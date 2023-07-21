25 Places to Sell Crafts Online in 2023

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you have a talent for crafting handmade goods, you can earn a living by selling your creations. Craftspeople frequently start small businesses selling handmade products locally at craft fairs, farmers’ markets, craft malls and specialty shops. Many more, however, have found success selling handmade crafts online through a variety of websites, platforms and online marketplaces.

The Handmade Crafts Market in 2023

The market for handmade products might have begun as a niche industry, but by 2021 the global handicrafts market had grown to a value of $680 billion. Online sales have helped crafters reach larger audiences as they sell their handmade products on websites, online craft marketplaces and social media channels. In fact, the market is forecast to exceed $1.2 billion by 2027.

Some of the hottest trending handmade crafts in 2023 include laser-printed items, wood-burned crafts, custom jewelry, home fragrances, paper flowers, tufted rugs, and sewn items like face masks.

Why Should You Sell Crafts Online?

Are you considering selling handmade goods online? Listing your crafts for sale on an online platform has its benefits. If you think you might want to sell handmade products in an online marketplace like an Etsy store, but you can’t quite decide, you should contemplate the following perks of an online craft business:

Home-based business opportunity – When you make and sell crafts online, you can operate your entire business from the comfort of your home.

– When you make and sell crafts online, you can operate your entire business from the comfort of your home. Unlimited market – Instead of selling crafts to potential buyers within your local market, you can expand your target audience to the entire world by selling products in an online marketplace.

– Instead of selling crafts to potential buyers within your local market, you can expand your target audience to the entire world by selling products in an online marketplace. Low costs – Craft supplies are generally inexpensive compared to the price of completed handmade goods, so you not only can start your online business with less capital, but you can earn a healthy profit from your sales. Most online marketplace fees are also low compared to the costs of selling in a physical store.

– Craft supplies are generally inexpensive compared to the price of completed handmade goods, so you not only can start your online business with less capital, but you can earn a healthy profit from your sales. Most online marketplace fees are also low compared to the costs of selling in a physical store. Flexibility – When you start a business selling crafts online, you are not only your own boss, but you can choose to craft your products at your own convenience. Plus, online sales can happen even as your sleep!

– When you start a business selling crafts online, you are not only your own boss, but you can choose to craft your products at your own convenience. Plus, online sales can happen even as your sleep! Personal satisfaction – If you love crafting, then it only makes sense to start a business doing what you love! You’ll get plenty of personal satisfaction as you make money and acquire repeat customers.

– If you love crafting, then it only makes sense to start a business doing what you love! You’ll get plenty of personal satisfaction as you make money and acquire repeat customers. Reach a wider audience: When you sell your crafts online, you can reach a wider audience than if you were just selling locally. This means that you have the potential to make more sales and earn more money.

When you sell your crafts online, you can reach a wider audience than if you were just selling locally. This means that you have the potential to make more sales and earn more money. Be your own boss: When you sell your crafts online, you’re your own boss. This means that you can set your own hours, work from home, and be as creative as you want.

When you sell your crafts online, you’re your own boss. This means that you can set your own hours, work from home, and be as creative as you want. Build a brand: When you sell your crafts online, you can build a brand for yourself. This means that you can develop a loyal following of customers who will come back to buy your products again and again.

When you sell your crafts online, you can build a brand for yourself. This means that you can develop a loyal following of customers who will come back to buy your products again and again. Have fun: Selling your crafts online can be a lot of fun. You get to share your creativity with the world and make money doing something you love.

Of course, there are also some challenges to selling crafts online. But if you’re willing to put in the work, the rewards can be great.

Competition: There is a lot of competition in the online craft market. This means that you need to make sure your products are high-quality and that you’re priced competitively.

There is a lot of competition in the online craft market. This means that you need to make sure your products are high-quality and that you’re priced competitively. Marketing: You need to be good at marketing your products if you want to be successful. This means creating a website, promoting your products on social media, and running ads.

You need to be good at marketing your products if you want to be successful. This means creating a website, promoting your products on social media, and running ads. Customer service: You need to provide excellent customer service if you want to keep your customers coming back. This means being responsive to their questions and concerns and making sure they’re happy with their purchases.

When you are ready to start selling, here are some tips:

Start with a strong online presence: This means having a well-designed website and being active on social media.

This means having a well-designed website and being active on social media. Create high-quality products: Your products should be well-made and unique.

Your products should be well-made and unique. Price your products competitively: You don’t want to price your products too high, but you also don’t want to undervalue your work.

You don’t want to price your products too high, but you also don’t want to undervalue your work. Market your products effectively: Use social media, email marketing, and paid advertising to reach your target audience.

Use social media, email marketing, and paid advertising to reach your target audience. Provide excellent customer service: This is essential for building a loyal customer base.

Where to Sell Crafts Online in 2023

Site Description Facebook Marketplace Allows users to sell everything from furniture to clothing and more. Features an easy-to-use interface for selling locally or worldwide. The selling fee is 5% per shipment or a flat fee of 40 cents for shipments of $8 or less. Etsy Well-known platform for artisans and craftspeople. Accounts are free, but sellers pay 20 cents per listing and 6.5% in Etsy fees on the sale price when an item sells. Handmade Artists Shop Initially a community forum, it grew into a marketplace for handmade items. Available only to subscribers, subscriptions cost $5 a month or $50 a year, with no commissions or listing fees. Craft Is Art An online artisan marketplace that provides sellers with tools to open an online store. The free plan includes 100 listings with additional listings available for 15 cents each, plus a 5.5% sales commission. Google Shopping Allows online shoppers to compare items from thousands of local and online stores. There are no fees to list products. Amazon Handmade An Amazon section dedicated to handcrafted goods. Creating a shop is free, but Amazon deducts a 15% referral fee from sales. Cratejoy Ideal for artisans who want to market subscription boxes filled with handmade creations. Selling plans start at $0 per month, plus a referral fee based on the product's listed primary category. eCrater An online marketplace that features technology and collectibles, as well as handcrafted goods. Sellers only pay a 2.9% fee when items are sold. Folksy A platform hosting artisans based in the United Kingdom and is dedicated to handcrafted goods. There is a 6% commission on items sold. Aftcra An online marketplace for handmade goods produced in the United States. No charges for setting up a store, but a 7% commission is taken when items are sold. Indiecart Features a wide variety of handmade goods. Costs $7.50 per month to set up a store, with no other fees or commissions. GoImagine A popular marketplace where profits are paid directly to its makers and artists, and the rest are donated to charity. Plans start at $2.50 each month with a 5% transaction fee on sold items. Storenvy Offers custom online storefronts for artisans, and charges 10% of sales made through its marketplace. SpoonFlower A niche platform that lets designers create and sell their own patterns for fabric, wallpaper, and more. Artists earn a 10% commission anytime a product with their design is purchased. Bonanza Allows sellers to upload their listings from eBay, Amazon, Shopify and Etsy, and charges a 25-cent transaction fee and a 3.5% commission on sales. eBay A popular platform for various products including crafts and handmade items. eBay charges a commission on sold items equal to 12.9% of the sale price plus 30 cents per order. Society6 Allows artists to upload their work where it automatically becomes available in various formats. The site takes a portion of each sale depending on the product type. CustomMade Known for its handmade jewelry, it also features a variety of custom, handcrafted goods. Charges a 10% commission on sales, plus a 2.7% plus 30-cent transaction fee. Renegade Craft Features an online store for crafters to sell their wares. Charges a 40% commission on sales. iCraft Dedicated to handmade items, pricing starts at $10 per month, and charges no additional commissions or fees. The Nooks An online marketplace that features crafts and handmade items from Canada. Sellers pay a $29 monthly subscription fee, but no fees or commissions on sales. NOVICA A global, fair-trade marketplace for artisans from specific regions. Mercari A platform for reselling goods, but also a great place to sell handmade items. Charges a 10% commission, as well as a transaction fee of 2.9% plus 30 cents, on completed sales. Your Own Website Many artisans now sell their products on their own websites using platforms like Square Online or Shopify to create their own e-commerce website for crafts.

Where can you sell crafts online in 2023? Whether you launch your own website to sell handmade products online, list them for sale on social media sites, or some other online marketplace, you can find success with handmade businesses.

1. Facebook Marketplace

Facebook users sell everything from furniture to clothing to houses on Facebook Marketplace, making it one of the easiest places to sell online, especially if you want to sell locally. Business pages also now can list products for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and users can choose whether to sell to local customers or ship their items around the world. The selling fee is 5% per shipment or a flat fee of 40 cents for shipments of $8 or less.

2. Etsy

One of the best-known online marketplaces for artisans and craftspeople, Etsy features handmade goods and vintage items, as well as craft supplies. Accounts are free, although Etsy sellers pay 20 cents for each listing and 6.5% in Etsy fees on the sale price when an item sells. Etsy’s popularity places it in the top 150 websites globally and the top 50 in the United States.

3. Handmade Artists Shop

The Handmade Artists Shop started as a community forum for crafters and artists to share their products and seek advice, but it grew into an online marketplace where users can browse and purchase handmade items directly on the site. Selling on the Handmade Artists Shop is only available to subscribers, but subscriptions cost just $5 a month or $50 a year, with no commissions or listing fees.

4. Craft Is Art

Another online artisan marketplace, Craft Is Art provides sellers with all the tools they need to open an online store filled with handmade items, vintage items, fine art, and much more. The free plan for sellers includes 100 listings with additional listings available for 15 cents each, plus a 5.5% sales commission. The premium membership, which costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year, includes unlimited listings and no commission fees.

5. Google Shopping

Online shoppers can compare items from thousands of local and online stores with Google Shopping. Craftspeople can expand their reach by listing products that are for sale locally as well as on other platforms and websites. That way, the handcrafted items are displayed in Google searches for an audience of millions. Just as there is no cost to appear in Google’s primary search index, there are no fees to list products with Google Shopping.

6. Amazon Handmade

Amazon also dedicates an entire section of its online marketplace to handcrafted goods. Launched in 2015, Amazon Handmade quickly grew to one of the most popular places to sell your handmade items. Creating a shop to sell on Amazon Handmade is free, although Amazon deducts a 15% referral fee from sales. There are no additional listing fees or payment processing fees. Amazon also waives the professional selling fee of $39.99 per month for all Handmade-approved applicants.

7. Cratejoy

If you’re a prolific artisan, you should consider marketing subscription boxes filled with handmade creations. Cratejoy makes it simple to start and launch a subscription box business based around a handcrafted brand or product. The company provides all the tools needed to start, including a website builder, free listings in the Cratejoy marketplace and more. Businesses can sell on the Cratejoy marketplace for plans starting at $0 per month, plus a referral fee based on the product’s listed primary category.

8. eCrater

An online selling marketplace similar to eBay, eCrater primarily features technology and collectibles, although it also showcases a good amount of handcrafted goods. It’s completely free to set up an online store with eCrater, and sellers only pay a 2.9% fee when items are sold. While the site doesn’t get as much traffic as Etsy or eBay, it still boasts about 2 million views each month.

9. Folksy

Folksy only hosts artisans based in the United Kingdom, and it limits its marketplace to handcrafted goods. Folksy is visited by about 250,000 users each month, and some of its sellers have been featured in major publications like the Guardian and Elle Decoration. Craftspeople can try out selling on Folksy with three listings for just £.15, and the monthly fee for the Plus plan is £7.50. There is a 6% commission on items sold, but this does not apply to shipping costs.

10. Aftcra

Aftcra is an online marketplace dedicated exclusively to handmade goods produced in the United States. In fact, businesses cannot sell items that are mass-produced, vintage or resold without modification. It does, however, feature handmade items including clothing, furnishings, arts, jewelry and more. It’s free to set up a store and list items on Aftcra, and the company only takes a 7% commission when items are sold.

11. Indiecart

Originally known as Hyena Cart, Indiecart launched in 2004 as an online marketplace for handmade cloth diapers. While these in-demand baby products are still sold on the site, it also features a wide variety of other handmade goods. It only costs $7.50 per month to set up a store with Indiecart, and the platform doesn’t charge any other fees or commissions.

12. GoImagine

Another popular marketplace where artisans can sell handmade goods is GoImagine, where profits are paid directly to its makers and artists, and the rest are donated to charity. Sellers must be U.S.-based, and their products must be handmade. Plans for GoImagine sellers start at just $2.50 each month with a 5% transaction fee on sold items.

13. Storenvy

When artisans sell their crafts on Storenvy, they gain access to their own custom online storefronts, as well as a listing in the social marketplace for independent retailers. Storenvy charges 10% of sales made through its marketplace, but it does not charge a commission on sales made from a seller’s online shop. Setting up an online store through Storenvy is free, although there are additional fees for certain options and upgrades.

More Top Places for Selling Online Crafts

Looking for more places to sell handmade online? There are now multiple platforms that cater to craft businesses. Don’t hesitate to check out these other top marketplace options.

15. SpoonFlower

SpoonFlower caters to an even more specific niche market than other marketplace platforms dedicated to crafts. The website lets designers create their own patterns for fabric, wallpaper, gift wrap, and more. Designers then can sell the fabrics they’ve designed or use them to create other handmade items. Artists earn a 10% commission anytime a SpoonFlower customer purchases a product with their design.

16. Bonanza

When a craftsperson sells their handmade items on the Bonanza platform, they also can upload their listings from eBay, Amazon, Shopify and Etsy while also automatically publishing listing to major buying channels like Google Shopping. Creating listings with Bonanzo is free, and the company charges a 25-cent transaction fee and a 3.5% commission on sales.

17. eBay

The well-known auction website features products of practically any variety, including a plethora of crafts and handmade items. Items can be listed for potential customers to bid on or for direct sale, and it’s free to establish an eBay account and list the first 250 items per month. Prolific artisans who choose to list more than that are charged 35 cents per additional listing. Then, eBay charges a commission on sold items equal to 12.9% of the sale price plus 30 cents per order.

18. Society6

A platform aimed at artists and designers, Society6 allows artists to upload their work to the site, where it automatically becomes available in a variety of formats, including art prints, phone cases, mugs, clocks and even leggings. The site then takes a portion of each sale depending on the product type, although sellers can designate how much profit they want to make from their items on top of that base price.

19. CustomMade

CustomMade might be best known for its handmade jewelry, but the website also features an online marketplace where sellers can market a variety of custom, handcrafted goods. Sellers not only can offer ready-made products to CustomMade customers, but they also can accept bids for custom designs. There is an application process to become a CustomMade seller, where the company examples of prior work samples. However, it’s free to sign up, and CustomMade charges a 10% commission on sales, plus a 2.7% plus 30-cent transaction fee.

20. Renegade Craft

Known for its series of in-person craft shows that take place in various cities throughout the year, Renegade Craft also features an online store where crafters can sell their wares all year long. Artisans have to apply to become a Renegade Craft vendor, and the company can be choosy about which sellers it approves. The platform then charges a 40% commission on sales, although it does handle all marketing and customer service.

21. iCraft

An online marketplace dedicated exclusively to handmade items, iCraft does not list any mass-produced or resold goods. While experienced craft business owners say they get fewer sales from iCraft than from Etsy, they also claim their iCraft sales are more profitable. iCraft pricing starts at $10 per month, and the platform charges no additional commissions or fees.

22. The Nooks

Located out of Canada, the Nooks is an online marketplace that features a curated collection of crafts and handmade items. It also operates several successful storefronts located throughout Canada. Canadian artisans can apply to sell via the Nooks and gain access to the tools, resources and support they need to handle every aspect of their businesses. Sellers with the Nook pay a $29 monthly subscription fee, but the platform charges no fees or commissions on sales.

23. NOVICA

A global, fair-trade marketplace for artisans, NOVICA offers craftspeople from around the world a place to sell their creations for living wages. So far, the platform has sent its artists more than $125 million. Right now, NOVICA only accepts sellers from Mexico, Central and South America, West Africa, India and Southeast Asia. Prospective sellers can apply by emailing details and pictures of their products to newproducts@novica.com.

24. Mercari

Mercari might be known as an excellent platform for reselling goods, but it’s also a great place to sell handmade items. Because Mercari customers often are seeking a bargain, it’s recommended to price items with room to haggle. It’s free to list items for sale on Mercari, and the platform charges a 10% commission, as well as a transaction fee of 2.9% plus 30 cents, on completed sales.

25. Your Own Website

Who says you have to sell your handmade creations on someone else’s platform and let commissions and other fees reduce your profits? Many artisans now sell their products on their own websites. You can hire a web designer, or use a platform like Square Online or Shopify to create your own e-commerce website for crafts.

FAQs

What are some popular online marketplaces to sell crafts in 2023?

Some popular online marketplaces for selling crafts in 2023 include Etsy, Amazon Handmade, Facebook Marketplace, and Google Shopping.

Are there any fees or commissions associated with selling on these platforms?

Yes, most platforms charge fees or commissions for selling crafts. For example, Etsy charges a listing fee and a sales commission, while Amazon Handmade deducts a referral fee from sales.

Can I sell my handmade crafts internationally on these platforms?

Yes, many of these platforms allow you to sell your crafts both locally and internationally, giving you access to a wider customer base.

Are there any specific requirements or restrictions for selling on these platforms?

Each platform may have its own requirements and guidelines for sellers. Some platforms may focus exclusively on handmade goods, while others may allow a wider range of products.

How can I set up my online store on these platforms?

Setting up an online store on these platforms typically involves creating an account, listing your products, and following the platform’s guidelines for product descriptions, pricing, and shipping.

Do these platforms offer any support or resources to help sellers succeed?

Yes, many platforms offer seller support, resources, and tools to help you optimize your store, reach more customers, and improve your sales.

Are there any restrictions on the types of crafts I can sell on these platforms?

While most platforms are open to a wide range of crafts, it’s essential to review their policies to ensure your products comply with their guidelines.

