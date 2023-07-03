Small Business Administration Invited to Clarify Discrepancy in Fraud Reports

Congressman Roger Williams, Chairman of the House Committee on Small Business, has invited Isabella Guzman, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), to testify before the committee. The hearing, scheduled for July 13th, 2023, also includes SBA Inspector General Hannibal “Mike” Ware.

The invitation arrives following a contentious discrepancy in reports from the SBA and the SBA Office of the Inspector General (OIG) regarding fraudulent activity in pandemic relief programs.

On June 27, 2023, the SBA OIG issued a report suggesting that the SBA had dispersed over $200 billion in potentially fraudulent loans via pandemic relief programs. In a surprising turn of events, the SBA released its report a mere three hours later, stating that the level of fraud was significantly lower, totaling approximately $36 billion.

These contrasting claims have raised the alarm, primarily due to the staggering difference in figures and the absence of a robust plan to recover the lost taxpayer funds. Given the situation, the Committee on Small Business felt it necessary to invite Administrator Guzman to the hearing, previously scheduled exclusively with Inspector General Ware.

In the face of such severe discrepancies, the testimony of both the SBA Administrator and the SBA Inspector General is deemed crucial. These testimonies are an integral step towards uncovering the true extent of fraudulent activity, developing effective strategies for fund recovery, and ensuring the integrity of taxpayer-funded relief programs.

Congressman Williams and the House Committee on Small Business remain committed to rooting out fraudulent activity and ensuring the effective use of taxpayer funds. The upcoming hearing promises to clarify this critical issue and reaffirms the committee’s commitment to working collectively to address the concerns arising from the pandemic relief programs.

As small businesses continue to grapple with the economic consequences of the pandemic, the need for transparency, robust fraud prevention measures, and efficient recovery of stolen funds is more pressing than ever. The testimonies of Administrator Guzman and Inspector General Ware are eagerly awaited and stand as a significant milestone in the fight against fraud in the pandemic relief programs.

