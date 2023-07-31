Can you use a business bank account for personal use?

Editor's Picks
-
15 Travel Business Ideas
-
5 Quick Tips To Get Your Handmade Business Noticed Sponsored by Adobe Express
-
Best 3D Printer for Your Business
-
How to Earn More Positive Reviews for Your Business (In Less Than a Week's Time)
-
Small Business Saturday 2021: What You Need to Know
-
Zoho Survey Provides Small Businesses with Big Data Insights
Anita Campbell is the Founder, CEO and Publisher of Small Business Trends and has been following trends in small businesses since 2003. She is the owner of BizSugar, a social media site for small businesses.
3 Reactions
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Aira Bongco
You can set an amount that will count as your wage. But all the others should be used for the business.
Brian Khanga
As my companion is venturing into her own sole ENTREPRENEURSHIP, this article is TIMELY for her BENEFITS. BRAVO! Thank you for educating your readers.
Douglas Smith
Why is it HER new business?