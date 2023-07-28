Semrush Launches New ‘No Coding Needed’ Landing Page Builder App

The Landing Page Builder app from Semrush looks to help small business owners in designing, building, and launching fully-optimized landing pages without requiring any technical knowledge.

Effective landing pages have become essential for generating higher conversion rates in an increasingly digitized business environment. However, the process of building, optimizing and testing them often demands time and technical skills that small business owners may not possess.

Semrush’s Landing Page Builder app bridges this gap, offering a platform where business owners can choose from hundreds of pre-designed templates or create their own, eliminating the need for a web developer or designer.

Landing Page Builder: A Snapshot

Landing Page Builder is a user-friendly app designed to create and publish landing pages on a website. With an intuitive WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) editor, anyone can design visually appealing, high-converting landing pages to drive better results for their campaigns. The app simplifies the process of creating and launching landing pages at scale using a drag-and-drop editor. No coding knowledge is required.

On-Brand Landing Pages in Minutes

The new app promises to save time and yield better marketing results with beautiful, responsive, on-brand landing pages. Users can utilize the drag-and-drop and pixel-perfect landing page builder, with access to over 400 free templates and assets, including icons, images, and design elements. Other features include easy-to-create mobile views and thank-you pages, improved lead generation with the funnel and form creator, and a changelog to restore any previous high-performing pages.

Scaling Up with Smart Sections

The Landing Page Builder app also incorporates Smart Sections, a tool designed to accelerate the page creation process. If users want to employ an element on multiple landing pages, Smart Sections automatically replicates any changes made in one place across all other pages. It allows users to create section templates and update many landing pages simultaneously with a single click.

Lead Generation Optimized

The Landing Page Builder app is built to boost conversion rates and generate more leads. It enables the creation of personalized landing pages tailored to an audience’s age, gender, location, interests, or traffic source. It also enhances landing page effectiveness through A/B testing, focusing on elements like header.

The unveiling of the Landing Page Builder app by Semrush signifies a significant leap for small businesses striving to improve their digital footprint. Its rich features, ease-of-use, and adaptability provide an invaluable resource for businesses, enabling them to create landing pages that are visually appealing and high-performing, potentially leading to improved conversion rates and overall business growth.

