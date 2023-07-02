women-in-the-workplace-stats-in-2023

Almost 2 million women disappeared from the workforce in 2020 but are now starting to return and the so-called ‘shecession’ is beginning to fade.

An infographic put together by Sieber Plastic Surgery looks at why women are now returning to the office.

Here are ten of the most interesting stats from the infographic.

In March 2023, over 77.8 million women were active in the US workforce, topping pre-pandemic levels of 77.6 million in February 2020.

Some of the biggest factors involved in women deciding to return to work are more reliable schooling options, fewer business/industry closures, and improved public health outlook.

Kindergarten and preschool teachers had a 96.8% share of women workers.

61% of US workers aged 45 or over say they have witnessed or experienced ageism at work.

Older female workers are more likely to be fired or let go by their employees.

32% of women say they need to be home to care for their children and loved ones.

1 in 4 women say they feel that a lack of confidence is their greatest stumbling block when returning to work.

45% of women say they would feel less anxious at work if they could conquer self-doubt. Tapping into professional mentorship can help manage this imposter syndrome.

87% of those mentored develop greater confidence at work.

45% of women who felt that taking time away from their job damaged their career.

For employers, knowing how their workforce and potential recruits are feeling can be an invaluable step to attracting the right talent and improving staff retention rates.

Check out other importance women in the workplace in 2023 stats listed on the infographic below.

