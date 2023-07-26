12 Wholesale Home Decor Suppliers

Navigating the complexities of procuring the best wholesale home decor supplies can occasionally prove to be a daunting task.

As a business, you strive to stock high-quality, distinctive and engaging items that pique the interest of your clientele. However, finding such unique and captivating products isn’t always a straightforward journey.

The quest for the right wholesale products necessitates a considerable amount of research, with a focus on sourcing high-quality items that don’t compromise on aesthetic appeal.

As challenging as this process might be, it is an essential step in ensuring your stock stands out in the competitive home decor market.

In this article, we aim to shed light on the process of finding top-tier home decor supplies. We will delve into the specifics of locating the right suppliers, who can provide a diverse range of intriguing home decor items.

Additionally, we’ll explore and highlight some of the leading home decor suppliers available in the industry today.

Whether you are a novice in the industry or a seasoned veteran looking to refresh your inventory, this guide promises to be a valuable resource in your business growth journey.

How to Find Home Decor Suppliers

In the dynamic and ever-evolving world of home decor, locating the ideal suppliers is a crucial task that requires a strategic approach and comprehensive consideration. Here, we delve into some pivotal tips that can serve as a guide in your quest for the perfect home decor suppliers.

Here are some tips:

Develop a strategy considering various sourcing channels to find home decor suppliers.

Look for suppliers that provide a broad array of product styles and regularly update their catalogs.

Consider working with multiple suppliers to diversify your offerings.

Begin your search using Google and explore other online marketplaces.

Assess potential suppliers based on the variety of products, pricing structure, and shipping options to your location.

Determine if the chosen supplier is the best fit for your business needs.

Review shipping policies: most suppliers offer free or discounted shipping based on order size, but always verify before finalizing the order.

12 Best Wholesale Home Décor Suppliers Selling Quality Products for Your Business

In order to assist with your search, we’ve compiled a list of some of the premier home decor suppliers in the market.

These suppliers stand out by providing extraordinary wholesale products, ranging from everyday home accessories to unique, statement decor pieces.

These handpicked items, chosen for their quality and uniqueness, are guaranteed to resonate with your customers, helping them transform their living spaces into a true reflection of their personal style and taste.

If you are starting a home staging business or already have one, these are great resources.

1. Faire

Faire is one of the best online marketplaces if you’re looking for wholesale farmhouse suppliers made by small businesses and companies. They have a huge selection of products, including wooden signs, table linens, tea towels, throw pillows, candles, coasters, collectibles, and other gift items. If you’re looking for truly unique products for your shop with a wide range of prices, Faire should be your first stop. It’s one of the best sites to find home decor items from all over the world, designed with love and integrity.

2. CTW Home Collection

CTW Home Collection sells farmhouse decor gifts and includes a large selection of new products to choose from. CTW Home Collection is also one of the best furniture wholesale suppliers as well, so you find a lot of different items to choose from. You’ll find fun products like lanterns, candle holders, tabletop items, and more in many different styles with cost-effective shipping options available.

3. Creative Co-Op

Perhaps a little less traditional than some of the other options on this list, Creative Co-Op is a one-stop shop if you’re looking for wholesale furniture suppliers and farmhouse wholesale suppliers. Their website has amazing products for resale, including stylish items and decorative accessories that have the potential to be a hit with customers.

4. Roux Brands

Roux Brands is known for its timeless and elegant wholesale selection. Their product selection includes gift items, wooden signs, home accessories, and much more. As a farmhouse wholesale supplier, Roux Brands offers a wide variety to choose from for retailers, such as fun decor items and party gifts.

5. KaemingK

If you’re seeking seasonal decor items for your shop or website, KaemingK might be the right choice for you. All their wholesale products are designed for the holiday season as decor items for the home. You’ll find Christmas decorations, Easter decorations, and general home decor on their website, with over 10,000 items to choose from.

6. ITEM International

For wholesale home decor such as wall decorations, throw pillows, tabletop decor, gifts, and a vast array of items you can sell, ITEM International has it all. They are both a farmhouse wholesale supplier and a wholesale furniture supplier, so there is plenty of variety to choose from for every kind of occasion to stock in your shop.

7. Benzara

Benzara is another wholesale product supplier with high-quality products for retailers. Benzara is also a wholesale furniture supplier alongside a farmhouse wholesale supplier, so there are a lot of new products to choose from. Shop many different styles all in one place, including unique decor items and a. variety of home decor items that will appeal to a wide demographic of shoppers.

8. Hill Interiors

Hill Interiors has a vast array of fab items perfect for home decor and suits every kind of style. You’ll find decor items for resale, including pillows, gifts, wooden signs, and many other items in their inventory. There are over 2,500 products that retailers can choose from, all designed with the latest trends in mind.

9. Light and Living

If you’re looking for both farmhouse decor and wholesale furniture suppliers, take a look at Light and Living. With a wide selection, quality products, and stylish home accessories, Light and Living has a lot of great options for resale. You can find items for your shop, including general home decor, statement pieces, and other accessories such as pillows, gift options, signs, and many more types of accessories.

10. Globe Imports

A Florida-based wholesale home decor supplier, Globe Imports, has a lot of great options on their site for a home decor store. Their inventory includes items ranging from furniture to garden accessories, gift items, and more. They also do themed collections such as coastal/beach, pirates, new age, and more, which can be a fun option to stock.

11. Kole Imports

If you’re looking for diverse product collections that are designed to be fun and interesting, Kole Imports is a very good choice. Their product catalog will get you excited for what you can stock in your store, ranging from smaller gift options to larger home decor accessories. There is a complete balance for retailers to select from, with a balance between functional home decor and more funny gift ideas.

12. Strade.Global

With Strade, sellers have a lot of options. You can choose to shop from their marketplace to find unique home decor items to sell, including rustic gifts, farmhouse decor, and more. If you are a manufacturer, you can join Strade.Global to have products found by other retailers. Additionally, Strade.Global also offers management services to online and brick-and-retailer shops to help boost profits and reduce some of the retailers’ workloads.

Supplier Name Specialities Notable Products/Services Faire Farmhouse decor from small businesses Extensive product range CTW Home Collection Farmhouse decor and furniture Wide product selection, cost-effective shipping Creative Co-Op Furniture and farmhouse decor Stylish decorative accessories Roux Brands Elegant wholesale selection Gift items, wooden signs, home accessories KaemingK Seasonal decor Over 10,000 holiday decor items ITEM International Diverse decor and gifts Farmhouse and furniture wholesale supplier Benzara Quality products for retailers Diverse decor styles, wide product range Hill Interiors Diverse home decor Over 2,500 products available Light and Living Farmhouse decor and furniture Quality, stylish home accessories Globe Imports Themed collections Furniture, garden accessories, gift items Kole Imports Diverse, fun product collections Balance of small gift options and larger decor items Strade.Global Marketplace and management services Options for sellers and manufacturers, management services for retailers