15 of the Most Successful Hispanic Entrepreneurs

The modern era has been a fertile period for the emergence of successful Hispanic entrepreneurs. By 2060, it’s projected that 1 out of every 3 Americans will be Hispanic, suggesting an even greater surge in Hispanic entrepreneurial success in the years to come.

Most Successful Hispanic Entrepreneurs

Here is a list of 16 highly successful Hispanic entrepreneurs in the United States, who have left an indelible mark on their respective industries.

Alberto ‘Beto’ Perez (Zumba Fitness)

Alberto ‘Beto’ Perez, a creative force in the fitness industry, pioneered a new genre of physical exercise with the advent of Zumba Fitness in the year 2001. Born and raised in Colombia, Perez’s journey began as a conventional aerobics instructor.

However, his experimental spirit led him to incorporate elements of dance into his aerobics classes during his tenure in America, laying the foundation for the inception of Zumba. Zumba Fitness has taken the global exercise domain by storm over the past couple of decades.

This novel form of dance-fitness fusion is not only fun but is also an effective way to keep fit, earning Perez a massive following.

As of today, Zumba Fitness classes have permeated the global fitness market and are available in an astounding 200,000 locations in more than 180 countries.

It’s estimated that approximately 15 million fitness enthusiasts currently participate in Zumba Fitness classes, demonstrating the remarkable success and reach of Perez’s innovation.

Jorge Perez (The Related Group)

Jorge Perez, born in Argentina, ventured onto U.S. soil in 1968, freshly graduated from high school. Miami became his new home where he began to construct an empire dedicated to affordable housing.

Perez and New York developer Stephen Ross joined forces to co-found The Related Group. Initially focusing on affordable housing, the company has since pivoted to specialize in high-end condominiums, reflecting Miami’s dynamic real estate market.

This strategic shift has propelled Perez into the elite group of billionaires. His profound impact on South Florida’s skyline has earned him the title ‘the condo king of South Florida’.

Perez’s journey exemplifies the quintessential rags-to-riches story, portraying his adaptability and business acumen.

Carlos Castro (Todos Supermarket)

Carlos Castro, born in El Salvador, established the Todos Supermarket chain in 1990. He brought forth a novel concept – the first supermarket chain in the Washington D.C. area explicitly tailored to cater to Latino shoppers.

Castro’s path to success was fraught with challenges. He escaped the civil unrest in El Salvador, initially entering the U.S. illegally, and was deported. Unwilling to give up, he made a second attempt, this time successfully immigrating legally.

He eventually relocated his entire family to the U.S., identified a much-needed business niche, and embarked on his entrepreneurial journey, proving resilience in the face of adversity.

Marcelo Claure (BrightStar and Sprint)

Marcelo Claure is a highly regarded figure in the telecommunication industry. While he’s more recognized as the Chief Executive Officer of Sprint, his entrepreneurial spirit was first manifested when he founded BrightStar, a mobile device distributor.

BrightStar rapidly achieved monumental success and now serves over 200 carriers in 50 different countries, generating annual revenues exceeding $7 billion.

Claure’s story highlights the potential of innovation and strategic planning in business growth.

Tony Jimenez (MicroTech)

Tony Jimenez transitioned from a 24-year-long active military service, including being a combat veteran, into a successful entrepreneur.

His extensive experience working with the Department of Defense on diverse platform transformation challenges inspired him to establish MicroTech. MicroTech specializes in addressing complex IT issues for government and private sector clients.

It’s currently involved in over a hundred Federal projects, showcasing Jimenez’s ability to leverage his military background to solve critical technical problems on a large scale.

Maria Contreras-Sweet (ProAmerica Bank)

Maria Contreras-Sweet, originally from Guadalajara, Mexico, broke new ground when she launched ProAmerica, marking the establishment of California’s first Latino-originated commercial bank in over 35 years.

Riding on the wave of this significant achievement, she further broadened her entrepreneurial scope by launching Contreras-Sweet Enterprises, a firm specializing in marketing and research solutions.

The firm’s impressive clientele includes big-name corporations such as the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, the Walt Disney estate, and Coca-Cola, showcasing her far-reaching influence in diverse sectors.

Matias De Tezanos (AutoWeb)

Matias De Tezanos, the CEO of AutoWeb.com, stands out as a serial entrepreneur. AutoWeb.com is a unique pay-per-click marketing network catering to automobile dealers and manufacturers.

However, his entrepreneurial prowess extends beyond AutoWeb. He founded Hoteles.com, a hotel reservation site specifically designed for Spanish speakers, then moved on to create the online advertising network ClickDiario.com.

In 2011, he further expanded his portfolio by founding BrokersWeb.com, a pay-per-click insurance advertising company. His diverse ventures illustrate his innovative spirit and strategic business acumen.

Martha De La Torre (El Clasificado)

In 1988, Martha De La Torre pioneered a significant initiative when she founded El Clasificado, a classified ads directory targeting Latino immigrants. Her entrepreneurial journey was no walk in the park.

As she established her start-up, she had to juggle side consulting jobs to keep her business afloat, exemplifying the tenacity often required in entrepreneurship. To help run the business, she cleverly enlisted talented work-study students from a nearby high school.

The company’s web presence was initiated in 1996, and it currently attracts about 24 million page views every month, a testament to its wide reach and relevance.

Jordi Munoz (3D Robotics)

Jordi Munoz, who moved to the United States from Tijuana in 2007, made headlines with his innovative spirit. He gained recognition for hacking the sensors of his Nintendo Wii controller to create the first auto-piloted drone.

After sharing a video of his creation online, Munoz found himself in high demand for his unique skill set.

Today, his company, 3D Robotics, which remains an attractive investment opportunity, has raised nearly $159 million in venture capital, highlighting the significant potential in technology-based ventures.

Sofia Vergara (Entertainment)

Sofia Vergara is a force to be reckoned with, both in the entertainment world and in the realm of entrepreneurship. Born in Colombia, Vergara gained worldwide recognition as an actress, notably as a star of the sitcom ‘Modern Family’.

In 2019, she was listed as the second World’s Highest-Paid Actress, bringing in an impressive $44.1 million. However, acting is not her sole focus. Vergara co-founded Latino World Entertainment, a successful media and talent agency creating a significant impact in the industry.

Her entrepreneurial drive extends to numerous endorsement deals she’s taken on in both English and Spanish markets, substantially contributing to her earnings.

Vergara has also ventured into the fashion industry with her denim brand, Sofía Jeans by Sofía Vergara, launched a fragrance line, and introduced a furniture line, Rooms to Go.

Each of these undertakings broadens her influence in the entrepreneurial scene, underlining her versatility and business acumen. Rea Ann Silva (Cosmetics) A makeup artist by profession, Rea Ann Silva changed the game in the world of cosmetics with her invention of the Beautyblender.

Launched in 2002, the Beautyblender is an edgeless sponge specifically designed to apply foundation evenly. Silva’s invention was met with immediate success, which gave her the platform to expand her product line.

In 2018, she launched her own foundation line called ‘Bounce’, featuring a commendable diversity of 40 shades. To date, over 50 million units of the Beautyblender have been sold, and it’s been embraced by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West and Heidi Klum.

Given its ongoing popularity, Silva’s company anticipates $215 million in retail sales for this year alone, a testament to her entrepreneurial vision and innovative mindset.

Geisha Williams (Energy)

Making history as the first Latina to lead a Fortune 500 company, Geisha Williams is the CEO and President of PG&E, one of the United States’ largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies.

Since joining PG&E, Williams has been instrumental in moving the company towards sustainability. She oversaw the procurement of almost 33% of PG&E’s energy from renewable sources, thereby reducing its environmental footprint.

Moreover, under Williams’s leadership, the company has emerged as a leader in integrating renewables, modernizing grids, and utilizing smart-grid technologies.

Despite these major changes, PG&E maintained its high standard of service, achieving the best electric reliability in its history during Williams’s tenure.

Adriana Cisneros (Media)

Adriana Cisneros is a prominent figure in the media industry, serving as CEO of the family-owned business, Cisneros. This third-generation business has its hands in media, digital and interactive, and real estate sectors.

In addition to her role at Cisneros, Adriana is the President of Fundación Cisneros, a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing education in Latin America.

Her influence extends beyond her core business, as she also co-chairs Endeavor Miami, serves as a director and executive committee member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, is a trustee of the Paley Center for Media, and is a board member of several high-profile organizations, including the Knight Foundation and the University of Miami.

Jessica Alba (Beauty Care)

Jessica Alba is a true example of a multifaceted leader. She is not just a globally recognized actress, but also a successful businesswoman, a dedicated advocate for health and safety, and a New York Times bestselling author.

Alba founded The Honest Company and Honest Beauty, creating a lineup of more than 101 safe and effective products for baby, personal care, and cleaning.

Her entrepreneurial journey is intrinsically tied to her advocacy for safe and healthy living, and she shares this vision in her bestselling book, The Honest Life.

Alba was named among the top twenty of Fast Company’s 100 most creative people in business, and one of Fortune’s 10 most powerful women entrepreneurs.

The Honest Company’s Honest to Goodness program reflects her commitment to philanthropy, having donated over twelve million products and 15,000 employee participation hours.

Pete Maldonado (Food and Beverage)

The realm of healthy snacks was redefined when Pete Maldonado co-founded Chomps, a Florida-based company specializing in all-natural meat snack products.

Chomps offers a varied product line that appeals to a range of dietary preferences and requirements, including paleo-friendly, gluten-free, Whole30-approved, and non-GMO beef jerky sticks.

Maldonado currently holds the position of CEO, guiding the company’s strategic direction and expansion. Launched in 2012, Chomps has rapidly gained recognition for its quality and innovation.

Its success is evidenced by its impressive ranking on the Inc. 5000 list of the most successful companies in America – debuting at No. 124 in 2018 and jumping to No. 62 in the following year.

This significant leap was driven by over 4,400% growth in revenue over three years, with earnings reaching a remarkable $21 million in 2018. Chomps’ growth trajectory and consistent performance underscore Maldonado’s effective leadership and entrepreneurial acumen.

Here’s a snapshot of the incredible diversity, talent, and entrepreneurial spirit of the most successful Hispanic entrepreneurs in the U.S. today:

Entrepreneur Industry Notable Company Key Achievement Alberto 'Beto' Perez Fitness Zumba Fitness Founded Zumba Fitness, operating in over 180 countries Jorge Perez Real Estate The Related Group Co-founder of The Related Group, known as 'the condo king of South Florida' Carlos Castro Retail Todos Supermarket Founded first supermarket chain catering to Latino shoppers in Washington D.C. area Marcelo Claure Telecom BrightStar and Sprint Founder of BrightStar and CEO of Sprint Tony Jimenez IT MicroTech Founded MicroTech, contracted for over a hundred Federal projects Maria Contreras-Sweet Finance/Marketing ProAmerica Bank/Contreras-Sweet Enterprises Launched ProAmerica Bank and Contreras-Sweet Enterprises Matias De Tezanos Internet Business AutoWeb CEO of AutoWeb.com, serial entrepreneur Martha De La Torre Advertising El Clasificado Founder of El Clasificado Jordi Munoz Technology 3D Robotics Co-founder of 3D Robotics Sofia Vergara Entertainment Latino World Entertainment Co-founder and 2nd World’s Highest-Paid Actress 2019 Rea Ann Silva Cosmetics Beautyblender Creator of iconic Beautyblender, projecting $215 million sales in a year Geisha Williams Energy PG&E First Latina to lead a Fortune 500 company Adriana Cisneros Media Cisneros CEO of Cisneros and President of Fundación Cisneros Jessica Alba Beauty Care The Honest Company Founder of The Honest Company and Honest Beauty Pete Maldonado Food and Beverage Chomps Co-founder and CEO, achieved over 4,400% revenue growth over three years