usps-launches-new-ground-shipping-service-for-small-businesses

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced the launch of USPS Ground Advantage, an enhanced ground shipping solution that offers a reliable and more affordable way to ship packages in two-to-five business days across the continental United States. This innovative offering is designed to significantly impact small businesses and the public, providing a compelling new ground shipping option that utilizes USPS’ unparalleled last-mile delivery route system.

“USPS Ground Advantage is a game changer – for our customers, the industry and USPS. By efficiently and effectively integrating our ground transportation model to the magnificence of our last mile delivery operations, we can now offer the most compelling ground shipping offering in the market,” said Louis DeJoy, United States Postmaster General and CEO. “With USPS Ground Advantage, we are ready to compete for an increased share of the growing package business.”

This launch comes with the retirement of three USPS offerings: USPS Retail Ground, USPS Parcel Select Ground, and USPS First-Class Package Service, as well as Ground Returns and First-Class Package Return Service. The new product integrates the best features of these services, while adding several enhancements.

Key features of USPS Ground Advantage include the delivery of packages within 2-5 business days across the continental United States, free package pickup service at home or in-office, and a convenient return service for business customers. Moreover, $100 insurance is included on USPS Ground Advantage and USPS Ground Advantage Return packages, with customers able to purchase up to $5,000 in additional coverage.

USPS Ground Advantage is a vital element of the Postal Service’s shipping service growth strategy, part of the 10-year Delivering for America plan. A new shipping portfolio – comprising USPS Ground Advantage and USPS Connect Local and Regional – positions USPS to compete very effectively for any package under 25 pounds that can be transported by ground, within a region across states, and across the country.

USPS Ground Advantage is now available wherever customers ship from, including all 34,000 Post Offices or on Click-N-Ship. It caters to shippers of all sizes who require reliable domestic ground shipping to all 50 states, PO Boxes, APOs FPOs, DPOs, U.S. military bases, territories, and Freely Associated States.

For small businesses, the introduction of USPS Ground Advantage promises a new level of convenience, reliability, and affordability. The service’s integration of robust features and widespread accessibility aligns with the needs of small businesses, making the process of shipping goods simpler and more efficient. As e-commerce continues to grow, services like USPS Ground Advantage will be crucial in supporting small businesses’ logistics operations.

To promote USPS Ground Advantage, the Postal Service is launching an integrated marketing campaign through the fall, leveraging Direct Mail, digital, search, social, and radio to reach every American business.

