7 Things You Need to Know About Selling Services

Let’s start with a question.

Does your business provide a service, rather than a physical product?

If so, you probably understand the challenges of getting prospects to see the value in what you offer. After all, it’s not always easy to explain the features and benefits of something that the prospect can’t see, right?

Well, what I’m going to say might be a bit hard to believe.

Selling intangible products isn’t as difficult as you might think it is. No really, it isn’t! If you use the right methods, you can get your prospects to see the value in what you offer.

This post will help you sell more effectively if you have a service-based business. When you put these tips into action, you will notice that your prospects are far more open to becoming your clients.

What’s the Issue?

The reason selling intangible services can be tough is because you don’t have an actual product that the customer can see. You can’t really show them how it works. Its features and benefits aren’t as easy to see.

This means that you need to be able to paint a picture that can get the prospect to see how your service will benefit them. That’s not easy. It’s like trying to describe what an Ewok is to someone who’s never seen Star Wars. You might be explaining it the right way, but you can’t be sure that the other person knows what you’re talking about.

Yes, I did just use a Star Wars reference.

The key to selling services is to focus on demonstrating that you understand your prospect’s problems. You also need to demonstrate that you know how to solve them.

Tips for Selling Services

Be the Product

If you’re running a service-based business, YOU are the product. That means you need to sell yourself just as much as you’re selling your service. You have your own features and benefits, don’t you?

If you want prospects to become clients, you have to get them to view you as someone who is reliable and trustworthy. You need to get them to like you.

You probably already know this, but people buy from those they know, like, and trust. It’s important that you work hard to build a strong connection with your prospects.

Before trying to sell, you should develop a relationship first. Build some rapport. Let them get to know you. The better you are at building rapport, the more you will increase your chances of closing more deals.

Understand Your Prospect’s Needs

As the product in a service-based business, positioning yourself effectively is essential to be viewed as the go-to resource for your potential clients. This involves demonstrating to your customers that you possess the capability to solve their specific problems and cater to their unique requirements.

To truly address their issues, you must engage in effective questioning techniques that enable you to gain a comprehensive understanding of their pain points and aspirations.

By asking insightful and relevant questions, you not only gather valuable information about your prospect’s needs but also create a deeper connection with them. This connection is crucial as it fosters trust and confidence in your abilities to provide the best possible solutions.

As you actively listen to your prospect’s responses, you demonstrate a genuine interest in their concerns and desires. This genuine interest goes a long way in establishing a sense of rapport and reliability.

The more your prospects share with you, the more they perceive you as someone who genuinely cares about their well-being and is committed to finding tailored solutions to their challenges.

By showing empathy and actively engaging in this process of understanding, you lay a strong foundation for building a mutually beneficial relationship.

This foundation is crucial for transforming prospects into loyal clients who are confident in your ability to address their needs and deliver value. Understanding your prospect’s needs allows you to craft compelling and personalized proposals, showcasing how your services align perfectly with their requirements.

Focus On the Outcomes

In the end, your prospect doesn’t care about the service you offer. They care about how it’s going to help them. They care about what’s going to happen after they hire you. You need to focus on outcomes.

Convincing your prospect to become a client means showing what life will be like after they start using your services. You have to get them to see how much easier things will be when you’re working for them.

Here’s an example.

Let’s say you’re a leadership consultant. You help companies make their leaders more effective. If you’re looking to gain your prospect’s business, you’re not going to spend a lot of time talking about the things you’re going to do. You’re going to talk about how much more efficient their teams are going to be. You’re going to talk about how much they will increase their revenue as a result.

That’s what your prospects need to know.

Focus On Feelings

Feelings are important. Why? Because emotion is what fuels most of our decision making. It’s true. We tend to make our decisions based on how we feel.

According to sales expert Jeffery Gitomer,

“The head is attached to the price, the heart is attached to the wallet. If you jerk on the heartstrings, the wallet comes popping out of the back pocket.”

If you can appeal to the emotions of your prospect, you will win the sale. This goes for any type of influence. In order to get people to take action, you have to get them to feel something.

Of course, in order to appeal to their emotions, you need to know what they want to feel. You need to know what they are passionate about. And you need to bring it up in the conversation.

You also need to know how to make your prospect feel comfortable, They want to feel safe with the idea of doing business with you. When they feel a sense of security, it will make them feel better about becoming your client.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t appeal to logic. You still need to give logical reasons for why your service is right for your prospect.

Lastly, you can’t be afraid to show emotion yourself. No, I’m not saying you have to give a long passionate speech with a John Williams musical score behind you.