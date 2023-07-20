TikTok Statistics: The Impact of TikTok on Business and Social Media

TikTok is a popular social media app. The latest TikTok statistics prove that small business owners are increasingly adopting this ever-popular video-sharing app to reach their audience.

What is the engagement rate on TikTok, what type of content should you create to maximize your success, and how effective are TikTok ads? We have collected the latest TikTok business statistics below to answer these questions and more.

TikTok Statistics: User Growth and Demographics

TikTok has gained tremendous popularity worldwide. The following TikTok user statistics prove this point.

TikTok User Growth and Monthly Active Users

According to eMarketer’s forecast, the popular video-sharing platform will reach 834.3 million monthly users worldwide in 2023. And by 2025, TikTok’s global users are projected to touch 1 billion monthly.

In fact, it is the third-largest social media platform globally, trailing behind Facebook and Instagram now.

The eMarketer report also finds that users 25 to 54 will spend around 45 minutes on the app daily.

If you talk about downloads, TikTok downloads touched 4 billion in Q4 2022. All people who download TikTok on their mobile phones don’t use the app regularly. This is why the number of active users per month is less than the number of cumulative TikTok downloads.

Statista reports that around 2.25 billion monthly TikTok users will be worldwide by 2027.

TikTok User Demographics and Geographic Distribution

When you are going to create TikTok campaigns, knowing TikTok’s audience demographic helps refine your marketing campaigns.

Here are key TikTok stats from DataReportal to understand TikTik audience better:

Over 53% of global TikTok users are female, and over 47% of users are male.

Around 39% of TikToks’ ad audience is aged 18-24, over 33% of the ad audience is aged 25-34, and approximately 16% of TikTok’s ad audience is aged 35-44.

In the US, 7 in 10 users aged between 18 and 19 years use TikTok. And 56% of people aged between 20 and 29 years use this popular video-sharing app.

This means running marketing campaigns on the TikTok app can be profitable if you offer products or services targeting the young generation.

Are you curious to know the country’s name with the largest TikTok audience? The answer is the US. With approximately 117 million monthly users (as of April 23), the United States tops the list of countries whose citizens use TikTok.

The other two top countries with TikTok users are:

Indonesia (113 million)

Brazil (85 million)

Statistic Value Global User Gender Distribution (Female) 53% Global User Gender Distribution (Male) 47% Age Distribution of Ad Audience (18-24 years) 39% Age Distribution of Ad Audience (25-34 years) 33% Age Distribution of Ad Audience (35-44 years) 16% US TikTok Use (18-19 years) 7 in 10 users US TikTok Use (20-29 years) 56% Country with Largest Audience (United States) 117 million monthly users Country with Second Largest Audience (Indonesia) 113 million monthly users Country with Third Largest Audience (Brazil) 85 million monthly users

TikTok Usage Statistics: Content Creation and Consumption

To run successful TikTok marketing campaigns, small business owners must know the type of content that performs best on the platform and the average engagement rates in their industries.

The following are the most critical TikTok statistics on usage.

Types of Content and Trending Hashtags on TikTok

According to Statista research, here are the most famous content categories on TikTok globally based on the number of hashtag views:

Entertainment (535 billion views)

Dance (181 billion views)

Pranks (79 billion views)

Fitness and sports (57 billion views)

That said, if you’re active in the above business categories or your business relates to these categories in any sense, TikTok marketing can help you reach a wider audience.

To maximize your success on TikTok, you should encourage your audience to create TikTok videos for your brand. According to research, TikTok UGC videos score 22% higher than TikTok videos created by brands in their ability to encode emotion.

Content Types Views (in billions) Entertainment 535 Dance 181 Pranks 79 Fitness and Sports 57

TikTok Engagement Rates and Best Practices

Good engagement rates, as per Hootsuite research, can be anywhere from 4.5% to 18%. Engagement rates can be higher for brands and people having a large follower base.

TikTok accounts with up to 100 followers have engagement rates of around 7%. And TikTok accounts having 101 to 1000 followers present engagement rates of approximately 7.5%.

However, a bigger follower count alone doesn’t always mean more engagement. The quality of your videos is the primary engagement driver on TikTok.

Here are some additional stats on TikTok engagement rates from InVideo research:

Increasing followers can improve views on your videos. In fact, a 1% increase in followers can boost views per post by 0.65%.

100 views on a post can fetch 12 engagements on average. Engagements are when someone likes a video, comments, or shares it.

The best-performing TikTok brands post videos 3.52 times per week on average.

Should you use music in your TikTok videos? The answer is a resounding YES. 80% of the top videos have music, and upbeat songs are the most popular music choice by far, as found in Invideo research.

It is important to note that the engagement rate per video varies across industries. According to RivalIQ research, the median engagement rate across all industries is approximately 6%. The Higher Ed has the highest engagement rate of 16%.

Here are engagement rates for other industries:

Sports teams (9%)

Travel (7%)

Financial services (7%)

Non-profits (7%)

Telling intriguing stories, posting frequently and regularly, interacting with your audience, taking part in trends and challenges, and partnering with popular TikTok creators are some proven ways to increase TikTok engagement. You can also try to stay ahead or become an early adopter by researching TikTok 2023 trends predictions.

Industries Engagement Rates Higher Education 16% Sports Teams 9% Travel 7% Financial Services 7% Non-profits 7%

TikTok Business Statistics: Advertising and Influencer Marketing

You should know the following are key TikTok statistics on advertising and influencer marketing.

TikTok Advertising Opportunities and Effectiveness

According to TikTok data, TikTok ads help 80% of users discover products, and 9 in 10 TikTok users take action after viewing an advertisement on TikTok.

Moreover, TikTok users are 1.5X times more likely to buy a product after watching an ad. So running TikTok ads can help you boost exposure for your products/services and increase your sales.

And running ads on TikTok offers good ROI. So there is no surprise that more and more businesses are planning to increase their TikTok marketing budgets.

According to Capterra’s survey:

78% of small business owners realize a positive ROI with TikTok ads.

Small businesses spend 11 to 20% of their overall marketing budget on TikTok.

55% of businesses say that TikTok ads are important for their company’s overall marketing performance.

The Capterra survey also reports that 52% of small business owners plan to increase their TikTok marketing budgets.

Another survey states that 78% of small business owners are thinking about increasing their investment in the platform.

How much ROI will TikTok ads give? The following stats from the Nielsen survey will answer this question:

TikTok provides Return on Advertising Spends (ROAS) 3.5x higher than other media.

TikTok ads offer a total Return on Advertising Spends of $1.83 (retail sales revenue per dollar spent).

Businesses employing multiple TikTok ad formats generate 10% more ROAS than the brands that focus only on one type of ad format.

Influencer Marketing on TikTok Users

If you’re planning to run influencer marketing on TikTok, the following stats can help sharpen your marketing campaigns:

TikTok is expected to account for 18.5% of US spending on creator campaigns by 2024.

Approximately 55% of social media marketers are projected to use TikTok for influencer marketing by 2025.

Around 76% of content creators and 61% of marketers believe that TikTok is likely to be a leading platform for influencer marketing.

Here are some additional stats on TikTok influencer marketing from a survey from SocialPubli.

6.8% of TikTok marketing campaigns include TikTok influencers.

Including micro-influencers in your TikTok, marketing campaigns can increase engagement rates. In fact, micro-influencers receive around 18% engagement on TikTok as compared to 4.96% for mega-influencers.

Around 11% of marketers dedicate more than 50% of their marketing budget to TikTok influencer marketing.

About 88% of marketers believe TikTok influencer marketing is an effective growth strategy.

The biggest challenge when planning content for influencer marketing is determining the content type for influencer campaigns.

According to the SocialPubli survey, here are the most popular content formats used in influencer marketing:

Infeed videos (35%)

Challenges with brands’ hashtags (28%)

Sponsored content (20%)

TopView ads (9%)

Roping in influencers in your TikTok marketing campaigns costs money. But how much money per post do you have to pay to influencers?

TikTok mega influencers having more than 1 million followers worldwide charge a minimum of $1200 per post on average. And TikTok macro-influencers (500k-1 million followers) charge a minimum of $150 per post on average.

If you plan to hire a nano influencer (1K-10K followers), you will require to pay a minimum of $20 per post on average.

TikTok is perhaps the best platform if you don’t have a big marketing budget. You can easily find a nano-influencer (1K-10K followers) for your marketing campaigns. This is because nano influencers (1K-10K followers) make up around 67% of influencer accounts on TikTok. And they charge the lowest for posting brand content as compared to other influencers (macro, mid-tier, or mega influences)

TikTok’s Impact on Social Media and Competing Platforms

How does TikTok differ as compared to other social media platforms? The following stats will help you understand how TikTok stacks up in terms of social media statistics.

TikTok vs. Other Social Media Platforms

TikTok videos are in direct competition with YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels.

According to a Social Insider study, TikTok offers an average 5.53% engagement rate. Instagram Reels’s average engagement rate is 4.36%, and YouTube Shorts have a 3.80% engagement rate on average.

Here are other stats from the Social Insider study:

TikTok videos receive 44% more comments than Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

Brands post 16 videos per month on average on TikTok. On the other hand, on average, they post 7 YouTube Shorts and 9 Instagram Reels per month.

Though TikTok offers the highest engagement rate, Instagram Reels tops when it comes to watch rate.

The following is an average watch rate for these video-sharing platforms observed in the Social Insider study:

Instagram Reels—13.08%

TikTok videos—9.06%

YouTube Shorts—2.52%

Innovative Features and Trends Popularized by TikTok

TikTok’s impact on culture and music is growing. The following data from TikTok prove the point:

63% of TikTokers discover new music on TikTok.

Using original sounds in your TikTok videos can make your audience happy, as 65% of TikTokers prefer to see brands using original sounds.

67% of users would love to see videos from brands using popular or trending songs on TikTok.

75% of users discover new artists through TikTok.

Using music that your audience likes in your videos can help you build a stronger connection with them. According to the same TikTok data, when a brand feature a song users like in their videos:

68% of users will remember the brand better.

58% of users are likely to talk about the brand or share the ad.

62% of users feel curious to know more about the brand.

And when it comes to starting a new trend, TikTok is perhaps the best platform. 71% of users believe that the biggest trends start on TikTok.

You can increase the likelihood of your brand by creating or participating in a trend on TikTok. This is because 61% of users like a brand better if it creates or participates in a trend on TikTok.

What’s more, the platform can create a culture change. 7 in 10 TikTok users believe that TikTok communities can change the culture.

The Future of TikTok: Trends and Predictions

TikTok was the most downloaded app in 2022. Check the following stats to understand the emerging TikTok trends.

Emerging Trends and Challenges for TikTok

TikTok conducted research to know social and cultural sentiments are changing and how these changes will influence TikTok marketing.

The following are key findings:

60% of TikTok users who took an action off-platform because of TikTok accept that TikTok creators have more influence than celebrities.

2 in 5 users, after watching the creator’s content, feel that they are a part of the creator’s community.

TikTok is 1.8x more likely to introduce users to new topics they did not know they would like.

Innovation in TikTok’s Growth

When it comes to innovation, TikTok is ahead of popular social media platforms.

In fact, TikTok is ranked the most innovative advertiser among marketers. And 79% of users find TikTok content unique or different.

FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions

What is TikTok’s user base, and how fast is it growing?

According to Business of Apps, TikTok had 1.4 billion active monthly users worldwide. And the platform is expected to touch 1.8 billion users by the end of 2023.

What types of content perform well on TikTok?

User-generated content performs well on TikTok due to its authenticity and relatability. In fact, TikTok UGC videos score 22% higher than brand videos.

What are the advertising opportunities and effectiveness of TikTok?

You can run various types of ads to promote products or make money on TikTok, including In-Feed ads, TopView, Branded Effect, Spark Ads, and more. Users are 1.5X more likely to buy a product after watching a TikTok ad.

What is the most watched content on TikTok?

The entertainment category is TikTok’s most popular content category by the number of hashtag views. Dance and pranks rank in TikTok’s second and third most popular content categories. These videos are most likely to go viral on TikTok, though there’s no way to guarantee this type of success.

How does TikTok compare to other social media platforms?

TikTok stands out from other social media platforms, emphasizing short-form, vertical videos. It fosters a highly engaging and immersive user experience driven by its algorithm that promotes content discovery.

Unlike platforms like Instagram and Facebook, TikTok offers a level playing field for content creators to gain visibility, often resulting in viral sensations. Additionally, its younger user base and creative, trend-driven culture make TikTok a unique and rapidly growing platform in the social media landscape.

How do I grow my TikTok account and increase engagement?

To grow your TikTok account and increase engagement, you should create unique and entertaining content, post consistently, engage with other TikTokers, use relevant hashtags, participate in trends, and analyze your TikTok Analytics for insights to refine your strategy.

Are there any tools or resources available to help create and manage TikTok content?

Yes, there are many tools available to help you create and manage TikTok content. Typically, you will need a video editing tool, hashtag generator, music library, and post-scheduling tool to create and manage TikTok content.