How to Start a Vending Machine Business

The vending machine industry brings in more than $6 billion annually. Though revenues have declined a bit in recent years, there are some industry trends and interesting niches that could make it an appealing opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs.

On April 24-26, NAMA (National Automatic Merchandising Association) will host its annual trade show in Las Vegas. More than 5,000 operators, vendors, and industry experts will be on hand to discuss the state of the industry and share resources for business owners.

Ahead of that event, Small Business Trends spoke with Jeffrey Smith, NAMA Chair and CEO of All Star Services, a vending machine supplier in Michigan. He offered some industry tips and insights for those who may be interested in breaking into the industry. Here are some of the most essential steps to be aware of.

Tips on Starting a Vending Machine Business

Research the Market

Smith says, “Research your location and your market. Find out who the players are.”

Every specific market is different when it comes to vending machines. In your area, there may be a shortage of a particular vending machine style or a specific type of product. Before jumping in, it’s important to look into all the options available and what type of competition is around your location.

Find Your Niche

Knowing the landscape in your area can help you choose an area of focus. Of course, there are general snack food vending machines. But there are also machines that include specialty food items, personal care products, items like Aspirin, and even tech gadgets.

Smith adds, “A big thing we’re seeing right now is healthy options. When people think about vending machines they normally think snack foods. But now we’re seeing more of a variety, especially with target consumers that want to provide healthy options.”

Save Up

Of course, you will need to purchase all of your machines and inventory before getting started. This can be a decent investment, so you may want to start planning and saving early in the process.

Smith says, “It’s a very capital intensive business. Each vending machine you buy new can range from about $5,000 to $20,000.”

Compare Machines

The investment can vary depending on what type of machines and inventory you choose. You’ll need to find machines that work with the type of product you plan on selling, accept the right payment options for your needs, and offer the features you need to run your business effectively. Basic models will be significantly cheaper than those with advanced features. However, the newer machines also offer improved functionality and tech capabilities that may appeal to you.

Learn About the Technology

More specifically, there are tech options for helping you track sales and inventory. These options can cost you a bit more, but may be worth it in the long run.

Smith says, “Before, operators would just have to visit each location and bring extra stock with them just based on what they thought was needed. Now you can monitor what’s selling right from your office so you know exactly what needs to be stocked and when.”

Solicit Locations

From there, you’ll need to actually find locations to place your vending machines. Office buildings, malls, hotels, schools and public buildings all usually accommodate some type of vending machines. This might also be part of your niche. For example, you could start a company that targets offices with healthy snack options.

Whatever you decide, you’ll need to speak with building owners to work out placement details. Smith says that his company uses telemarketers to find property owners who are interested and set up appointments. Then a company rep will go meet with them. This eliminates much of the work for his actual team and allows them to focus on prospects that are more likely to be interested in their offerings.

Consider Adding Extra Services

Vending machine operators can also add other complementary services to their list of offerings. Specifically, Smith says his company offers a “pantry” service for offices. They basically stock the office kitchen with a variety of snacks and other food items that employees can enjoy free of charge. This basically helps the business keep their employees happy and healthy. And this is just one option for using your access to food and convenience items to add extra services for your clients.

Connect with Larger Firms

Smith added another tip for small vending machine operators interested in growing their customer base. He said that some larger firms like his will only work with accounts of a certain size. So they often like to connect with smaller operators where that they can pass those small jobs. This allows them to keep those customers happy and allows newer operators to build up their business.

Maintain Your Machines

Once you’ve started placing machines, you need to have a schedule for re-stocking them and providing any necessary repairs or maintenance. You’ll also want to have customer service reps in place so the contacts at each of your locations can reach out to you if there are any issues.

Scaling and Growth Strategies for Vending Machine Businesses

Starting a vending machine business is just the beginning of your entrepreneurial journey. To achieve long-term success and maximize profits, you’ll need to consider scaling your operations and implementing effective growth strategies. Here are some essential tips to help you expand your vending machine business:

Diversify Product Offerings: Introduce new products and categories to cater to a broader range of customers. Explore seasonal offerings and limited-time promotions to generate excitement and increase sales.

Introduce new products and categories to cater to a broader range of customers. Explore seasonal offerings and limited-time promotions to generate excitement and increase sales. Expand to New Locations: Continuously seek out new locations with high foot traffic and a target audience for your products. Partner with property owners and managers to secure prime spots in office buildings, malls, airports, and other busy venues.

Continuously seek out new locations with high foot traffic and a target audience for your products. Partner with property owners and managers to secure prime spots in office buildings, malls, airports, and other busy venues. Utilize Technology for Efficiency: Embrace advanced vending machine technologies that enable remote monitoring and real-time inventory tracking. Implement cashless payment options to cater to customers’ preferences and encourage impulse purchases.

Embrace advanced vending machine technologies that enable remote monitoring and real-time inventory tracking. Implement cashless payment options to cater to customers’ preferences and encourage impulse purchases. Offer Customization and Personalization: Provide customizable product options, such as snack assortments, to meet individual preferences. Consider incorporating interactive touchscreen displays for a personalized shopping experience.

Provide customizable product options, such as snack assortments, to meet individual preferences. Consider incorporating interactive touchscreen displays for a personalized shopping experience. Implement Marketing and Branding Strategies: Develop a strong brand identity and logo to differentiate your vending machine business from competitors. Utilize social media and digital marketing to engage with customers, promote special offers, and build a loyal customer base.

Develop a strong brand identity and logo to differentiate your vending machine business from competitors. Utilize social media and digital marketing to engage with customers, promote special offers, and build a loyal customer base. Add Value with Additional Services: Consider offering value-added services, such as product sampling or loyalty programs, to enhance the customer experience. Partner with local businesses for cross-promotions and collaborative marketing initiatives.

Consider offering value-added services, such as product sampling or loyalty programs, to enhance the customer experience. Partner with local businesses for cross-promotions and collaborative marketing initiatives. Franchising Opportunities: Explore the possibility of franchising your vending machine business to expand your reach and leverage other entrepreneurs’ investments. Develop a comprehensive franchise model, including training, support, and standardized procedures.

Explore the possibility of franchising your vending machine business to expand your reach and leverage other entrepreneurs’ investments. Develop a comprehensive franchise model, including training, support, and standardized procedures. Monitor and Analyze Performance: Regularly review sales data and customer feedback to identify top-performing products and locations. Use analytics to make data-driven decisions for optimizing your inventory and expanding in high-demand areas.

Regularly review sales data and customer feedback to identify top-performing products and locations. Use analytics to make data-driven decisions for optimizing your inventory and expanding in high-demand areas. Focus on Customer Satisfaction: Prioritize excellent customer service to retain existing customers and attract new ones through positive word-of-mouth. Actively address customer complaints and suggestions to continuously improve your business operations.

Prioritize excellent customer service to retain existing customers and attract new ones through positive word-of-mouth. Actively address customer complaints and suggestions to continuously improve your business operations. Collaborate with Manufacturers and Suppliers: Build strong partnerships with product manufacturers and suppliers to access exclusive deals and unique product offerings. Negotiate favorable terms to increase your profit margins and maintain a competitive advantage.

By implementing these scaling and growth strategies, you can position your vending machine business for sustained success and tap into the full potential of this dynamic industry. Remember that adaptability and innovation are key to staying ahead of the competition and meeting the ever-evolving needs of your customers.

Conclusion

The vending machine industry presents a lucrative business opportunity, with annual revenues exceeding $6 billion. While recent years have seen a slight decline in revenues, there remain promising industry trends and niches that aspiring entrepreneurs can capitalize on. As the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) hosts its annual trade show, industry experts and business owners will gather to discuss the state of the industry and share valuable resources.

When considering starting a vending machine business, it’s crucial to conduct thorough market research, identify your niche, and carefully plan your finances to accommodate the capital-intensive nature of the business. Embracing technology, diversifying product offerings, and personalizing the customer experience can significantly impact your success. Furthermore, fostering strong relationships with suppliers and manufacturers can give your business a competitive edge.

As you establish your vending machine business, remember that growth and scalability are essential for long-term success. Expanding to new locations, embracing technology for efficiency, and exploring franchising opportunities can take your venture to new heights. Monitoring performance and maintaining a focus on customer satisfaction are crucial for retaining a loyal customer base and attracting new clients.

By implementing effective scaling and growth strategies, you can tap into the full potential of the vending machine industry, positioning your business for success in this dynamic market. As the industry continues to evolve, adaptability, innovation, and a customer-centric approach will be key factors in staying ahead of the competition and thriving in this exciting entrepreneurial journey.

