How to Start Your Own Bubble Tea Business

Martin Lindeskog
Annie,
As a tea enthusiast, writing a book series on tea, this is great news! 🙂 I will write about bubble tea and other speciality teas (e.g., kombucha) in book #7.
I have tested bubble tea in Gothenburg, Sweden, at an Asian store. It was an interesting experience… 😉
Annie Pilon
Very cool! That sounds super interesting
Sima
Which month of the year is usually a good time to start a bubble tea busienss
Kiah
Sima, as a bubble tea drinker, I think Spring would be the best time of year because bubble tea tends to be a warm weather drink. However, if you’re opening in a college town, which would be a good market for this kind of shop, keep in mind that during summer student go home and college towns die until the semester starts back up in the Fall.
Cri Caparas
I love to open a Bubble Tea business here in Toronto, Ontario Canada. I have been getting information on how to operate this business for almost 2 years now. Have been ready for awhile, location, design and marketing strategy are ready. To date I’m still looking for where I can get training to make bubble teas. And I’m ready to open my first Bubble Tea business please let me know where u can get training or someone to train me in regard. Thanks looking forward to hearing from you.
Cris 416-575-0121
Josephine Steijn
have you already found where to train?
herbal tea
Thanks for sharing this amazing idea. recently, I have started a feminine wellness tea business that name is tea pleaser. It was interesting and helpful in boosting our immune system.
Charina G Diokno
I am a bubble tea fan. Everytime I pass by a bubble tea shop, I have to stop and get one for my self. Personal favorite, tarot with tapioca, less sugar!. Since I love this product so much, I would like to open one and share my joy. I think bubble tea is so refreshing and makes you happy. Something thatis also popular that you can share on social media.
If there’s anyone who could help me start this business – the hows, training on making one, I would really really be grateful.