Checklist: How to Start a Business with No Money

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

You having a great idea and you want to translate it into opening a business. There is one big caveat, you are short on cash. And for most aspiring entrepreneurs, getting hold of the much-needed capital is usually the biggest challenge.

So how to start your own business without any money?

Lack of funds, should not deter you from pursuing your entrepreneurial dreams. With confidence in your idea and a clear vision of how you are going to execute it, you can do it. Once you have that covered, getting the funds to support your dream may not be as difficult as it seems.

Conduct Market Research Power Up Your Event's Success Sell Your Business Advertise Your Business Here

Opening a Business

There are tens of millions of small business in the US alone, and starting a new business to compete in this segment will require hard work and dedication. If you know how to run a business and you have taken the right steps to starting a business, money shouldn’t stop you.

Start a Business With No Money Checklist

Keep Your Present Job

Being practical is extremely important when you are toying with the idea of starting a business. You need a steady source of income before you can set up your business, so it’s advisable to hold onto your current job. By retaining your present job, you will be more secure when you need to take risks.

You will, of course, need to spend extra hours and work harder. But the transition from being an employee to a business owner will be far smoother as you won’t have additional expenses to worry about.

Work on Your Business Idea

Coming up with a great business idea is just the beginning of your journey as an entrepreneur. There are many more steps that you need to take before you can get started. Fleshing out your business idea is one of them, and it’s very critical to the success of your venture.

Is your business idea really unique? What value will it generate? Is it something your target audience really wants? Or is it something you think they’d want? Getting answers to these questions is important to determine whether or not your idea works.

Analyze Your Market and Challenges

You have a brilliant idea that you know will definitely work, but what about your competition? Will it be difficult for a rival to copy your idea and repackage it in a better way? A potential investor will ask you this when you approach them for funding. It’s very important to understand the market you operate in and your competition.

You should first look at the trends and identify challenges that your business may face. The next step is to understand how you are going to address those challenges to stay profitable.

Assess Your Capital Needs

You require money to start your business, but how much do you really need? Without a clear idea you run the risk of coming up with an unrealistic valuation of your business, which will put off investors and get your loan application rejected.

So before you start wondering how you should raise money, you should focus on evaluating your funding requirements. How much do you need to get started? How exactly are you going to use the funds?

Explore Crowdfunding Platforms

Crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter have changed the way entrepreneurs are raising money to fund their new businesses. Whether you want to sell a new software tool or set up an organic noodle bar, you can get people to invest in your business.

Network with People

When you don’t have money to start your business, it’s essential you find the right people who can help. You may attend events and trade shows where you can find potential investors. You may also join various online forums on social networking sites where you can find useful tips and resources to bring your business to life.

Most venture capitalists and investors are quite active on social media, so if you can wow them with your idea you may find a great way to get started on your business dream.

Run a Trial

Want to be sure if your business idea is indeed unique? Run a test and find out. A pilot will give you the confidence you need to take your idea to the next level and mitigate risk. You can start on a small scale by giving away some freebies to a few people in your target audience group to see how they respond.

A small trial can give you some new insights to grow your business and identify challenges that you might have overlooked.

Gather Feedback

If you are planning to get into a completely new business, it would really help if you got a second opinion from someone who knows the market and the challenges involved.

A business idea that looks good on paper may not be that attractive when you actually get into it. An expert’s opinion may help you look at things from a different perspective and gain more knowledge that you may lack.

Secure a Small Business Loan if Necessary

There are several loan programs aimed at helping first-time entrepreneurs set up their businesses. The Small Business Administration (SBA) operates the loan programs offered by the U.S. government. To qualify for the loan, your business must meet some criteria such as your business must operate in the United States, your business must qualify as a small business according to SBA guidelines, you must operate for profit and you should have a good credit score.

Find Potential Investors

If securing a small business loan is not feasible, consider seeking potential investors who believe in your business idea. Prepare a solid business plan and financial projections to present to potential investors. Attend networking events, pitch competitions, and join investor communities to connect with individuals or groups interested in funding promising startups.

Bartering and Partnerships: Another way to start your business without money is through bartering or forming strategic partnerships. Offer your products or services to other businesses in exchange for the resources or services you need to start your venture. Collaborating with other businesses can help you access the necessary tools, expertise, or space without upfront costs.

Bootstrap Your Business: Bootstrapping means starting and growing your business with minimal external funding. It involves relying on your personal savings, revenue generated from sales, and reinvesting profits back into the business. Embrace cost-cutting measures, prioritize essential expenses, and focus on organic growth. While bootstrapping may take longer to scale your business, it gives you greater control and minimizes debt.

Utilize Online Marketplaces: If you’re starting an online business, take advantage of existing e-commerce platforms and online marketplaces to sell your products or services. Platforms like Etsy, eBay, Amazon, or Shopify allow you to set up an online store and reach a broad customer base without the need for a physical storefront.

Tap into Microloans or Microfinance: Microloans and microfinance institutions offer small loans to entrepreneurs who may not qualify for traditional bank loans. These loans are usually easier to access and cater to individuals in low-income or underserved communities. Research microloan programs in your area or online and apply for funding tailored to small businesses.

Offer Pre-Sales or Crowdfunding Campaigns: Before officially launching your product, consider offering pre-sales or starting a crowdfunding campaign. This approach allows you to gauge market interest and generate revenue before producing the full inventory. Platforms like Indiegogo, Kickstarter, or GoFundMe can help you raise funds from early adopters and backers.

Tap into Government Grants and Support: Look for government grants, subsidies, or programs designed to support small businesses and startups. Many governments offer funding and resources to foster entrepreneurship and stimulate economic growth. Check with local, state, or federal agencies for available grants or financial assistance programs.

Remember, starting a business with limited funds requires creativity, determination, and a willingness to take calculated risks. While it may present challenges, overcoming financial constraints can lead to innovative solutions and ultimately contribute to your business’s success.

Funding Option Description Potential Investors Seek individuals or groups interested in funding promising startups. Present a solid business plan and financial projections. Attend networking events and pitch competitions. Bartering and Partnerships Offer products or services to other businesses in exchange for resources or services needed to start your venture. Bootstrap Your Business Start and grow your business with minimal external funding. Rely on personal savings, revenue from sales, and reinvest profits. Utilize Online Marketplaces Use existing e-commerce platforms like Etsy, eBay, Amazon, or Shopify to set up an online store and reach a broad customer base. Tap into Microloans Access small loans from microfinance institutions, catering to individuals in low-income or underserved communities. Offer Pre-Sales or Crowdfunding Campaigns Gauge market interest and generate revenue before producing full inventory. Utilize platforms like Indiegogo, Kickstarter, or GoFundMe. Tap into Government Grants Look for government grants and support programs designed to help small businesses and startups.

Print Out This Checklist:

Download it Now!

And if you’d like more checklists like this one, visit our Small Business Resource Center!

For even more information on how to start a business with little or no money, please visit:

Related reading:

Qualify for discounts, special offers and more with a Business Prime account from Amazon. You can create a FREE account to get started today.