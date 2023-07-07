In the News: Don’t Miss These Grants for July, Up To $100K Available

Applying on time for grants is one of the most important criteria, as the vast majority of them have a time limit. By submitting applications promptly, a small business maximizes its chances of securing funding and gaining a competitive edge. Timely grant applications demonstrate dedication, professionalism, and readiness for growth, attracting potential investors and partners.

Additionally, early submission allows entrepreneurs to plan effectively, aligning their business strategies with the anticipated funding and minimizing the risk of missed opportunities in a highly competitive grant landscape. There are a number of grants that have a July deadline, so make sure to apply before the dates are due.

With grants of up to $100K up for grabs, there are some great opportunities to be had. However, you will have to make sure and apply before the dates expire. These grants are being offered by public and private organizations to help small business owners address various issues.

Visa Women’s World Cup, Small Business Grants Visa, plans to award 64 grants to women-owned small businesses this summer during the FIFA Women’s World Cup of $5,000 and going all the way to $50,000. Other grants of up to $50,000 are also available from several local and state programs.

Small Business News July 7, 2023

This week’s roundup starts with Meta’s launch of Threads, the Twitter killer that had 10 million users in just a single day. Other news includes the AI revolution as more companies integrate the technology into their products, and the U.S. Supreme Court upheld small business owners’ rights to favor arbitration over costly litigation in their disputes. For these news and more, take a look at the rest of the roundup.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp on Wednesday, July 5, announced the launch of its latest app, Threads, which is expected to rival Twitter. Threads is a text-based messaging app for sharing text updates and joining public conversations and has already garnered millions of users within hours of its launch.

A former tax preparer from the Chicago area, Erica Early, has pleaded guilty to filing fraudulent income tax returns on behalf of her clients. The case underlines the importance of small business owners maintaining strict oversight of their financial operations, particularly when employing third-party tax preparers.

Oracle announced today the integration of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities within its Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). This update, backed by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) generative AI service, aims to drive business value more rapidly, bolster productivity, enhance employee and candidate experiences, and streamline HR processes.

Intuit Inc. recently disclosed its collaboration with OpenAI. The international fintech firm responsible for household names like TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp.

TikTok LIVE continues to explore new avenues to foster deeper connections between creators and their global communities. With their latest feature, Subscriber-Only Videos, TikTok seeks to support creator monetization further, providing an exclusive platform for subscriber engagement.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld small business owners’ rights to favor arbitration over costly litigation in their disputes. The decision, handed down in the case of Coinbase Inc. v. Abraham Bielski, affirms that arbitration can be a preferable alternative to litigation, which can often drain small businesses of valuable time and financial resources.

A Chicago-based pharmacist, Tangtang Zhao, 36, has been found guilty of theft of government property for stealing and selling COVID-19 vaccination cards. The conviction was delivered by a federal jury in Chicago, marking a significant development in the battle against pandemic-related fraud.

In a recent move to support veteran small business owners, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chair of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee, has introduced a bill to establish the Veteran Federal Procurement Entrepreneurship Training Program.

Top Republican House Committee on Small Business members have voiced their concerns over a newly proposed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulation that they argue could place a significant financial burden on small businesses nationwide.

Square has rolled out a series of offerings designed to empower small businesses to meet the challenges of the digital economy. These solutions simplify online sales, facilitate remote operations, and enhance transaction safety, helping small businesses thrive in the evolving digital landscape.

During the AI Day at World Tour London, Salesforce, the global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) leader, launched innovative generative AI capabilities for Sales Cloud and Service Cloud. The generative AI -Sales GPT and Service GPT- will enhance how sales and service teams function and interact with customers.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) have announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM). The new proposal mandates that heavy vehicles must be equipped with automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems.

In a development aimed at boosting small-business growth, Amazon Business has announced that Business Prime Duo membership is now available free of cost to Amazon Prime members.

TikTok, the globally recognized social media platform famous for its short-form videos, has launched the TikTok Creative Challenge, a new initiative to foster a dynamic relationship between creators and brands.

Small businesses face a precarious tax future, making it increasingly difficult for these enterprises to plan effectively. The U.S. House Budget Committee heard these concerns from Kevin Kuhlman, NFIB Vice President of Federal Government Relations, during a hearing entitled, “Reigniting American Growth and Prosperity Series: Incentivizing Economic Excellence Through Tax Policy.

Florida-based HX5 LLC, its owner and CEO Margarita Howard, and affiliate HX5 Sierra LLC in Ohio have consented to pay $7,759,693.92 to resolve allegations of violation of the False Claims Act. The U.S.

Congressman Roger Williams, Chairman of the House Committee on Small Business, has invited Isabella Guzman, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), to testify before the committee. The hearing, scheduled for July 13th, 2023, also includes SBA Inspector General Hannibal “Mike” Ware.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has shared detailed insights into the anti-fraud controls implemented during the pandemic relief programs.

Some see a new financial order coming where we are moving from an “I own it” (my home, my car, my computer, my software, my data) to “I subscribe, share, or lease it.” Millennials, on an inflation-adjusted basis, make more than Gen X or Boomers at the same age but have less wealth now, including less housing ownership.

The Glovebox Reminder App, a new cutting-edge mobile application by Glovebox Reminder, LLC, is revolutionizing how vehicle owners and small businesses manage vehicle maintenance records, compliance, and document renewal reminders. A homegrown American company, Glovebox Reminder, LLC, unveils its flagship product aimed at simplifying the complexities of vehicle ownership.

Almost 2 million women disappeared from the workforce in 2020 but are now starting to return and the so-called ‘shecession’ is beginning to fade. An infographic put together by Sieber Plastic Surgery looks at why women are now returning to the office. Here are ten of the most interesting stats from the infographic. In March 2023, over 77.

AT&T’s third iteration of ‘She’s Connected’ is about to kick off, with this year’s series aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs. High-profile athletes A’ja Wilson, Kelley O’Hara, and others who also happen to be small-business owners are set to inspire women worldwide.

Scanbot SDK, a leading provider of mobile data capture solutions, has released a Barcode Scanner Demo App for the Universal Windows Platform (UWP). The app demonstrates the capabilities of the Barcode Scanner SDK and is now available for free on the Microsoft Store.

