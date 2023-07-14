In the News: Grants of up to $10,000 From ARPA, Cesar and Others

Whether it’s funding for research and development, training programs, or expansion projects, grants offer targeted solutions to enhance productivity, innovation, and overall success. By offering support tailored to their needs, grants empower small businesses to thrive, grow, and contribute to their communities economic vitality.

These grants provide financial assistance and resources to help businesses overcome hurdles such as technology upgrades, workforce development, marketing initiatives, and sustainability efforts. The one Cesar offers is specifically for businesses looking to create dog-friendly workplaces. There are also other grants addressing several different issues small businesses are facing. Read on to find out more.

In addition to the grant from Cesar, there are also offerings from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) related programs looking to help small businesses with building improvements, workforce training, new equipment purchases, marketing campaigns, technical assistance, and more.

Small Business News July 14, 2023

This week’s news includes the introduction of the Successful Entrepreneurship for Reservists and Veterans (SERV) Act to provide veteran business owners with needed resources. A report of a challenge brought on by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) of a Department of Labor’s (DOL) rule that seeks to increase the minimum wage for federal contractors. And a survey revealed that most freelancers are leveraging AI technology. For that and more, read the rest of the roundup.

Congressman Mark Alford (MO-04) introduced the Successful Entrepreneurship for Reservists and Veterans (SERV) Act on July 10, 2023. The bipartisan legislation seeks to boost veteran entrepreneurship, reflecting the growing recognition of the value veteran business owners bring to the U.S. economy.

Dilawar Syed is the New Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Syed was ceremonially sworn in as Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) in Washington, D.C. The bipartisan Senate confirmation vote of 54-42 marked the beginning of Syed’s tenure at the SBA.

In a move set to redefine technical support for small businesses, Fiverr International Ltd. announced the launch of ‘Fiverr Certified’ on June 29, 2023. This will create a marketplace of certified freelance experts specifically vetted by prominent tech partners such as Amazon Ads, monday.com, and Stripe.

GetConduit’s latest innovation, the Automated Data Connector app, looks to make data management woes a thing of the past for small businesses. For entrepreneurs tired of spending hours manually updating data or struggling with uncooperative APIs, this tool is an efficient solution designed to streamline reporting processes, providing unprecedented access to unlimited data.

Semrush’s introduction of the “Ask AI” feature in its ContentShake app aims to deliver high-quality content more quickly and efficiently than ever. With an increasingly competitive digital marketplace, this continues to demand more efficiency from large and small businesses alike.

The role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is growing by the day in today’s enterprises; however, a new study by Workday, Inc. reveals that most business leaders believe humans should still be involved in AI-driven decision-making processes.

American freelance workers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity, according to a recent study conducted by Freelancer.com. The study also unveiled, however, that this shift towards automation has also sparked concerns about job security. Freelancer.

The launch of five new themes from WordPress.com tailored for creators and more for blogging, photography, and entrepreneurial experience. These new themes not only aim to revamp the design of a WordPress site but also to bring to life the distinct voice of every blogger, photographer, restaurateur, and more.

Small business owners, bloggers, and creators worldwide will now earn money from their sites, regardless of whether they’re using the free plan or one of the paid tiers on WordPress.com. Previously, to monetize their WordPress.com sites, creators had to upgrade to a paid plan.

I always admire organizations that use technology tools to do good. In fact, there is a lot we can learn from non-profits. On The Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked with Hank Dearden, who is the Executive Director of ForestPlanet, an organization that supports large-scale, low-cost-per-tree reforestation efforts all over the world. Forestplanet.

Squarespace, the renowned website builder platform, has announced a definitive asset purchase agreement with Google. This acquisition entails all assets linked to Google Domains, scheduled for closure after a transition period. The purchase encompasses roughly 10 million domains from Google Domains spread across millions of customers.

Google Workspace has collaborated with Stripe, a leading financial infrastructure platform for businesses to make life easier for small businesses. This joint effort will allow businesses to accept payments for services directly through Google Calendar, creating a streamlined booking and payment process for their customers.

In a move that will help small business owners and content creators, Buffer, a social media management tool, has expanded its functionality to include Instagram Creator accounts. The announcement offers the potential for entrepreneurs to effectively manage their business and creator accounts from one platform.

Canva, the Australia-based graphic design platform, revealed its new developers platform, the Canva Apps SDK. This will open up a new world of opportunities for small businesses and software developers worldwide.

According to a new survey from GoDaddy, American small business owners are redefining the American Dream to focus more on personal satisfaction. A comfortable lifestyle, happiness, and the freedom to pursue their interests, rather than traditional markers like home ownership or wealth accumulation, are key success indicators.

In a move set to revolutionize small business account reconciliation and transaction matching procedures, Oracle NetSuite has unveiled its latest product, NetSuite Account Reconciliation.

New research from Upwork reveals generative AI’s impact on workplace dynamics and hiring trends. Conducted by Upwork’s Research Institute, the study surveyed 1,400 U.S. business leaders ranging from senior managers to C-suite executives.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is challenging a Department of Labor’s (DOL) rule that seeks to increase the minimum wage for federal contractors. This controversial move could potentially bear significant implications for small businesses nationwide and has been flagged as exceeding the authority delegated by Congress.

Twilio Inc. and Frame AI have announced their partnership to leverage AI for enhanced customer experiences via Twilio Flex in a move that will likely benefit small businesses looking to refine their customer engagement strategy. Twilio Flex, a cloud-based digital engagement solution, provides personalized interactions across contact centers, sales, and in-app concierge.

Freshworks Inc. announced a significant update to its AI assistant, Freddy. This update introduces powerful generative AI capabilities across its product line, designed to improve business efficiency and streamline the operations of various company departments.

