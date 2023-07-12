Amazon Prime Day Deals on Elgato Streaming Equipment

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Elgato is a well-known, trusted brand that delivers high-quality, reliable streaming equipment. It has become a trusted companion for creators across the globe. If you’ve ever considered elevating your streaming quality, now’s your chance. You can save big during Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Elgato streaming equipment.

Why Invest in Elgato Streaming Equipment?

Whether you’re an established YouTuber or an aspiring Twitch streamer, the quality of your streaming equipment can make or break your content. Elgato streaming equipment is known for its unparalleled quality, reliability, and comprehensive range of solutions tailored to all streaming needs. Here are some key benefits of Elgato streaming equipment:

Superior quality : Elgato products deliver top-notch audio-visual performance, allowing you to present your content in the best light possible.

: Elgato products deliver top-notch audio-visual performance, allowing you to present your content in the best light possible. Reliability : With Elgato, you can trust in a consistent, hassle-free streaming experience.

: With Elgato, you can trust in a consistent, hassle-free streaming experience. Versatility: Catering to various streaming setups, Elgato offers a wide array of solutions from game capture devices to key lights.

Top Amazon Prime Deals on Elgato Streaming Equipment

Embrace your passion for content creation and capitalize on these incredible Amazon Prime deals for Elgato streaming equipment.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2

For anyone who produces content or regularly conduct virtual meetings, the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is an invaluable tool. Designed as a studio controller, this device works seamlessly with both Mac and PC to trigger actions in applications and software such as OBS, Twitch, and YouTube.

The Stream Deck MK.2 has 15 customizable LCD keys. Each key can be programmed to control various apps, tools, or platforms, helping you streamline your workflow. Whether you’re launching a social media post, adjusting audio, or switching on your Elgato Key Light, you can do it all with a single touch. This device also features visual feedback capability. Once a command has been executed, the Stream Deck MK.2 will notify you, eliminating guesswork.

You can get the Elgato Stream Deck for just $114.99 during Amazon Prime Day – 23% off its original price of $149.99.

Key Features:

15 LCD keys that can be customized to control your apps and tools

One-touch operation for various actions

Visual feedback confirming command execution

Supports powerful plugins such as Elgato 4KCU, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, and more

Hotkey actions to enhance your film editing, music production, and photography workflows

Buy on Amazon

Elgato Key Light

The Elgato Key Light will significantly enhance your video quality. This professional-grade studio light brings your content to life, ensuring clarity and vibrant colors that keep your audience engaged.

Rather than being just another studio light, Elgato Key Light offers several smart features. It’s Wi-Fi-enabled, allowing you to control your lighting setup right from your device—whether it’s a Mac, PC, iOS, or Android. This means you can switch it on or off, and tweak brightness or color settings conveniently from the corresponding app.

The Elgato Key Light also stands out with its exceptional lighting performance. It produces an impressive 2800 lumens, powerful enough to brighten your entire workspace, yet can be dimmed down to a soft glow when needed.

During Amazon Prime Days, you can save 30% on this key light – it’s down from $199.99 to $139.99

The product offers the following features:

Adjustable brightness and color temperature (from sunset amber at 2900K to arctic blue at 7000K)

A set of 160 OSRAM LEDs for a lower heat output than traditional softboxes

An opal glass face for evenly balanced, glare-free diffusion

Buy on Amazon

Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card

The Elgato HD60 X External Capture Card promises exceptional image quality, offering 1080p60 HDR10 or 4K30 HDR10 quality to keep your content crisp and vibrant. Compatible with a wide range of platforms like PS5, PS4/Pro, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One X/S, and operating on both PC and Mac, this device is a versatile tool for small business owners venturing into the content creation realm.

This plug-and-play capture card ensures a hassle-free setup on Windows and Mac without requiring any drivers. It also features powerful passthrough capabilities, supporting 4K60 HDR10, 1440p120, 1080p120, and VRR. Additionally, its ultra-low latency feature guarantees audio/video syncing within 100ms, providing a smooth and synchronized streaming experience.

Also 30% off, Amazon’s Prime Day deal has this capture card priced at $139.49. The price is normally $199.99.

Key Features:

High-quality capture with 4K30 HDR10 or 1080p60 HDR10

Plug-and-play setup for Windows and Mac

Compatibility with various streaming platforms like OBS, Streamlabs, Vmix, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and more

Ultra-low latency for seamless audio/video syncing

No watermarks, time limits, or subscriptions

Buy on Amazon

Factors to Consider When Buying Elgato Streaming Equipment

Compatibility : Ensure the equipment aligns with your existing setup.

: Ensure the equipment aligns with your existing setup. Specific Streaming Needs : Different streams require different equipment. From gaming to podcasting, choose the gear that fits your content best.

: Different streams require different equipment. From gaming to podcasting, choose the gear that fits your content best. Reliability : Read user reviews and ensure you’re investing in a dependable product.

: Read user reviews and ensure you’re investing in a dependable product. Price: Although quality should be a priority, don’t forget to consider your budget.

By keeping these factors in mind and leveraging the top-notch deals available on Amazon Prime Day, you’re on the path to securing the perfect Elgato streaming setup.

