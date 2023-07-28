How To Start An Insanely Successful Personal Training Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

You have finally taken the plunge.

You’ve been thinking about starting your personal training business for a long time. And now, you’re ready to turn that dream into a reality.

Pretty exciting, right?

But you’re not the only one. It seems like everyone wants to become a personal trainer nowadays, doesn’t it? The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that fitness training will grow by at least 8 percent by 2024, so it’s not just your imagination.

That means there’s more competition than ever before. How are you going succeed where many others have failed? How are you going to stand out from the crowd?

These questions can be terrifying to those who are starting a personal training business.

But hey, as a fitness guru, you’re no stranger to competition, right? All you need to do in order to break away from the pack is to know where to begin.

In this post, you will learn some helpful tips that will help you get your personal training business started the right way.

Steps for Starting a Personal Training Business

Get Certified

First thing’s first: if you want to start a personal training business, you need to get certified. Depending on the type of training you intend to do, you have to be certified in order to start taking on clients.

Being certified gives your clients confidence in your services. It shows them that you have the knowledge that you need in order to get results.

You also need to make sure you have the right safety certifications. The majority of fitness certification companies require you to hold certificates in three separate categories.

These include:

First Aid

CPR

Automatic Defibrillator

Make sure you know exactly what types of certifications you need to have in order to run your business and avoid a lawsuit.

Understand Your Clients

If you’re going to earn and retain clients, you need to understand where they’re coming from. Remember, your clients come to you because you’re the expert. They are not you, so they don’t think like you do.

When it comes to physical fitness, most of your clients won’t be as driven as you are. If they were, they wouldn’t be hiring you, right? What comes naturally to you won’t come naturally to them.

You need to know what motivates each client. Each one will be different. Take the time to fully understand where each client is coming from. Before beginning your training regimen, get to know them better.

Ask them questions about their routine, goals and lifestyle. What kinds of physical activities do they like best? Are they the kind of person who likes to work out solo? Or do they enjoy a little friendly chit-chat while they do their exercises?

Asking these types of questions will help you put yourself in your client’s shoes. Not only will this enable you to train them more effectively, it will also enable you to form a deeper connection.

People like to know that you’re truly interested in their goals. They want to know you can get them the results they want.

Think About Specializing

This part might sound a little scary. The idea of focusing on a specific niche may sound counterintuitive at first. But if you’re able to do this effectively, you will eliminate most of your competition and earn more clients.

If you truly want to have a devoted customer base, consider specializing in one type of client. The reason business owners are afraid to do this is because they believe they will have to exclude customers. Nobody wants to turn away business, right?

But here’s the thing: if you’re able to focus on one type of customer, it makes you more attractive to the people who fit the type of customer you’re targeting. For example, if a prospective customer sees that you are the expert in marathon training, they’re far more likely to choose you over someone who is more generalized.

Here are some examples of specialization:

Senior citizens

Young athletes

Bodybuilders

The physically impaired

People who only want to lose weight

Cross trainers

Professionals who are too busy to work out

Of course, there are many other ways you can specialize. It’s just a matter of figuring out which niche works best for you.

Get Insured

This is something many business owners forget. It’s easy to do, isn’t it? You get so caught up in the idea of getting clients that you forget to protect yourself.

Don’t make the mistake of operating uninsured. It’s like driving a car without collision insurance. Sure, you don’t expect anything bad to happen. But you never know. When you invest in the right professional liability insurance, you can ensure that you will be protected.

Do Your Online Marketing Right!

Let me be Captain Obvious for a second. If you’re going to have a personal training business, you need clients.

Duh.

But the real question is this: how do you get clients?

It’s a question that has vexed many business owners. Regardless of your business experience, earning clients can be a huge challenge, especially when you’re busy running the day-to-day operations of your company

Contrary to what many new business owners think, online marketing isn’t just about having a website. Sure, that’s the first step, but there’s more work involved.

An effective online marketing strategy can grow your business long-term, and get your messaging out to a broad range of potential clients. And it’s more than just having a website. You need to get traffic to your website, as well.

Here are some areas to consider:

Focus On High-Quality Content