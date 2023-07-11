Semrush Unveils “Ask AI” to Enable Efficient Content Creation in ContentShake

Semrush’s introduction of the “Ask AI” feature in its ContentShake app aims to deliver high-quality content more quickly and efficiently than ever. With an increasingly competitive digital marketplace, this continues to demand more efficiency from large and small businesses alike.

“Ask AI” allows users to enter a detailed text prompt directly into a bar, describing their specific content needs. This prompt guides the AI in performing many tasks, such as outlining new content, generating new text, rewriting existing text, providing real examples and data points to enrich an article, or any other content-related functions.

It operates much like interacting with a chatbot or sending a message via Slack. Users describe their needs and accompanying details, then watch ContentShake do the rest. The key benefit of this integration is the ability to create high-quality, expert content more rapidly.

Kyle Byers, Semrush’s Director of Organic Search, says: “The big winners in content marketing will be the companies that use AI to help scale content while using expert human oversight to keep quality and accuracy high.”

ContentShake offers users the chance to combine their subject-matter expertise with competitive data and the efficiencies provided by AI.

The “Ask AI” feature further enhances this efficiency. Users can create specific content more quickly by merely typing their request into the prompt bar, which guides the AI to produce the required content instantaneously.

Small business owners and content creators can leverage this tool to streamline their content creation process, allowing more time for other essential tasks. It aligns with the current trend of integrating AI into various operations for improved efficiency and quality, which is especially crucial for small businesses aiming to stay competitive in the digital market space.

By marrying human expertise and AI efficiencies, ContentShake’s new “Ask AI” feature promises a practical solution to the age-old problem of delivering high-quality content at scale, consistently, and efficiently. This new tool marks another milestone in the continuous journey of AI integration into business processes, further highlighting AI’s indispensable role in the current and future digital landscape.

