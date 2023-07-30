Wide Angle Lenses: Top Picks For Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

As a small business owner, freelancer, or entrepreneur, you may have needed a quality camera lens that captures the bigger picture, an ultra-wide angle lens. This comprehensive guide will take you through the world of wide angle lenses, focusing on the features, benefits, and the best wide angle lenses available for your photography needs.

Introduction to Wide Angle Lenses

What are Wide Angle Lenses?

Wide angle lenses are unique tools designed to capture more in a frame, providing a broader view of your subject. They have shorter focal lengths, typically between 14mm and 35mm, and a wider field of view than standard lenses. This unique feature allows for a better capture of landscape photography, architectural shots, and larger groups of people.

Importance and Benefits of Wide Angle Lenses in Photography

Wide angle lenses are an integral part of photography equipment, popular among both amateur and professional photographers. They offer a distinct perspective, capturing more than what meets the eye. Whether you’re shooting an impressive skyline or a bustling street, a wide angle lens can encapsulate the entire scene with excellent image quality.

One of the prime benefits of such a lens is its ability to create a sense of depth and scale. An ultra wide angle lens, with a focal length less than 24mm, can accentuate the size of subjects in the foreground, creating a compelling contrast with the background.

Different Types of Wide Angle Lenses

There are numerous types of wide angle lenses to explore. You’ll find prime lenses with a fixed focal length and zoom lenses with a variable focal length range. Among the most common are wide angle zoom lenses, perfect for a variety of photography styles.

A fisheye lens, often regarded as an ultra wide lens, offers an even wider field of view. It’s characterized by a distinct curvature in the image, which can produce unique and creative effects. The 14-24mm f/2.8, for instance, is an ultra wide zoom lens that can deliver impressive results.

Using Wide Angle Lenses for Business or Work

Incorporating wide-angle lenses in your business operations or work tasks can yield compelling benefits, particularly if your work involves visual creativity. Real estate agents, event photographers, videographers, and graphic designers are among the many professionals who could effectively use these lenses to enhance their output.

Here are a few specific ways wide-angle lenses can impact different professional fields:

Real Estate : Wide-angle lenses can capture comprehensive views of properties, both interior and exterior, aiding in creating visually appealing listings that attract potential buyers.

: Wide-angle lenses can capture comprehensive views of properties, both interior and exterior, aiding in creating visually appealing listings that attract potential buyers. Event Photography : These lenses are perfect for capturing large groups or broad scenes, ensuring every moment is encapsulated in a single frame, a crucial aspect in weddings, corporate events, or concerts.

: These lenses are perfect for capturing large groups or broad scenes, ensuring every moment is encapsulated in a single frame, a crucial aspect in weddings, corporate events, or concerts. Graphic Design : Wide-angle lenses allow for unique perspectives that can be further enhanced in post-production, providing a base for innovative graphic designs.

: Wide-angle lenses allow for unique perspectives that can be further enhanced in post-production, providing a base for innovative graphic designs. Journalism: In dynamic environments, wide-angle lenses allow journalists to capture more of the context around a subject, providing a fuller story.

Understanding the Brands: Nikon vs Canon

Nikon Wide Angle Lenses: The Overview

Nikon wide angle lenses are renowned for their optical quality and durability. They offer an excellent lens selection for both their DSLR and mirrorless cameras, providing sharp images across the entire zoom range. For example, the 16-35mm f/4 is a popular Nikon lens that boasts a constant maximum aperture, ideal for low-light situations.

Canon Wide Angle Lenses: The Overview

Canon is another well known brand in the lens market, with its wide angle lenses praised for their exceptional performance and image stabilization. Canon lenses, such as the 24-70mm f/2.8, are designed for maximum versatility and image quality. With a Canon wide angle lens, you can expect superior optical performance and reliable focusing.

Nikon vs Canon: The Comparison

Choosing between Nikon and Canon wide angle lenses can be a challenge, as both brands offer high-quality products. Both have lens options for full frame cameras and APS-C cameras, with similar features like image stabilization, autofocus, and a variety of focal lengths.

If we compare something like the Nikon 16-35mm f/4 with Canon’s 16-35mm f/2.8, both provide excellent image quality and versatility. The choice often comes down to personal preference and the camera body you have, as each lens mount is brand specific.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Wide Angle Lens

Before you can find the best wide angle lens for your needs, there are some important considerations. Among them are:

Lens Compatibility

One of the first factors to consider when buying a wide angle lens is its compatibility with your camera. Each brand has its own lens mount system, such as

Canon’s EF and RF mounts for their DSLR and mirrorless cameras, respectively. Ensure that the wide angle lens you’re considering is compatible with your camera’s lens mount.

Field of View

The field of view, determined by the lens’s focal length, is another crucial aspect to consider. A shorter focal length gives a wider field of view. For example, a 14mm lens will have a broader view than a 35mm lens. If you aim to capture vast landscapes or architectural structures, consider a lens with a shorter focal length for a more expansive view.

Distortion

Many wide angle lenses, especially ultra wide angle lenses, can cause distortion, making straight lines appear curved. This effect, while sometimes desired for creative purposes, can also be a drawback in certain types of photography. If you need precise lines and minimal distortion, look for lenses with aspherical elements and lens correction features.

Aperture

The lens’s maximum aperture affects its performance in different lighting conditions and depth of field control. A lens with a wider aperture (lower f-number) allows more light to pass through, which is beneficial in low light conditions. A fast wide angle lens like the Canon 24mm f/2.8 DG or the Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8, for instance, will perform better in dimly lit environments than a lens with a maximum aperture of f/3.5-4.5 or f/4.5-5.6.

Lens Construction and Quality

Consider the lens construction and optical quality. Look for lenses with image stabilization to reduce camera shake, a focus distance scale for better manual focus control, and a minimum focusing distance suitable for your photography style. An excellent lens also features quality elements and coatings for better light transmission and color accuracy.

Ten Best Wide Angle Lens Options

Feature Top Pick: Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM Lens Runner Up: Nikon AF FX NIKKOR 28mm f/1.8G Compact Wide-angle Prime Lens Best Value: Brightin Star 7.5mm F2.8 Ultra Wide-Angle Fisheye Manual Focus APS-C Mirrorless Camera Lens Designed for Canon APS C cameras Nikon FX-format D-SLRs Fujifilm X-mount cameras Focal Length 24mm 28mm 7.5mm Maximum Aperture f/2.8 f/1.8 f/2.8 Magnification x0.27 N/A N/A Lens Structure N/A N/A 11 elements in 9 groups Diaphragm blades 7 7 N/A Field of View 38mm (equivalent in 35mm) N/A 180° Manual focus in AF mode Yes N/A N/A Lens type Prime Prime Fisheye Special Feature Compact and lightweight Nano Crystal Coat and Nikon Super Integrated Coating Ultra wide-angle, Manual focus Size N/A 2.9 in. (73.0 mm) x 3.2 in.(80.5 mm) N/A Compatibility All non-full frame Canon EOS digital SLRs N/A APS-C mirrorless cameras

Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM Lens

Top Pick: Our top pick is specifically designed to elevate the potential of Canon APS C cameras, this lens provides the equivalent field of view of a 38mm lens on a full-frame camera. Achieve your ideal focus manually even in One Shot AF mode, while the circular seven-blade aperture ensures exquisite, softly blurred backgrounds. This lens distinguishes itself as the most compact and lightest member of the EF-S series, allowing you to expand your creative horizons without being burdened by heavy equipment.

Key Features:

Ideal for Canon APS C cameras, similar to a 38mm lens on a full-frame camera

Focal length and maximum aperture: 24mm 1:2.8

Maximum magnification: x0.27

Compact and lightweight construction

Seven-blade circular aperture for creating appealing soft backgrounds

Capability for manual focus adjustment in One Shot AF mode

Minimum focusing distance: 0.16 meters/0.5 feet

Compatibility with all non-full frame Canon EOS digital SLRs

Canon EF-S 24mm f/2.8 STM Lens

Nikon AF FX NIKKOR 28mm f/1.8G Compact Wide-angle Prime Lens

Runner Up: The Nikon AF FX NIKKOR 28mm f/1.8G lens is a compact wide-angle prime lens with auto-focus capability specifically designed for Nikon DSLR Cameras. This fast f/1.8 prime lens boasts superior performance with aspheric lens elements, Seven diaphragm blades, and more. These features are packed into a compact size that makes it portable.

Key Features:

Fast f/1.8 prime NIKKOR lens

Designed for Nikon FX-format D-SLRs

Nano Crystal Coat and Aspheric lens elements

Diaphragm blades: 7

Nikon Super Integrated Coating (SIC)

Compact size: Approx. Dimensions (Diameter x Length) 2.9 in. (73.0 mm) x 3.2 in.(80.5 mm)

Maximum Focal Length: 28 Millimeters

Nikon AF FX NIKKOR 28mm f/1.8G Compact Wide-angle Prime Lens

Brightin Star Ultra Wide-Angle Fisheye Manual Focus Mirrorless Camera Lens

Best Value: Our best value pick is a manual focus lens, meaning no auto focus function exists. However, this allows the photographer to adjust the focus to their preference manually. The Brightin Star 7.5mm F2.8 is an ultra wide-angle manual focus lens, perfect for APS-C mirrorless cameras. Specifically designed for Fuji XF-Mount cameras, this lens offers a 180° field of view with minimal distortion. A wide f/2.8 aperture facilitates creating bokeh effects and ensures exceptional low-light performance. All these features and more are wrapped up in a great price.

Key Features:

Ultra wide-angle 7.5mm F2.8 fisheye lens

Manual focus lens for mirrorless cameras

Compatible with Fujifilm X-mount cameras

Large f/2.8 aperture for superior low-light performance and bokeh effects

Lens structure: 11 elements in 9 groups

180° angle of view with minimal distortion

Please note: Not compatible with SLR cameras

Brightin Star Ultra Wide-Angle Fisheye Manual Focus Mirrorless Camera Lens

Panasonic LUMIX F1.8 L-Mount Interchangeable Lens for Mirrorless Full Frame Digital Cameras

Panasonic LUMIX S Series lens is designed for L-mount full-frame mirrorless digital cameras. It provides impressive resolution from center to corner and produces appealing bokeh effects thanks to its large F1.8 aperture. Ideal for landscapes, astrophotography, and architecture, it offers natural-looking close-up shots with a minimum focusing distance of 0.18m. It also provides excellent video recording support. Plus, its compact, rugged design offers portability without compromising on durability.

Key Features:

Ultra-wide-angle 18mm F1.8 lens

Compatible with all L-mount full-frame digital cameras

High-resolution imaging and beautiful bokeh

Ideal for landscapes, astrophotography, and architecture

Excellent video recording support

Compact and lightweight design

Dust, splash, and freeze-resistant design

Minimum focusing distance: 0.18m

Panasonic LUMIX F1.8 L-Mount Interchangeable Lens for Mirrorless Full Frame Digital Cameras

NIKON NIKKOR Ultra-Wide Angle Zoom Lens for Nikon Z Mirrorless Cameras

Designed for Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras, this ultra-wide, ultra-compact zoom lens allows you to capture landscapes, cityscapes, night skies, architecture, and environmental portraits with excellent optics and resolution across the entire frame. The constant f/2.8 aperture ensures consistent lighting, and the weatherproof build can withstand various shooting conditions.

Key Features:

Ultra-wide 14-24mm zoom lens with a constant f/2.8 aperture

Compatible with all Nikon Z series mirrorless cameras

Excellent optics and resolution across the entire frame

Suitable for landscapes, cityscapes, night skies, architecture, interiors, and environmental portraits

Weatherproof construction

Optical zoom: 1.7x multiplier

NIKON NIKKOR Ultra-Wide Angle Zoom Lens for Nikon Z Mirrorless Cameras

Altura Photo 8mm f/3.0 Wide Angle Lens Aspherical Fisheye Lens

The Altura Photo 8mm f/3.0 Fisheye Lens for Canon offers stunning 180° views for all Canon DSLR APS-C cameras. Although compatible with full-frame models, it will provide a more circular “360” image. The high-quality metal construction, combined with a hybrid aspherical element and multi-layer lens coating, provides powerful viewing angles and sharply defined images. It comes with a custom protective case and a 90-day satisfaction guarantee.

Product Features/Specs:

Fisheye lens with 8mm focal length

Compatible with Canon EF and EF-S mount

Manual focus

180° field of view with removable hood

High-quality metal construction with hybrid aspherical element

Custom protective lens case included

Backed by a 90-day satisfaction guarantee.

Altura Photo 8mm f/3.0 Wide Angle Lens Aspherical Fisheye Lens

OM SYSTEM OLYMPUS M.Zuiko Compact Wide Angle Lens

The OM SYSTEM OLYMPUS M.Zuiko Digital ED 12mm F2.0 is a compact wide-angle lens designed for Micro Four Thirds system cameras, perfect for starry sky and landscape photography. Its wide compatibility, impressive features, and reasonable price point make this lens a great option for beginners.

Key Features:

Wide angle lens compatible with Olympus/Panasonic Micro 4/3 mountings.

Focal length of 12mm.

Maximum f/2.0 aperture ideal for low-light shooting.

Minimum focusing distance of 7.9 inches.

Provides a 24mm equivalent field of view, suitable for street shots or landscapes.

Premium metallic construction for durability.

Snap focus ring with distance scale for manual focusing.

OM SYSTEM OLYMPUS M.Zuiko Compact Wide Angle Lens

PENTAX-D Ultra-Wide Angle Weather-resistant Aspherical lens

The HD PENTAX-D FA 24-70mmF2.8ED SDM WR is a high-performance standard zoom lens with a 24mm ultra-wide angle. This weather-resistant lens has exceptional imaging power and features a large F2.8 maximum aperture and a built-in sum (Supersonic direct drive motor) for quiet, high-speed autofocus operation. Its rounded diaphragm produces a smooth, beautiful bokeh effect while minimizing the streaking effect of point light sources.

Key Features:

In-camera shake reduction (SR) for any lens compatible with the K Series cameras.

HD coating for enhanced imaging power.

Weather-resistant construction with special seals to prevent water intrusion.

Supersonic direct drive motor for quiet, high-speed autofocus operation.

Rounded diaphragm for a smooth bokeh effect.

Compatible with Pentax KAF mountings.

Maximum focal length of 70mm.

PENTAX-D Ultra-Wide Angle Weather-resistant Aspherical lens

Xenvo Pro Lens Kit for iPhone and Android

The Xenvo Pro Lens Kit is a versatile lens set designed to upgrade your smartphone’s camera. This kit includes the TruView 0.45x Wide Angle Lens, a GlowClip Mini Rechargeable LED Light that attaches anywhere on your phone, a TruGrip Lens Clip for secure lens attachment, a quick-release lanyard , and more.

Key Features:

Compatible with all smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Includes TruView 0.45x Wide Angle Lens and Clarus 15x Macro Lens.

GlowClip Mini Rechargeable LED Light for better illumination.

TruGrip Lens Clip for superior lens fastening.

Quick-release lanyard and DuraCase for easy transport and protection.

Designed for manual focus and zoom.

Xenvo Pro Lens Kit for iPhone and Android

iOgrapher 37mm Wide Angle Lens for iPhone and Smartphones

The iOgrapher 37mm Wide Angle Len is an accessible, high-quality accessory for enhancing your mobile photography. The clip-on lens allows for the capture of expansive landscapes, detailed panoramas, and the tiniest details with a macro lens. It’s excellent for various photography needs, and it’s simple to use.

Key Features:

Designed for iPhones and other smartphones.

Wide angle and macro lens capabilities.

Suitable for various photography needs, including landscape, close-up, group photos, and vlogging.

High-quality materials for durability and longevity.

Easy to use, compact, and portable.

Comes with a leather case bag.

iOgrapher 37mm Wide Angle Lens for iPhone and Smartphones

The Wide Angle Lens in Action: Practical Tips and Tricks

Optimizing Your Wide Angle Photography: Pro Tips

The key to mastering wide angle photography is understanding how to use the lens’s unique characteristics to your advantage. Emphasize the foreground, use lines to guide the viewer’s eye, and utilize the lens’s wide depth of field to keep your entire scene in focus. Experiment with different angles and compositions to create visually impactful images.

Overcoming Common Challenges in Wide Angle Photography

A wide angle lens can be challenging to work with due to distortion and the necessity of being close to the subject. But these challenges can be overcome with some practice and an understanding of the lens mechanics. Use tools like lens correction in post-processing to manage distortion, and don’t be afraid to get close to your subjects to emphasize depth.

Best Practices for Maintaining Your Wide Angle Lens

Proper care and maintenance of your lenses can significantly extend their life. Regularly clean the lens with a suitable cleaner to free the glass from smudges and dust. When not in use, please store your lenses in a dry, cool place and use lens caps to protect them from scratches.

Wide Angle Lenses and Your Business

The Role of Wide Angle Lenses in Commercial Photography

For small business owners and entrepreneurs, wide angle lenses can play a crucial role in commercial photography. They’re perfect for showcasing products in context, capturing the ambiance of a business location, or creating engaging team photos. Given their ability to encompass more in a single frame, wide angle lenses can tell a more comprehensive story about your business.

How Wide Angle Lenses Can Benefit Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Visual content is key to a successful marketing strategy. Wide angle lenses offer the ability to produce high-quality, captivating images that can engage audiences, enhance brand image, and drive sales.

Across various industries, wide angle lenses have proven their worth. Real estate agents use them to capture entire rooms and buildings, showcasing properties in their full glory. Event photographers use wide angle lenses to capture the scale and atmosphere of large events. Even in product photography, an ultra wide angle lens can be used creatively to present products in an eye-catching way.

Frequently Asked Questions About Wide Angle Lenses

Below are some FAQs regarding wide angle lens use and care:

What is the difference between wide angle and ultra wide angle lenses?

The main difference lies in their field of view, which is determined by the lens’s focal length. Wide angle lenses typically have a focal length range from 24mm to 35mm, while ultra wide angle lenses go even wider, generally below 24mm. An ultra wide angle lens provides a more expansive perspective, ideal for capturing sweeping landscapes or tight interior spaces.

Can wide angle lenses be used for portrait photography?

Yes, wide angle lenses can be used for portrait photography, but they require careful handling to avoid distortion. By keeping the subject centrally located, you can mitigate the distortion commonly associated with wide angle lenses. A wide angle lens can offer a fresh and creative take on portraiture by including more of the surroundings in the frame.

Are wide angle lenses good for landscape photography?

Absolutely! Wide angle lenses are a staple in landscape photography due to their ability to capture broad scenes and create a strong sense of depth. An ultra wide angle lens, such as a 16-35mm f/4 or a 14-24mm f/2.8, is particularly favored by landscape photographers for its ability to include expansive vistas in a single frame.

What is the best wide angle lens for Nikon/Canon cameras?

This can vary based on your specific needs and budget. For Nikon, the 14-24mm f/2.8 is often regarded as one of the best due to its sharpness, fast aperture, and wide field of view. For Canon, both the 16-35mm f/2.8L III and the Canon RF lens 15-35mm f/2.8 are highly regarded for their excellent optical performance and versatility.

How to reduce distortion in wide angle lenses?

While distortion is a characteristic feature of many wide angle lenses, there are ways to minimize it. Keeping your camera level can help avoid extreme distortion. In post-processing, software such as Lightroom or Photoshop offers lens correction tools that can effectively reduce distortion in your images.

