep Table Station

Top Pick: The Arctic Air countertop prep table is a compact powerhouse tailored to meet your sandwich and salad preparation needs. Its sleek, stainless steel construction makes these salad prep tables durable and corrosion-resistant, and the six included pans offer ample room to store various ingredients for sandwiches, salads, and more.

Key Features:

Dimension: 39.5″W x 15.5″D x 11″H.

5 Star Energy rating, promoting energy efficiency.

Integrated internal thermostat

One door with manual defrost system for easy maintenance.

Compact design, making it suitable for small spaces.

Stainless steel finish, ensuring long-lasting durability and elegance.

Self-contained refrigeration system with R290 refrigerant for reliable and even cooling.

Arctic Air 40″ Countertop Sandwich/Salad Refrigerated Prep Table Station

Buy on Amazon

Aceland 3-Door Mega Top Sandwich Prep Table Refrigerator

Runner Up: Aceland’s Mega Top Sandwich Prep Table Refrigerator is an efficient and spacious kitchen solution. Designed for speedy meal prep, this 3-door countertop model offers a generous 20 cubic feet of space, facilitating organized storage of ingredients.

Key Features:

Equipped with an Embraco compressor and Carel controller, promising superior performance.

Fan cooling system ensures consistent temperature maintenance from 33°F to 41°F.

Robust shelves with a loading capacity of 90 lbs each, coated for corrosion resistance.

Features an automatic defrost system for low-maintenance operation.

Eco-friendly, utilizing R290 refrigerant, an environmentally-responsible choice for businesses.

Durable, anti-fingerprint stainless steel exterior and interior facilitate easier cleaning and ensure longevity.

Pre-installed with four wheels (2 with brakes) for easy maneuverability

Digital temperature display for easy temperature and defrost frequency adjustments, with a clear LCD readout

Aceland 3-Door Mega Top Sandwich Prep Table Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

VEVOR Refrigerated Prep Station

Best Value: VEVOR’s Refrigerated Prep Station is a 60-inch countertop unit designed to make food preparation more streamlined and efficient. Built with high-quality 304 stainless steel, this 16.8-quart station offers a durable solution to cater to your business needs.

Key Features:

Powered by a 146W compressor, ensuring ingredients remain at the proper temperature.

Uses energy-saving R290 refrigerant in its self-contained refrigeration system.

Accommodates 8 food pans in a 40-quart tank, providing ample space for a variety of ingredients.

Equipped with an electronic thermostat with a digital LED panel, allowing temperature control between 35.6°F and 46.4°F.

One-click auto-defrost function for smooth air circulation and consistent cooling.

Features a detachable tempered glass shield for clear visibility and ingredient protection.

Includes four 1/3 pans and four 1/6 pans with removable dividers, offer flexibility to customize the station to your specific needs.

VEVOR Refrigerated Prep Station

Buy on Amazon

Commercial Refrigerated Sandwich Prep Table 2-Door

Elevate your kitchen’s functionality and efficiency with the cooler depot Commercial Prep Table. This multifunctional refrigerated unit, measuring 36″W x 29″D x 42″H, is built with high-grade 430 and 304 stainless steel exteriors and interiors, fortified with polyurethane insulation for optimal temperature retention.

Key Features:

Efficient Storage: Two-door refrigerated storage beneath the workspace offers an additional 8.6 cft. space, perfect for keeping deli meats, cheese, or toppings fresh at 33°F to 41 °F.

Durable Shelves: Epoxy-coated shelves, each capable of handling up to 90 lbs, allowing the effective organization of your supplies.

Insulated Lid: A stainless steel lid featuring a lift-up design aids in maintaining safe food temperatures.

Mobility: Includes four heavy-duty 4″ casters (2 lockable), simplifying cleaning and servicing by providing mobility.

Cutting Board: 3/4″ thick removable cutting board is affixed to the surface for slicing ingredients and prepping orders.

Warranty: 3-Year All-Parts warranty, a 6-Year Compressor warranty, and a 1-Month Labor warranty.

Commercial Refrigerated Sandwich Prep Table 2-Door

Buy on Amazon

Commercial Refrigerated Sandwich Prep Table 2-door

Boost your commercial kitchen’s efficiency with the cooler depot’s Commercial Prep Table. Sized at 60″W x 30″D x 42″H, it’s expertly engineered for commercial usage with high-grade 430 and 304 stainless steel, complemented with foamed-in-place polyurethane insulation to ensure optimum temperature maintenance.

Features at a glance:

Spacious Refrigeration: 16.4 cubic feet of two-door storage space below the workspace, refrigerated at 33°F to 41 °F

Durable Shelves: Epoxy-coated shelves, each holding up to 90 lbs.

Insulated Lid: Stainless steel lid with a convenient lift-up design aids in maintaining food-safe temperatures.

Mobility Assured: Includes four 4″ casters (2 lockable) for easy movement

Cutting Board: 3/4″ thick removable cutting board affixed to the surface, ideal for slicing ingredients and assembling orders.

Commercial Refrigerated Sandwich Prep Table 2-door

Buy on Amazon

KITMA Salad Sandwich Prep Table

This high-capacity, energy-efficient prep table refrigerator is designed to make your restaurant kitchen more dynamic and efficient. This full-sized under counter unit, measuring 72″W x 30″D x 44″H, brings a convenient combination of storage and workspace to your kitchen.

Key Features:

Pan Capacity: 18 pans (6.8″L x 6.25″W x 4″D) for ingredient organization and food-safe temperatures.

Cutting Board: Includes a fixed cutting board for efficient preparation.

Refrigerated Storage: The under-counter refrigerator, perfect for storing backup ingredients, uses a 1/5 hp compressor, a Dixell digital temperature control system, and R290 refrigerant, ensuring a temperature range of 33 to 38 degrees Fahrenheit.

Durable Construction: Made from 430 and 304 stainless steel for both interior and exterior

Adjustable Shelves and Mobility: 3 reinforced adjustable shelves for custom storage; sits on casters for easy mobility.

Warranty: 5-year warranty on the compressor and 2-year warranty on additional parts, which includes on-site service within 48 hours.

KITMA Salad Sandwich Prep Table

Buy on Amazon

Kratos Refrigeration 48″W Commercial, Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

The Kratos Sandwich Prep Table is an excellent addition option that enhances the efficiency of your salad and sandwich preparation. With a 48″ wide space, this prep table provides ample room for two people to work together. It comes with a hinged food cover to ensure freshness and optimal temperature of the ingredients.

Key Features:

Cutting Board: It boasts a reversible, removable cutting board for easy cleaning.

Storage: Two hinged doors and two adjustable epoxy-coated shelves facilitate easy access and efficient airflow.

Material: Durable stainless steel exterior and a painted aluminum interior for longevity.

Condensate Evaporator Pan: It eliminates the need for floor drain, providing immediate plug-and-play compatibility.

Temperature Control: Comes with adjustable solid-state temperature control with a digital display.

Pan Capacity: It includes slots for industry-standard adapter bars for sixth-size pans and can hold third, half, or full-size pans up to 4″H without requiring adapters.

Insulation: CFC-free urethane foam insulated walls and doors to retain coolness.

Extras: Includes two adjustable epoxy-coated steel shelves, casters, cord, and plug for convenience.

Dimensions: Measures 48-7/16″W x 30-15/16″D x 45-7/16″H.

Kratos Refrigeration 48″W Commercial, Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

Buy on Amazon

Arctic Air 48.25-Inch 2-Door Refrigerated Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

The Arctic Air refrigerated prep table is designed to bring convenience and professionalism to your culinary endeavors. With its 48.25″D x 30″W x 43.3″H dimensions, this unit integrates easily into your existing kitchen setup.

Key Features:

Pan Capacity: Cold topping area holds twelve 1/6 size pans provided with the unit, ensuring your condiments, meats, and vegetables are within easy reach. The hinged insulated lid cover maintains the freshness of the food items when not in use.

Cutting Board: The unit comes with a full-length, heavy-duty cutting board

Magnetic Door Gaskets: The self-closing doors remain open at 90 degrees, and the magnetic door gaskets are removable and replaceable without tools. The doors have solid construction with foamed-in-place recessed handles.

Refrigerated Storage: The unit provides 12 cubic feet of refrigerated storage capacity, an adjustable coated wire shelf per door for added storage, and an interior made of bright white ABS liner with a full stainless steel floor for easy cleaning.

Durable Construction: Its heavy-duty stainless steel construction, comprising a stainless steel lid on top, guarantees longevity and freshness of the toppings.

Arctic Air 48.25-Inch 2-Door Refrigerated Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

Buy on Amazon

Atosa USA 72.70” 3-Door Refrigerated Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

The Atosa USA Refrigerated Prep Table is a 3-door, counter-height unit. With dimensions of 72.7″W x 30″D x 44.3″H, it’s perfect for efficient food preparation.

Key Features:

Cutting Board: 10” poly cutting board provides a dedicated area for precise and hygienic food preparation.

Pre-installed Casters: Pre-installed casters, facilitating effective space management and cleaning.

Digital Controller: The Dixell digital controller ensures precise and easy temperature control.

Storage: 18 stainless steel pans and three adjustable shelves, giving ample room for various ingredients.

Door Design: 3 solid-hinged self-closing doors with recessed handles for easy access without compromising temperature control.

Construction: Stainless steel interior & exterior and galvanized steel back

Refrigeration: Equipped with rear-mounted, self-contained refrigeration using R290 Hydrocarbon refrigerant, the unit maintains a steady temperature range of 33° to 40°F. It also includes features like ventilated refrigeration, automatic evaporation, and air defrost.

Atosa USA 72.70” 3 Door Refrigerated Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

Buy on Amazon

SEAGATE Refrigerated Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

The SEAGATE Refrigerated Sandwich/Salad Prep Table offers a large 15.5 cubic feet storage cabinet with a temperature range of 33°F to 40°F.

Key Features:

Quality Construction: The exterior is made from 430 stainless steel, known for its excellent stress corrosion cracking resistance, while the interior is made from 304 stainless steel, which is durable, corrosion-resistant, and oxidation-resistant. Both the body and doors are insulated with CFC ‘Free’ refrigerant and foam insulation.

Convenient Features: Electronic thermostat and digital LED temperature display for accurate control and easy temperature readings.

Mobility: It comes with easy-to-mount 2.5″ casters for mobility

Doors: Doors are self-closing but can be locked in an open position when set to a 90° angle, making it easy for cleaning, emptying, and loading of product.

Advanced Technology: Features Forced-Air cooling for rapid temperature recovery after opening/loading, and it cools food down faster than normal refrigerators. It uses R-290 Natural Refrigerant, an environmentally friendly and cost-effective option.

Storage: The unit includes one adjustable, heavy-duty epoxy-coated wire shelf per door, providing plenty of storage space.

Certification: The SSP61 is NSF and cETLus certified, ensuring it meets the highest safety and quality standards.

SEAGATE Refrigerated Sandwich/Salad Prep Table

Buy on Amazon

Commercial Refrigerated Sandwich Prep Table 2-door 36″ Mega Top Model

Engineered with a robust stainless steel body, this freestanding refrigerated prep table offers sturdy construction and durability, making it ideal for heavy-duty commercial use.

Key Features:

Dimensions: 36″W x 34″D x 46″H

8.6 cubic feet two-door storage space, refrigerated from 33°F to 41°F.

Insulated with foamed-in-place polyurethane

Comprises of epoxy-coated shelves, each capable of carrying up to 90 lbs.

Compressor cooling method for superior temperature control.

Stainless steel insulated lid for maintaining food-safe temperatures, and a lift-up design for swift usage

3/4″ thick mounted cutting board can be removed for easy cleaning

Includes four heavy-duty 4″ casters (2 locking) for easy mobility for cleaning or maintenance.

Commercial Refrigerated Sandwich Prep Table 2-door 36″ Mega Top Model

Buy on Amazon

Leveraging the Efficiency of Sandwich Prep Tables for Your Business Success

Enhancing Workflow with a Sandwich Prep Table

A well-placed sandwich prep table can significantly improve your kitchen workflow. By keeping ingredients organized and at the correct temperature, your team can assemble sandwiches and salads more quickly, improving customer satisfaction and your bottom line.

Ensuring Food Safety with Your Sandwich Prep Table

Sandwich prep tables also play a crucial role in food safety. By maintaining the proper temperature, they prevent the growth of harmful bacteria, ensuring the freshness and safety of your sandwiches and salads.

Maximizing Your Return on Investment

Investing in a high-quality sandwich prep table can bring a considerable return on investment. It streamlines your food prep process, ensures food safety, and can even reduce food waste by keeping ingredients fresher for longer.

Running a successful food business means making smart choices about the equipment you use. A sandwich prep table can be a game-changing addition to your kitchen, enabling you to serve fresh, delicious sandwiches and salads quickly and efficiently. So choose wisely and enjoy the benefits that a well-selected sandwich prep table can bring to your business.

Boosting Productivity with a Sandwich Prep Table

Incorporating a sandwich prep table into your workspace enhances productivity. With its in-built storage sections for an array of ingredients, it empowers staff to assemble meals with speed and precision. This increased efficiency can lead to a higher turnover, positively impacting your profit margins.

Features to Look for in a Sandwich Prep Table

When choosing a sandwich prep table for your business, consider the following:

Size and Capacity: Select a table that fits your space and can store the volume of ingredients you typically use.

Select a table that fits your space and can store the volume of ingredients you typically use. Temperature Controls: Opt for a table with precise temperature control to prevent food spoilage.

Opt for a table with precise temperature control to prevent food spoilage. Ease of Cleaning: A design that allows for easy cleaning promotes hygiene and saves time.

Optimizing Your Sandwich Prep Table for Business Success

Strategic use of your sandwich prep table can be transformative. Firstly, train your team on optimal usage to ensure consistent, high-quality outputs. Secondly, use the table to experiment with new recipes during off-peak hours, enhancing your menu and attracting a wider clientele. Finally, use the table to reduce food waste by promoting dishes made from ingredients nearing their use-by dates.

Improving Your Brand Image

Investing in a top-notch sandwich prep table can also elevate your brand image. Customers value businesses that prioritize efficiency, cleanliness, and food safety. Showcasing your commitment to these values via your professional kitchen setup can enhance your reputation and customer loyalty.

