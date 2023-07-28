In the News: Up to $50K in Pandemic Recovery Grants Still Available

The availability of pandemic-related grants is still varying, but there are still a number of programs available. As a small business owner, you should check with your local government, chamber of commerce, or other organizations to see what grants are available in your area.

Pandemic-related grants are still helping small businesses in a number of ways. Here are a few examples:

Covering operating costs. Grants can help small businesses cover their operating costs, such as rent, utilities, and payroll. This can help businesses stay afloat during difficult times and avoid layoffs.

Investing in growth. Grants can also be used to invest in growth, such as by expanding into new markets or launching new products or services. This can help businesses emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever before.

Reducing debt. Grants can be used to reduce debt, such as by paying off loans or lines of credit. This can free up cash flow and help businesses invest in their future.

Providing technical assistance. Some grants also provide technical assistance to small businesses, such as help with marketing, business planning, or financial management. This can help businesses improve their operations and become more successful.

When you are applying for these pandemic-related grants, be sure to read the eligibility requirements carefully before applying. Grants are typically awarded to businesses that have been adversely affected by the pandemic and that meet other criteria. Going through the criteria and making sure you qualify before you apply will save you time. And as always, turn your application as soon as possible and before the deadline.

Small Business News July 28, 2023

The week Elon Musk changed the name of Twitter to X, find out how it can impact your small business marketing. In other news, UPS and the Teamsters resumed their negotiations, and SBA reported small businesses received $162.9 billion in federal contracts in 2022. For that and more, look at the rest of the news roundup.

Freelancer.com has released figures revealing a notable uptick in demand for human creative skills amid ongoing debates about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on job prospects. According to the Fast 50 Q2 2023 report, an analysis of over 280,000 jobs posted on Freelancer.com between April and June 2023, creative writing emerged as the fastest-growing skill.

Intuit Inc. has launched its new QuickBooks Workforce mobile app to streamline work and payroll management for small and larger businesses. The announcement came on July 17, 2023, from the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California.

On July 23, 2023, Elon Musk announced that he was rebranding Twitter to X. This move has been met with mixed reactions, with some people praising Musk for his vision and others criticizing him for his lack of understanding of the platform. As a small business owner, you may be wondering what the rebranding of Twitter to X means for you.

In a surprise announcement, Elon Musk rebranded Twitter as X. The name change comes just over a year after Musk acquired the social media platform for $44 billion. Musk said the name change was necessary to reflect Twitter’s new direction under his ownership. “Twitter is no longer just a social media platform,” he said in a tweet. “It is the future of communication and engagement.

Next week marks a key point for UPS and the Teamsters, a labor union representing a significant portion of UPS’s workforce. After a hiatus, the two entities will be back at the negotiating table, attempting to resolve lingering issues and solidify terms that could set the trajectory for package delivery businesses for years to come.

The first day of Prime Day event this year, on July 11, was the biggest sales day in Amazon’s history, setting a new milestone for the e-commerce giant and significantly benefiting small and medium-sized businesses. Over the two-day shopping extravaganza, Prime members worldwide purchased more than 375 million items, saving over $2.

The HP SitePrint is now available in the US, Canada, UK, and Ireland for the construction industry. The robotic solution, designed to print complex construction site layouts with impeccable precision, is said to boost productivity up to tenfold compared to manual methods.

TikTok has introduced passkeys for iOS devices, providing a more secure login alternative to traditional passwords. This announcement comes with the news of TikTok’s membership in the FIDO Alliance, an industry organization dedicated to promoting secure authentication standards.

The Biden-Harris administration awarded small businesses 26.5% of federal contract dollars, exceeding their initial 23% goal. This equates to a $162.9 billion investment, an $8.7 billion increase from the previous fiscal year, significantly boosting the small business economy.

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced a finalized rule to modernize the Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) Program. The SBIC Investment Diversification and Growth Rule, part of President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda, will come into effect on August 17, 2023.

Over 15 years, I have interviewed thousands of famous and not so famous people.

In a move that could potentially transform the landscape of small business ownership, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has launched a fresh business training initiative, “The Military Spouse Pathway to Business Program.

Gabriel Ferrari, a New Jersey man who owns and operates Buses and Trucks, Inc., an automotive repair business, was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison for filing a false corporate income tax return with the IRS. According to court documents and statements made in court, Ferrari had used business funds to pay for personal expenses, including gambling on horse races, in 2011.

Wix.com Ltd. announced plans to launch an AI Site Generator and a suite of AI-powered capabilities to streamline the entire website-building process. These new features will enhance businesses’ operational efficiency and growth like never before. The AI Site Generator, a groundbreaking tool soon to be unveiled by Wix, promises a radical change in website creation.

