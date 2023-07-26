31 Top TikTok Influencers in 2023

TikTok has seen skyrocketing growth in the US, with many influencers coming to the fore. TikTok is known for its wide variety of content, including funny videos, lip sync videos, cooking videos, dancing videos, prank videos, and much more. TikTok influencers have built successful social media careers using the platform and have boosted their presence by partnering with brands.

Why should brands partner with social media personalities?

For brands looking to build their presence on social media, partnering with top TikTok influencers can be a serious boost. Here are some of the reasons why you should consider partnering with social media influencers

Increase brand awareness: One of the primary reason brands partner with social media personalities is to boost awareness about their brand. TikTok influencer marketing can be instrumental in introducing your brand to new audiences. Social media marketing: A solid social media strategy for brands should include partnering with TikTok users to increase engagement with the brand itself. Find niche audiences: Social media platforms can be a valuable tool to find niche audiences to grow your brand. For example, working together with a TikTok influencer can be immensely beneficial for your brand since it introduces your brand to a whole new audience that you might not have reached otherwise. Be current with the trends: TikTok is a leading social media platform with a unique and large audience. Being on TikTok is crucial for brands that are looking to cultivate a presence on trending platforms and gain a larger audience for their brand. Get more TikTok trends predictions for 2023 here.

31 Top TikTok Influencers

We’ll look at the best TikTok users to follow and partner with, including top TikTok influencers with a large social media presence media and a considerable following.

1. Charlie D’Amelio, @charlidamelio – 149m followers

Charlie D’Amelio is one of the biggest stars on TikTok for her interesting video content, dance videos, and other content. Charlie started posting her first dance videos in 2019 and quickly began posting more as she gained popularity on the TikTok platform. She is currently one of the most followed TikTok influencers with over 100 million followers and has also gained fame outside of the social media platform.

2. Jason Derulo, @jasonderulo – 57m

Jason Derulo is a singing sensation that quickly gained over a million followers and more over on TikTok due to his singing and dance content. Jason Derulo also has a large media presence on other social media apps as well.

3. Michael Le @justicecmaiko – 252.9k

Michael Le is a dancer and choreographer, and some of his dance videos generate millions of views on his TikTok account.

4. Josh Richards, @joshrichards – 26m followers

Josh Richards is a social media star that posts all kinds of content as a TikTok influencer. He has over a million followers and also has a podcast, merch, and other social media as well. Josh Richards is part of the collaborative social group Sway House and posts videos of himself dancing and lip-syncing to popular songs

You might recognize Avani Gregg for her viral TikTok video where she transformed herself into Harley Quinn. Avani Gregg is a TikTok user whose content is all about posting videos related to beauty and makeup, and she has amassed a large following due to this.

Dominik Lipa is one of the top TikTok influencers and began regularly posting videos on TikTok starting in 2018. Like other tikTok influencers, she posts choreographed dances, challenges, and lip-syncing videos on her social media accounts.

7. The Hype House, @thehypehouse, 21.3m

The Hype Houe is slightly different from the other accounts featured here as it is more of a collaborative effort between several TikTok influencers. They have a substantial following and create content and partnerships with brands and among themselves. Their Youtube channel has also gained popularity, showing behind-the-scenes footage and more.

8. Kristina Kika Kim, @kikakiim – 34.1m

Kristina Kika Kim is a social media influencer who posts funny clips, lip sync videos, and other content similar to fellow TikTok stars. She also has a Youtube channel and has over a million followers across the platforms.

Noah Beck gained fame during the pandemic by posting dance videos on TikTok. He is another TikTok influencer that has seen steady growth on the social media app and has over a million followers.

Kyle Thomas is a British TikTok creator who posts mainly lip-sync videos. Kyle Thomas is one of the more famous British TikTok influencers who has built his brand by sharing informative videos and facts about rescue animals and his efforts. Kyle Thomas has become one of the top TikTok influencers for his unique and informational videos.

Topper Guild is an American social media personality and TikTok influencer. He posts challenge videos, pranks, food, and other types of informational videos on social media platforms such as TikTok.

Demi Bagby shares fitness and bodybuilding content as a TikTok influencer. Her inspiration account has steadily gained over a million followers, and she uses her social media channels to share positive aspects of her journey following an accident she sustained at the age of 14.

Jason Coffee is one of the popular TikTokers for content around family life. He has gained fame for creating physical comedy skits with his family and showcasing what family life is all about.

Khaby Lame is a TikTok content creator that has gained a large following for his content. He has been referred to as a TikTok king Khabane Lame for his massive following and creates funny content for TikTok.

Holly has been named the biggest TikTok star in Britain. She posts all kinds of content on her TikTok page, such as beauty, lifestyle, and fashion, for her followers.

Rodrigo Contreras Is a Mexican TikTok star. He mainly posts dance and lip-sync videos on his page and has his own Youtube channel.

Nisha is an Indian social media personality known for her fashion videos, lip-syncing content, and other fun lifestyle content on TikTok.

Jayden Bartels started posting videos when TikTok used to be known as Musical.ly, and she is known for her amazing dance videos, lip-syncing music videos and content with her friends on TikTok.

Tevin Musara is a significant part of the TikTok community and primarily uploads comedic and reaction videos. His videos feature viral moments on the Internet and his responses to them.

Lauren Godwin is a comedic TikTok influencer who posts short comedic videos on her page alongside beauty and family content for her followers.

Jojo Siwa became famous for appearing on Dance Moms and eventually joined social media platforms such as TikTok to post videos about her life. Jojo Siwa has since grown her social media presence on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Gilmer Croes has cultivated a TikTok channel that is all about making people laugh and bringing joy. His videos feature comedic skits, funny dances, and other entertaining content for his fans and followers.

Savannah LaBrant is one of the top TikTok influencers for fashion, lifestyle, and photography. Her videos usually feature lipsync and dance content with her daughter, and she also shares about her family on her TikTok page.

Sarah Cooper is a comedy TikTok influencer known for her funny lipsync content, skits, and other comedy videos.

25. Baby Ariel, @babyariel – 36.1 m

Baby Ariel is a TikTok influencer known for her singing and acting abilities. She has used her TikTok page to create awareness and launch initiatives such as an anti-bullying campaign and has also acted in feature films.

Christian Collins is a Canadian TikTok star that has gained fame on Youtube. His TikTok page features videos of him singing, lifestyle content with his partner, and travel videos and features.

Zach King is a magician known for his TikTok videos. His videos feature illusions and other magic content, making him a popular account on the platform. In addition, he has partnered with many major brands due to his unique and innovative content on TikTok.

Burak Özdemir is a TikTok star from Turkey and is a chef. He posts cooking videos, food-related content on Tiktok, and general content about his life and family.

Alex Kawaguchi is a rising star on TikTok due to his funny videos and bright personality. Alex Kawaguchi’s videos feature original skits and comedic content inspired by movies and other pop culture. Alex Kawaguchi has also partnered with major brands for partnerships based on his following and content.

Connor Wood is another niche TikTok star in the comedy area and has seen steady growth when it comes to followers on TikTok. His videos feature friends and family and witty observations and skits.

Jordi Koalitic is a Barcelona-based photographer and TikToker. Followers love his creative style of photography and distinctive eye for visuals, and he has since gained an incredibly large following on the platform. His Tiktok features photography ideas, effects, and tips and tricks for aspiring photographers and creatives. He also shares behind-the-scenes shots and footage to show followers how the photography process works.

How can you promote your small business on TikTok?

You can promote your small business on TikTok in various ways and build a successful social media presence. If you’re wondering how to get followers on TikTok and grow your brand, here are some tips:

Partnering with a TikTok influencer: Partnering with the right TikTok influencers that fit with your brand value can be helpful in getting a wider reach and more engagement around your brand on the platform. Post regular content: Social media is all about consistency, and you can successfully promote your business on platforms like TikTok if you regularly post new content. Many companies publish at least once weekly to ensure they remain in user feeds. Use hashtags: Hashtags are useful for posting on platforms like TikTok as they can make your content searchable and make it easier for users to find your content. Like, reply, and comment: Boosting engagement on TikTok is critical to gaining a following on the platform. Regularly liking content, responding to comments on your videos, and commenting on other people’s videos is different ways to promote your business on TikTok.

Should your business create TikTok videos?

If your business is looking for a unique and engaging way to market itself and increase brand awareness, TikTok videos can be a valuable marketing tool. With over a billion active users, TikTok offers a vast and diverse audience that businesses can tap into. You can also pair TikTok marketing with other platforms. Learn about what is Cameo and leverage other social media platforms as well.

Here are some reasons why creating TikTok videos, combined with understanding what Cameo is, could benefit your business:

Reach a Wider Audience: TikTok’s popularity spans across various age groups, making it a platform where businesses can reach both younger and older demographics.

TikTok Marketing Benefits Tips for Success Reach a Wider Audience - Tailor content to TikTok's style Show Personality and Creativity - Prioritize authenticity and creativity Increase Brand Visibility - Assess brand alignment with TikTok Capitalize on Trends - Learn from successful businesses Connect with Influencers - Combine TikTok marketing with other Drive Website Traffic and Sales social media platforms for synergy Cross-Promotion with Other Platforms - Understand what Cameo offers and Humanize Your Brand explore influencer collaborations Stay Relevant with Younger Audiences

While TikTok can be a powerful marketing tool, it’s essential to tailor your content to the platform’s unique style and audience preferences. Keep in mind that authenticity and creativity are key to success on TikTok. Before diving in, assess whether your brand and content align with TikTok’s culture and explore how other businesses in your industry are using the platform effectively.

By creating compelling and entertaining TikTok videos, your business can gain exposure, build a loyal following, and enhance its overall marketing strategy. Experimenting with TikTok marketing alongside other social media platforms and understanding what Cameo offers can lead to a well-rounded and effective marketing approach that resonates with your target audience.

How can you use TikTok for Business?

You can use TikTok for Business by setting up a business account on TikTok and partnering with TikTok influencers to promote your TikTok for Business account.

How much should a brand pay TikTok influencers?

When considering a partnership with TikTok influencers, it’s crucial to understand that their rates can vary significantly based on several factors. These factors include their social media following, niche or industry focus, and the level of engagement they have with their followers. Here are some key points to consider:

Social Media Following: TikTok influencers with larger followings generally command higher rates for brand partnerships. Influencers with millions of followers have a broader reach and can potentially expose a brand to a massive audience.

TikTok influencers with larger followings generally command higher rates for brand partnerships. Influencers with millions of followers have a broader reach and can potentially expose a brand to a massive audience. Niche or Industry Focus: The niche or industry that the influencer specializes in can also impact their rates. Influencers who are highly regarded in specific industries or niches may charge higher fees due to their expertise and authority in that area.

The niche or industry that the influencer specializes in can also impact their rates. Influencers who are highly regarded in specific industries or niches may charge higher fees due to their expertise and authority in that area. Level of Engagement: Engagement is a critical metric for evaluating an influencer’s effectiveness. Influencers with high engagement rates, meaning their followers actively interact with their content, are often more sought after by brands and may charge higher rates.

Engagement is a critical metric for evaluating an influencer’s effectiveness. Influencers with high engagement rates, meaning their followers actively interact with their content, are often more sought after by brands and may charge higher rates. Partnership Scope: The scope of the brand partnership can also influence the rates. Longer-term partnerships or campaigns that require more effort and content creation may come with higher price tags.

The scope of the brand partnership can also influence the rates. Longer-term partnerships or campaigns that require more effort and content creation may come with higher price tags. Brand Reputation: Established brands with strong reputations may have more negotiating power and could potentially secure more favorable rates from influencers.

Established brands with strong reputations may have more negotiating power and could potentially secure more favorable rates from influencers. Influencer’s Reach and Impact: Brands should also consider the influencer’s potential impact on their target audience. An influencer who can resonate strongly with the brand’s target demographic may be worth a higher investment.

It’s important for brands to do their research and carefully evaluate potential influencers to ensure they align with their brand values and objectives. The return on investment can be substantial when partnering with the right TikTok influencers, as their authentic and engaging content can drive brand awareness, reach new audiences, and boost overall brand credibility. However, brands should be mindful of their budget constraints and select influencers whose rates align with their marketing goals. By forming successful partnerships with TikTok influencers, brands can tap into the platform’s vast audience and effectively leverage the power of influencer marketing.

How do you find the best TikTok influencers?

Finding the best TikTok influencers for your brand requires a strategic approach to ensure alignment with your marketing goals and target audience. One effective method is to explore the platform’s ‘For You’ page, which features trending TikTokers popular with users. Additionally, conducting targeted searches using relevant keywords and hashtags can help discover influencers whose content aligns with your brand. Utilizing influencer marketing platforms can also streamline the process, providing valuable insights into metrics, audience demographics, and past collaborations to identify suitable partners. Assessing engagement metrics, analyzing brand alignment, and considering micro-influencers are key factors in making informed decisions. Building strong relationships with influencers who share your brand’s values can lead to authentic and impactful collaborations, enhancing brand visibility and engaging your target audience effectively. By leveraging TikTok influencers strategically, brands can tap into the platform’s immense reach and creativity to drive successful marketing campaigns.

Who is the top TikTok influencer for funny videos?

Sarah Cooper has established herself as one of the top TikTok influencers for funny videos and comedic skits on the platform. With her unique sense of humor and talent for creating hilarious content, she has amassed a large following of engaged viewers. Through her comedic performances, lip-syncing, and creative skits, Sarah consistently entertains her audience and garners widespread appreciation for her comedic prowess. Her relatable and witty content resonates with viewers, making her a favorite among those seeking laughter and light-hearted entertainment on TikTok. As one of the leading influencers in the funny videos niche, Sarah Cooper continues to delight and captivate audiences, solidifying her position as a top influencer in the TikTok community.

Who is the most popular TikTok influencer for lip-syncing videos?

Charlie D’Amelio has risen to fame as one of the most popular TikTok influencers, particularly known for her exceptional lip-syncing videos and engaging content. With her infectious energy and impressive dance moves, she has captured the hearts of millions of followers worldwide. Charlie’s talent for syncing her lip movements with catchy songs and sound bites has made her a standout star on TikTok, earning her widespread recognition and admiration. Her ability to connect with her audience through relatable and entertaining lip-syncing videos has contributed to her immense popularity and continuous growth on the platform. As the top influencer for lip-syncing videos, Charlie D’Amelio continues to be a driving force in the TikTok community and a role model for aspiring content creators.

Who is the highest-paid influencer on TikTok?

Charlie D’Amelio is undeniably one of the highest-paid influencers on TikTok, and her impressive earnings are a testament to her immense popularity and influence on the platform. With over millions of followers on TikTok and a massive presence on other social media platforms like Instagram, she has become a sought-after figure for brands and advertisers. Her ability to connect with a vast and engaged audience has made her a lucrative choice for partnerships and endorsements, leading to substantial financial success for the young influencer. As the highest-paid influencer on TikTok, Charlie D’Amelio’s influence extends beyond the app, making her a prominent figure in the world of social media marketing and digital entertainment.