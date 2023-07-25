TikTok Implements Passkeys for Login, Joining FIDO Alliance to Bolster Security

TikTok has introduced passkeys for iOS devices, providing a more secure login alternative to traditional passwords. This announcement comes with the news of TikTok’s membership in the FIDO Alliance, an industry organization dedicated to promoting secure authentication standards.

The implementation of passkeys is a significant development for the TikTok community, particularly small businesses leveraging the platform for marketing and customer engagement purposes. It offers enhanced security, reducing the risk of an account compromise that could potentially disrupt business operations.

Passkeys are password replacements that utilize encrypted biometric authentication methods available on devices, replacing the need for traditional, more vulnerable passwords. When users opt for passkeys, their biometric authentication data remains safely stored on the device and is inaccessible to third-party apps, including TikTok.

With passkeys, TikTok is employing public-private key cryptography techniques. The user initiates the key pairing by verifying their identity with their Apple Face or Touch ID. Importantly, all biometric data used in the authentication process stays on the user’s device.

Passkeys offer a simplified login process, substantially decreasing the chance of account compromise, as no conventional password can be stolen, forgotten, or reused across multiple accounts. Further enhancing security, passkeys are largely resistant to phishing, one of the most common online crimes, according to the 2022 Internet Crime Report from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

“Passwords are a hindrance to security and user experience long past their expiration date…” stated Andrew Shikiar, FIDO Alliance Executive Director.

TikTok’s decision to join the FIDO Alliance is an endorsement of the Alliance’s mission to reduce the world’s over-reliance on passwords. As an alliance member, TikTok contributes to developing FIDO specifications, establishes best practices for deploying FIDO Authentication, and supports global awareness efforts.

“We are thrilled to join the FIDO Alliance as we begin to introduce passkeys for login…” said Kim Albarella, TikTok Head of Global Security.

The roll-out of passkeys for iOS will commence in specific regions, starting with Asia, Africa, Australia, and South America, with plans for broader geographical and operating system expansion over time. Users will be prompted to enable passkeys when the feature becomes available in their respective markets.

For small businesses, this move by TikTok provides additional peace of mind in the face of growing cybersecurity threats. By providing safer access to its platform, TikTok addresses these concerns, helping small businesses continue leveraging its platform for growth without unnecessary security worries.

