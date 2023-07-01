The 10 Best Places to get Wholesale Tshirts for Cheap

Looking for a good t-shirt wholesaler? It can be hard to know where to start with so many options out there. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we’ve put together a list of the top 10 t-shirt wholesalers for you to buy in bulk without spending too much cash. We’ve done all the tough work, so sit back, read on, and find your perfect t-shirt wholesaler with our guide.

What are wholesale T-shirts?

Wholesale t-shirts are essentially blank clothing items that are sold in large quantities or “bulk,” often at a lower cost per unit. These can come in a wide array of styles, sizes, and colors and are produced by various brands. Here’s a bit more about them:

Material : Most wholesale t-shirts are made from materials such as cotton or a blend of cotton with other fabrics. These materials are chosen for their durability, breathability, and comfort, making them suitable for everyday wear.

Material : Most wholesale t-shirts are made from materials such as cotton or a blend of cotton with other fabrics. These materials are chosen for their durability, breathability, and comfort, making them suitable for everyday wear.

Design : Some t-shirts come with a tagless neck design, which increases comfort by eliminating the sometimes irritating clothing tags.

Versatility : The blank nature of these t-shirts makes them highly versatile. They can be used as is, or they can be customized with screen printing or other printed designs for a unique look. This makes them popular for many uses like team uniforms, promotional events, or as resell items in a retail setting.

Athletic Wear : Many t-shirts designed for wholesale are also suited for athletic wear. They can be made from special fabrics that wick away sweat, making them an excellent choice for sports teams or fitness centers.

Drop-Ship Services : Some t-shirt wholesalers also provide drop-ship services. This means they can send the t-shirts directly to your customers, saving you from having to manage inventory.

: Some t-shirt wholesalers also provide drop-ship services. This means they can send the t-shirts directly to your customers, saving you from having to manage inventory. Pricing: The cost of wholesale t-shirts usually depends on the supplier and the quantity ordered. Generally, the more you order, the lower the price per t-shirt.

If you’re seeking visual guidance on finding the best wholesale t-shirts, this supplementary video titled “Where To Find The best T-Shirt Blanks (Top Wholesale Websites)” is just for you. As a companion to our article “The 10 Best Places to get Wholesale T-Shirts for Cheap,” this video provides a visual tour of the top websites where you can find the most cost-effective t-shirt blanks for your business.

How can buying wholesale T-shirts benefit a small business?

Small businesses can benefit greatly from buying wholesale t-shirts from a trusted t-shirt wholesaler. Here are five ways buying wholesale t-shirts can benefit your business:

Cost savings – Wholesale prices are often significantly lower than retail prices, allowing small businesses to save money on inventory costs.

– Wholesale prices are often significantly lower than retail prices, allowing small businesses to save money on inventory costs. Customizable options – Many printing services offer customization options, such as adding your business logo or design to the T-shirt, giving your brand more visibility.

– Many printing services offer customization options, such as adding your business logo or design to the T-shirt, giving your brand more visibility. Versatility – T-shirts can be sold on a variety of places including eBay, Etsy, and other alternatives to Merch by Amazon. This means small businesses can expand their reach and make money on Poshmark and other platforms.

– T-shirts can be sold on a variety of places including eBay, Etsy, and other alternatives to Merch by Amazon. This means small businesses can expand their reach and make money on Poshmark and other platforms. Scalability – With the rise of eCommerce suppliers and print-on-demand business options, small businesses can easily scale up their operations without investing in additional inventory.

– With the rise of eCommerce suppliers and print-on-demand business options, small businesses can easily scale up their operations without investing in additional inventory. Diversification – Adding t-shirts to your product offerings can be a great way to diversify your business, especially if you’re in the fashion industry or looking for fashion business ideas, home-based business ideas, or online business ideas. It’s also a great way to test the market and gather valuable data through market research questions for other potential product offerings.

Best Wholesale T-Shirt Distributors

Looking for the best wholesale t-shirt distributors to bring your eCommerce small business ideas to life? Check out these top picks for quality and affordability.

1. Gildan

Gildan is a popular brand for buying wholesale t-shirts due to its wide range of styles and colors. They offer affordable options without sacrificing quality, making them a great choice for small businesses. Gildan owns American Apparel and Comfort Colors, adding more options to its already extensive collection. Their commitment to sustainability and ethical manufacturing practices is another reason why many businesses choose Gildan as their go-to supplier for wholesale t-shirts.

2. Hanes

Hanes is a trusted brand for buying wholesale t-shirts, known for their comfortable and durable fabrics. They offer a wide range of styles, including classic and trendy options, making them a versatile choice for small businesses. Hanes also offers various customization options such as embroidery and screen printing to help businesses create branded merchandise. With competitive pricing and a reputation for quality, Hanes is an excellent option for those looking to buy wholesale t-shirts in bulk.

3. Bella + Canvas

Bella + Canvas offers products that are known for being high-quality and affordable, making them a great choice for those looking to purchase in bulk. With a wide range of colors and styles available, they offer options for various needs and preferences. Ordering from Bella + Canvas is straightforward and can be done online, with fast shipping times ensuring quick delivery. Overall, Bella + Canvas is a reliable choice for anyone looking to buy wholesale tees.

4. The Adair Group

The Adair Group is a wholesale clothing distributor based in Atlanta, Georgia that offers a variety of apparel and accessories for screen printers, embroiderers, and promotional product distributors. The company is renowned for its competitive prices and fast shipping options. With over 50 years of experience in the industry, they offer affordable, stylish, and diverse shirt options from popular brands such as Gildan, Hanes, and Jerzees alongside Fruit of the Loom.

5. Spectra, USA

Spectra USA is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality wholesale t-shirts in the US. They offer a wide variety of t-shirts, including basic, fashion, and performance tees in various colors, sizes, and styles. Spectra USA also provides customization services for customers to create their own designs or logos using state-of-the-art printing and embroidery techniques. The company is committed to sustainability and has an excellent customer service team available to answer any questions. With high-quality NAFTA-approved fabrics that are easily washable, Spectra USA is a renowned t-shirt wholesale supplier that offers fast turnarounds, low minimum order quantities, and numerous options for both men and women.

6. ShirtCotton

ShirtCotton is a well-known destination for wholesale t-shirt buyers because of its extensive range of high-quality, economical t-shirts in various styles, colors, and sizes. Their competitive prices and exceptional customer service make them a trustworthy choice for bulk purchases. With distribution centers located throughout the US, they can deliver their products in as little as two days. ShirtCotton specializes in providing wholesale blank t-shirts from leading brands such as Next Level Apparel, Dickies, Yupoong, and more with a variety of color options available, all starting at just $3.

7. Cotton Connection

For over three decades, Cotton Connection has established itself as a top wholesale provider of activewear, sportswear, and underwear products. They specialize in offering first-quality closeouts and irregulars from well-known brands to customers across various industries. With a focus on providing exceptional service and value, Cotton Connection strives to deliver the best quality and selection of name-brand products at wholesale prices. The company regularly offers sales promotions and boasts some of the lowest prices in the apparel industry. Cotton Connection places high value on customer feedback and provides email and website support for any inquiries or concerns.

8. BlankStyle

Based in Southern California, Blankstyle is a wholesale apparel company that offers an extensive range of blank apparel and decoration services such as screen printing and embroidery. With over 30 warehouses located across the US, Blankstyle ensures fast shipping and easy access to a diverse selection of clothing from top brands. The company provides flexible order minimums, various payment solutions, and low turnaround times, with live customer service available through email, phone, and chat. They operate 24/7 but have specific customer service hours from Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm PST except on major holidays.

9. Next Level Apparel

Established in 2003, Next Level Apparel is a wholesale manufacturer of high-quality blank apparel. Its first product was a lightweight, smooth surface, and poly-heavy t-shirt suitable for sublimation, which led to the development of more styles and its own brand with a wide range of fits and styles. Next Level Apparel prides itself on exceptional craftsmanship, quality, sustainability, inclusivity, and making a positive impact on the communities it serves. The company places great importance on eco-conscious solutions to improve its products and processes sustainably. Next Level Apparel caters to customers worldwide and offers same-day delivery as well as easy returns.

10. Needen

Needen is a wholesale textile and accessories platform that offers over 60 brands at the lowest prices on the market, with no minimum order required. The company has locations in North America, Europe, and Oceania, and guarantees secure online payments and orders shipped within 2-5 business days via UPS/USPS. Shipping is free for orders over $89, and the company offers a wide range of products, including t-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, hats, and other accessories in various colors and styles. Needen prioritizes its customers and guarantees product quality and advantageous pricing.

Steps for purchasing wholesale t-shirts:

Buying wholesale t-shirts can be an efficient and cost-effective method for businesses, especially those in the retail or promotional sectors. Here’s a straightforward, step-by-step guide to help you navigate the process of purchasing t-shirts in bulk, ensuring you get the right product for your needs at the best possible price.

Identify Your Needs: Determine what type of t-shirts you need. This includes deciding on the material, color, sizes, and quantity. Set Your Budget: Figure out how much you are willing to spend. Keep in mind that buying in bulk usually leads to a lower cost per t-shirt, but also requires a larger upfront investment. Find a Wholesaler: Search for a reputable t-shirt wholesaler. You can do this online, or by asking for recommendations from others in your industry. Some well-known wholesalers include Gildan, Hanes, Anvil, and Next Level Apparel. Inquire about Minimum Order Quantities: Some wholesalers have a minimum order quantity, so make sure you know this information upfront. Place Your Order: Once you’ve found a wholesaler that meets your needs and budget, it’s time to place your order. This usually involves filling out an order form with your desired quantities and providing payment. Arrange Shipping: After you’ve placed your order, you’ll need to arrange for shipping. Some wholesalers include shipping in the cost of the goods, while others require you to arrange for shipping separately. Receive and Inspect Your Order: Once your order arrives, inspect the t-shirts to ensure the quality and accuracy of your order. If there are any issues, contact the wholesaler immediately to resolve the situation. Repeat as Needed: Once you’ve successfully completed your first order, you can repeat this process as often as needed to keep your supply of t-shirts stocked.

Remember, building a good relationship with your wholesaler can lead to better deals and service in the future. It’s always worth investing the time and effort to find a wholesaler that’s a good fit for your needs.

And the information presented as a table:

Step No. Steps to Purchase Wholesale T-Shirts 1. Identify Your Needs: Decide on material, color, sizes, quantity. 2. Set Your Budget: Calculate your total spending limit. 3. Find a Wholesaler: Search for a reliable t-shirt wholesaler. 4. Inquire about Minimum Order Quantities: Know the minimum amount you can order. 5. Place Your Order: Fill out an order form and provide payment. 6. Arrange Shipping: Coordinate shipping details, if necessary. 7. Receive and Inspect Your Order: Check the quality and accuracy of your order. 8. Repeat as Needed: Order more t-shirts as your supply diminishes.

How much does it cost to buy blank T-shirts in bulk?

When buying blank T-shirts in bulk, the cost per shirt depends on various factors, including quality, quantity, and brand. Prices can range from $2 to $10 per shirt. However, buying larger quantities can lead to discounts and lower costs per shirt.

How many T-shirts are considered a bulk order?

This varies depending on the supplier and the specific order requirements. Bulk orders typically start at a minimum of 50 or 100 shirts and can go up to thousands of shirts, with larger orders generally leading to better pricing and discounts.

What is the best T-shirt wholesaler?

This depends on individual needs and preferences, including price, quality, and brand selection. Popular options include Gildan, Hanes, Anvil, and Next Level Apparel, each offering a range of high-quality t-shirts at competitive prices.

Which is the best wholesale T-shirt manufacturer?

To find the best one for your business, research and compare based on price, quality, minimum order quantities, shipping times, and return policies. Look for a reliable manufacturer with a reputation for high-quality products, competitive pricing, and good customer service.

Is selling T-shirts still a profitable business?

Yes, but success depends on factors such as the design, target audience, and marketing strategy. With the increasing popularity of online marketplaces and social media, it’s easier than ever to reach potential customers and generate income from home-based business ideas like selling t-shirts.

Selling t-shirts can also present a side revenue opportunity for those looking to boost their income. Here’s how:

Print-On-Demand Services

One particularly popular method for generating side income with t-shirts is through the use of print-on-demand services. Here’s how it works:

Design Creation: You create unique and appealing designs that cater to a specific target audience. This could be anything from quirky slogans and artistic illustrations to logos of a particular niche interest or hobby. Choose a Print-On-Demand Service: These are online platforms that print your design onto a t-shirt (or other items) only when a customer orders it. They handle everything from printing, packing, to shipping. Some popular options include Printful, Teespring, and Zazzle. Product Listing: Once your design is ready, you upload it to your chosen platform, set your selling price, and create a product listing. Marketing: Utilize online marketing strategies to promote your designs. This could be through social media platforms, search engine optimization (SEO) techniques for your product listings, or even paid advertising if your budget allows.

The beauty of this model is that it requires minimal upfront investment, making it a lower-risk option for those seeking a side income. You don’t need to hold any inventory, and the print-on-demand service takes care of all the logistics.