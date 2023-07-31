7 Things You Need to Know About Selling Services

I’m just saying that it’s a good idea to show your prospects that you’re passionate about what you do. They need to know how much you love helping people like them. This type of emotion is what people can connect to.
Use Social Proof
Since you’re selling something that can’t be seen or touched, you need to find other ways to get your prospect to see the value in your offering. You must prove to them that you are worth the investment.
You need social proof.
In his book, “Influence: Science and Practice,” Robert Cialdini discusses the fact that people are more likely to take a particular action if they know that a lot of other people have taken it as well. If you can show your prospect that others have used your services and gained a benefit because of it, you will greatly increase your chances of earning their business.
There are a couple ways you can do this.
Storytelling is highly effective in this regard. You should always have a few stories at your disposal. These should be stories about how you were able to help other customers who are similar to your prospect. Tell them about specific problems you were able to solve. It’s an effective way to give a concrete example of what you can do for your prospect.
Of course, testimonials are also helpful. What better way to sell your services than to have your previous customers sell them for you?
Tony Pour, founder of SellMax found that using this method of social proof has helped his business immensely.
“Since we don’t sell actual products, we have to work hard to put our customers at ease. On our website, we have testimonials from previous customers who have used our services. This shows our prospects that we can deliver on our promises.”
When you’re marketing your service, always include a few testimonial statements from your satisfied customers. When prospects see these, it will put them more at ease. If your service worked for your previous customers, it should work for your prospects too, right?
Here are some more examples of social proof:
- Case Studies: Create in-depth case studies showcasing how your services have delivered tangible results for past clients.
- Client Success Stories: Share success stories of clients who have achieved significant improvements or accomplishments through your services.
- Client Logo Display: Showcase the logos of well-known clients or reputable companies you have worked with to boost your credibility.
- Influencer Endorsements: If relevant to your industry, seek endorsements from influencers or thought leaders in your field.
- Social Media Engagement: Highlight positive comments, reviews, and messages from clients on your social media platforms.
- Video Testimonials: Record short video testimonials from happy clients, providing a more personal and authentic touch.
- Awards and Recognitions: Display any awards, certifications, or industry accolades your business has received.
- Certification Badges: If you hold relevant certifications or affiliations, display badges or logos to showcase your expertise.
- Before-and-After Comparisons: Use visuals to demonstrate the positive transformations your services have brought to clients’ lives or businesses.
Build a Brand That Differentiates Your Company
Building a strong brand is crucial to the success of any company, but it’s especially important to service-based companies. Again, since your prospect can’t actually see your offering, they need something to connect to on a deeper level.
That’s what a strong brand can do for your business.
Your brand is what will distinguish you from your competition. It gives your prospects a reason to choose you over the other companies in your industry.
Branding is about defining who your company is, and what it stands for. It’s massively important that you understand this. If you don’t define yourself, others will do it for you, and this won’t always work in your favor.
So what is a brand?
Jeff Bezos gives the best definition:
“Your brand is what people say about you when you’re not in the room.”
Determine what it is you want to be known for. Figure what you want others to say about you when you’re not in the room.
Here’s an important point to remember. Branding isn’t about the “what.” It’s about the “why.” Your brand is about why you do what you do. Simon Sinek says in his famous TED Talk that you have to focus on doing business with those who believe what you believe. Your beliefs are your brand.
Successful branding is about perspective. It’s your unique brand perspective that is going to make you stand out from the crowd. Find out what your unique brand perspective is, and work hard to communicate it to your audience. It’ll give you a way to connect with those you want to serve.
Selling Services Summary
|Market Research Category
|Description
|Target Audience Description
|Questions focused on understanding the size of the target market, customer personas, and key consumer trends.
|Customer Survey Questions
|Inquiries directed at customers to gather feedback on their experience, preferences, and satisfaction levels.
|Pricing and Value Research
|Queries aimed at assessing pricing strategies, value proposition, and competitor pricing in the market.
|Product or Service Questions
|Questions aimed at understanding product uniqueness, value proposition, and competitive offerings in the market.
|Online Visibility Questions
|Inquiries focused on assessing the online presence and visibility of the business in search engines and online platforms.
|Reputation Management
|Questions aimed at monitoring and managing the business's reputation by addressing reviews and customer feedback.
|Messaging and Advertising
|Inquiries focused on understanding customer needs, emotional triggers, and advertising effectiveness.
Conclusion
Selling intangible products doesn’t have to be too difficult. As you can see, most of it is about selling who you are. The great thing about this is that you’re already unique. There’s nobody else who is exactly like you.
When you are your authentic self, and you know how to get your prospects to like and trust you, it will become much easier to close more deals. Using the tips given in this post, you can build yourself into a product that people are excited about buying.
It is important to put yourself in the shoes of your prospect. What are they looking for? What are they expecting? I agree when you say that emotions play a role in this.
Very relevant tips. I’d like to add to the The Social Proof point, where you say that “Since you’re selling something that can’t be seen or touched, you need to find other ways to get your prospect to see the value in your offering.” It’s a good way to follow but for SaaS (software as a service) companies that just start, there should be other ways to gain readability and get first clients.
For example, in WordPress space I’m dealing with this readability can be reached by providing prospects with the opportunity to test the product firsthand (literally, make and save changes, delete or add content or whatever on WordPress dashboard) Tools like this demo builder http://www.getmotopress.com/plugins/demo-builder-plugin-for-wordpress/ is what I am talking about. This is much more effective than just buying ads or whatever else hard marketing proposes.
Excellent article Lisa. Thanks for sharing!!
I’m going to do a little investigating on what people say when I’m out of the room so I can adjust, improve or keep what I’ve been doing so far.
I can’t wait to hear your presentation at WeCAN next week!!
I like what you said about branding a company in order to distinguish yourself from the competition. When it comes to selling a business, it’s important to make your brand enticing to potential buyers. If I were to own a business that I wanted to sell, I would make sure to work with a company that knows the best methods to use.
Excellent!
However, as Ann mention above, when you do not have a Social Proof Point, you need an entry level point to sell your services. This might be the key factor to take action.
this is sooo eye opening