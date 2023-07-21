In the News: Grants Up to $25K For Tech and Other Related Industries

Federal grants can be a valuable resource for businesses that are working on major technological advancements. These grants can provide funding, resources, and credibility that can help businesses to bring their innovative products and services to market faster and more efficiently. Some of the most popular federal grants for technological advancements include:

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program

The Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program

The Advanced Technology Program (ATP)

The Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP)

Benefits of Federal Grants for Technological Advancements

Federal grants can provide significant funding for research and development, prototyping, and commercialization.

This funding can help businesses to bring their innovative products and services to market faster and more efficiently.

Federal grants can also provide businesses with access to valuable resources, such as technical expertise and networking opportunities.

Federal Grants Support Businesses Working Toward Major Technological Advancements

If you are a small business serious about technological advancement, look into the federal grants available now for 296 projects across 44 states. Additional grants from local governments with similar tech-related and other industry segments are also offering up to $25,000 in funding.

Small Business News July 21, 2023

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced the launch of USPS Ground Advantage, an enhanced ground shipping solution that offers a reliable and more affordable way to ship packages in two-to-five business days across the continental United States.

A federal jury convicted a Utah woman of committing massive fraud through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) designed to support businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. Allison Marie Baver, a 42-year-old resident of Taylorsville, Utah, and owner of Allison Baver Entertainment LLC (ABE), was found guilty of making false statements designed to influence a bank, money laundering, and contempt.

eBay has made an exciting announcement that will significantly benefit trading card collectors. The company has unveiled a new trading card submission service that allows collectors, investors, and professional sellers to submit eligible graded cards valued at over $250 directly to the eBay vault, a state-of-the-art facility and digital marketplace.

Small business owners have long understood the importance of competitor analysis. However, a recent breakthrough by leading digital marketing software firm, Semrush, is set to revolutionize how they view their competition.

BigCommerce has rolled out fresh features to augment its multi-storefront (MSF) offering. The updates are designed to enable businesses to sell products to a global customer base, accommodating varied languages, currencies, and cultural preferences.

Pipedrive recently released its annual State of Sales and Marketing: The Economy Review 2022/23, providing insights into global sales and revenue trends. The study paints a paradoxical picture: although 63% of respondents report that their companies grew last year, the percentage of year-on-year growth has decreased from 71% in 2021.

Upwork has announced the expansion of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) services as the technology continues to increase in adoption. This expansion is set to solidify Upwork’s position as the leading destination for businesses to connect with reliable AI talent and solutions. Additionally, it opens up a range of AI work opportunities for skilled professionals.

Florida-based contractors HX5 LLC, its CEO Margarita Howard, and the affiliated joint venture HX5 Sierra LLC will pay $7,759,693.92 to settle allegations of violating the False Claims Act.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, recently announced the launch of Threads, an app developed by the Instagram team to extend its photo and video-sharing platform to text-based communication. The launch has implications for small business owners who can leverage this new channel to engage with their customer base and expand their audience reach.

Xero has announced the establishment of the Xero Beautiful Business Fund. The fund, announced in line with Xero Day 2023, marks Xero’s 17th anniversary and will provide more than NZ$750,000 in funding to eligible businesses. Xero will officially commence the application process at Xerocon Sydney, scheduled for the 23-24 of August 2023.

Salesforce announced it would raise the list prices of its product suite by an average of 9% beginning August 2023. This change will apply to Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Industries, and Tableau. For small businesses using Salesforce’s services, this move will require budget adjustments and a potential reassessment of their technology investments.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.