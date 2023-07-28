Work Shirts for Men: Top Picks & Buying Tips

When it comes to work shirts for men, there’s no shortage of options. With a variety of styles, fabrics, and features available, it can be challenging to find the perfect work shirt that not only suits your job but also offers comfort and durability. In this guide, we’ll explore how to choose the best work shirts for men and provide practical tips for maintaining your work shirts to ensure they remain in great condition.
How to Choose the Best Work Shirts for Men
When selecting the best work shirts for men, there are several factors to consider. From material and comfort to fit and style, understanding these elements can help you make an informed decision that will provide you with a great shirt for any job or work environment.
Material and Comfort
Material is an essential aspect when choosing a good work shirt. Cotton is a popular choice because of its softness and breathability, but other materials like polyester and spandex can also offer benefits like moisture wicking and wrinkle resistance.
When considering materials, consider your job and the environment you’ll wear your shirt in. For example, moisture wicking fabrics are ideal for those who work in hot conditions, while a durable twill material may be better suited for tough, manual labor jobs.
Comfort is also vital, as you’ll be wearing your work shirts for long hours. Look for fabrics that feel soft against your skin and allow for a better range of movement. Additionally, consider a work shirt with extra room in the shoulders and chest for added comfort.
Fit and Style
Fit is another critical factor when choosing the best work shirts for men. Fit options include slim fit, regular fit, and relaxed fit. Slim fit shirts offer a more tailored look, while regular fit provides a balance between comfort and style. Relaxed fit work shirts offer extra room for those who need it.
When it comes to style, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. You may prefer a more casual short sleeve work shirt or a long sleeve dress shirt for a professional setting. Consider the dress code and norms of your workplace and your personal preferences.
Functionality and Features
Practical features can make a work shirt even more valuable. Pockets are essential for many jobs, so look for work shirts with secure, easily accessible pockets that can hold necessary tools or items. Ventilation features like mesh panels can also be useful for those working in hot environments.
Some specialized work shirts cater to specific industries or job requirements. For example, fire-resistant or high-visibility work shirts provide added safety for those in hazardous work environments.
Ease of Care
For professionals who are always on the go, ease of care is a significant consideration. Work shirts that are machine washable and resist wrinkling can save valuable time and keep you looking sharp throughout your workday. Materials such as polyester blends are particularly known for their wrinkle resistance and ease of care.
Performance Under Stress
It’s essential to evaluate how a work shirt performs under stress. The best work shirts for men should be robust enough to withstand the rigors of your work environment without sacrificing comfort or style. For physically demanding jobs or those that require you to be outdoors, look for shirts made of heavy-duty fabrics that are resistant to tears and abrasions.
Personalized Fit and Style
While general style and fit recommendations are useful, everyone has their unique preferences and requirements. Personalizing your work shirts can go a long way in ensuring you’re comfortable and confident in your work attire.
Some personalization ideas include:
- Choosing a work shirt in your favorite color or a color that complements your company’s branding
- Opting for custom-fit shirts if off-the-rack options don’t suit your body type
- Experimenting with different collar styles, such as spread collars for a modern look or button-down collars for a more traditional approach
Top Work Shirts for Men: Reviews & Recommendations
|Feature
|Top Pick: Dickies Men's Short-Sleeve Work Shirt
|Runner Up: Red Kap Men’s Industrial Short Sleeve Work Shirt
|Best Value: Jerzees SpotShield Stain Resistant Polo
|Material
|65% Polyester, 35% Cotton
|65% Polyester, 35% Cotton
|50% Cotton, 50% Polyester
|Washing Instructions
|Machine wash
|Machine wash
|Machine wash
|Fit
|Relaxed fit with a generous cut through the shoulders and chest
|Regular fit, lightweight
|Comfortable fit with pull-on closure
|Special Features
|Moisture-wicking properties, stain-resistant fabric, twin button-flap chest pockets
|7-button front design, suitable for various professions
|SpotShield stain-resistant treatment, welt-knit collar, back neck tape, tagless label
|Design Details
|Matching melamine buttons, square tail design
|Button at the neck, timeless design
|1×1 rib knit sleeve bands, pearlized buttons with durable cross-stitching
|Colors Available
|18 colors
|22 colors
|Wide range
|Sizes
|Various sizes available
|Various sizes available
|Various sizes available
|Pricing
|$$$
|$$
|$
Dickies Men’s Short-Sleeve Work Shirt
Top Pick: Dickies is the world’s leading performance workwear brand, and it shows in their long-lasting and well made garments like the relaxed fit shirt. Designed with functionality and style in mind, this shirt features a stain-resistant fabric and will give you plenty of room for movement and a professional appearance.
Product Features:
- Material: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton for a sturdy and easy-care fabric
- Machine wash for easy maintenance
- Relaxed fit with a generous cut through the shoulders and chest
- Twin button-flap chest pockets for storage and matching melamine buttons
- Available in both short sleeve and long sleeve styles
- Moisture-wicking properties to keep you comfortable throughout the day
- Square tail design looks good tucked in or hanging out
- Available in 18 colors and various sizes
Dickies Men’s Short-Sleeve Work Shirt
Red Kap Men’s Industrial Short Sleeve Work Shirt
Runner Up: Red Kap work shirts are a professional and comfortable option that combines quality materials and a timeless design. Their industrial short sleeve work shirt has a regular fit, short sleeves, and is perfect for everyday workwear. This professional-looking shirt offers a lightweight and comfortable experience for all-day wear. The polyester and cotton blend ensures a durable and easy-to-maintain garment that keeps you looking sharp.
Product Features:
- Material: Comfortable and durable 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton
- Machine washable for easy maintenance
- Lightweight and regular fit for all-day comfort
- 7-button front design with button at the neck for a timeless and functional appearance
- Can be used in a wide variety of professions
- Available in 22 colors and various sizes
Red Kap Men’s Industrial Short Sleeve Work Shirt
Jerzees SpotShield Stain Resistant Polo
Best Value: You can always count on Jerzees for a good affordable work shirt. Their versatile short sleeved polo shirt is designed with SpotShield stain resistance technology – perfect for daily wear and for jobs prone to messes. Featuring a two-button placket, pearlized buttons, and knit sleeve bands, this work shirt will keep you looking professional all day long.
Product Features:
- Material: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester blend
- Machine washable
- Pull-on closure for easy wear
- SpotShield stain-resistant treatment to repel water and oil-based liquids
- Enhanced durability:
- Comfortable design: Welt-knit collar, back neck tape, and tagless label
- Stylish details: 1×1 rib knit sleeve bands and pearlized buttons with durable cross-stitching
- Colorfast and shrink-resistant: 50/50 blend maintains color and shape over time
- Wide range of colors and sizes to suit various preferences and needs
Jerzees SpotShield Stain Resistant Polo
Van Heusen Men’s Dress Shirt Regular Fit
Introducing the Van Heusen Men’s Regular Fit Poplin Solid Dress Shirt, designed to provide a comfortable and classic fit. This dress shirt is perfect for daily wear or special occasions, offering both style and functionality.
Product Features:
- Material: Poplin fabric for a comfortable and durable experience
- Fit: Regular fit with a generous cut through the shoulders, chest, and waist, similar to a full-cut fit
- Collar: Point collar designed to lengthen the face and accommodate various tie knots; can be worn with or without neckwear
- Wrinkle-Free: Developed for less wrinkles and easy care
- Cuffs: Adjustable two-button positions allow for a more customized, improved fit
- Pocket: Classic chest pocket design to hold all your essentials
- Available in 23 colors and various sizes
Van Heusen Men’s Dress Shirt Regular Fit
Cutter & Buck Men’s Polo
If you’re looking for a soft, comfortable polo shirt, check out this one by Cutter & Buck. The high quality, ultra-fine pique material is smooth against the skin. It combines DryTec polyester and spandex to achieve incredible comfort, moisture wicking for a cooling effect, and amazing stretch to keep looking sharp for years.
Product Features:
- Material: 92% polyester, 8% spandex
- Style: Jaquard texture, 3 button placket, square tail design
- Care: Machine Washable
- Protection: UPF 50+ UV Sun Protection, moisture wicking
- Available in 18 colors and sizes S – 3XL.
Kenneth Cole Men’s Dress Shirt Slim Fit
The Kenneth Cole Men’s Slim Fit Solid Dress Shirt is a sleek and modern wardrobe essential designed for a polished look. This versatile, button-up dress shirt is perfect for various occasions.
Product Features:
- Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester
- Button closure for a secure fit
- Fit: Slim fit with tapered sleeves, higher armholes, and a slimmer cut at the chest and waist
- Collar: Worry-free spread collar with sewn-in collar stays for a crisp appearance even without a tie
- Easy care: Machine washable, lightweight, and breathable fabric for all-day comfort
- Adjustable cuffs: 2-button adjustable cuffs for a customizable fit
- Available in 19 colors and various sizes
Kenneth Cole Men’s Dress Shirt Slim Fit
Port Authority Men’s Long Sleeve Easy Care Shirt
Introducing the Port Authority Men’s Long Sleeve Easy Care Shirt, an indispensable workday staple designed for comfort and a professional appearance. Wrinkle-resistant and available in various colors and sizes, this shirt is ideal for you and your team.
Product Features:
- Material: 55% Cotton, 45% Polyester blend
- Button closure for a secure fit
- Design: 4.5-ounce fabric weight, button-down collar, dyed-to-match buttons, patch pocket, and box back pleat
- Wrinkle resistance for a polished look throughout the day
- Adjustable cuffs for customizable comfort
- Wide range of colors and sizes: 38 color options and sizes from XS to 6XL
- Easy care: Machine washable and versatile
Port Authority Men’s Long Sleeve Easy Care Shirt
Joe’s USA Short Sleeve Wrinkle Resistant Easy Care Shirt
Joe’s USA men’s short sleeve shirt is available in 32 colors and sizes ranging from XS to 6XL. This wrinkle-resistant shirt offers comfort and convenience, making it an essential choice for everyday workwear.
Product Features:
- Material: 55% Cotton, 45% Polyester blend for comfort and durability
- Button closure for a secure fit
- Easy care: Machine washable and wrinkle resistant
- Design: Button-down collar, dyed-to-match buttons, patch pocket, and box back pleat
- Available in a wide range of sizes
Joe’s USA Short Sleeve Wrinkle Resistant Easy Care Shirt
Red Kap Men’s Hi-Visibility Long Sleeve Ripstop Shirt
If your job requires high visibility clothes, this Red Kap shirt is a good start. This Type O, Class 1 pipstop work shirt is designed for maximum visibility, durability, and protection.
Product Features:
- Material: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton blend for comfort and durability
- Machine washable
- Button closure for a secure fit
- 360-degree visibility: Yellow/silver/yellow reflective striping ensures maximum visibility
- Strategic color blocking: Conceals soil and stains for a professional appearance
- Pre-cure durable press with soil release and wickable finish for easy care
- UV protection: UPF 40 rating shields against harmful UVA and UVB rays
- Exclusive Ripstop fabric: Lightweight, breathable, and 75% stronger than common workwear materials
Red Kap Men’s Hi-Visibility Long Sleeve Ripstop Shirt
TACVASEN Men’s Outdoor Long Sleeve Work Shirt
TACVASEN’s quick dry long sleeve shirt is for outdoor workers who value breathability, lightweight sun protection, and quick-drying properties. Ideal for various types of outdoor jobs, this shirt mixes functionality with style and comfort.
Product Features:
- Material: Durable and breathable Nylon mesh
- Easy care: Machine washable
- Abrasion and scratch resistance for rugged outdoor use
- UV protection to shield against harmful sun rays
- Fast drying and stain-resistant properties
- Enhanced ventilation: Mesh back design for optimal airflow in warm climates
- Dress shirt style placket for a polished look
- Storage: Dual pen pockets and chest pockets with a bundle patch
TACVASEN Men’s Outdoor Long Sleeve Work Shirt
Red Kap Men’s Wrinkle Resistant Cotton Work Shirt
Red Kap Men’s Wrinkle Resistant Cotton Work Shirt for a comfortable, functional, and low-maintenance addition to your work wardrobe. With its wrinkle-resistant fabric and durable design, this shirt is sure to keep you looking polished and professional throughout your workday.
Product Features:
- Material: 100% Cotton for a comfortable and breathable fabric
- Available in high visibility
- Machine washable for easy maintenance
- Pre-cure durable press to keep your shirt looking neat and polished
- Wrinkle-resistant
- Seven-button front design
- Two-piece, lined collar with sewn-in stays
- Two hex-style pockets with angled bartacks, and a bartacked pencil stall on the left pocket for convenient storage
- Available in multiple colors and various sizes
Red Kap Men’s Wrinkle Resistant Cotton Work Shirt
Dickies Men’s Short-Sleeve Flex Twill Work Shirt
Modeled on their traditional style work shirt, Dickies Flex shirt features a lighter 4.6 ounce mechanical stretch twill for comfort and ease of movement in a relaxed fit that’s roomy for all kinds of work activity, or just for a casual look.
Product Features:
- Material: 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton
- Lightweight and stretchy for comfort
- 2 chest pockets and square tail design
- Moisture wicking
Dickies Men’s Short-Sleeve Flex Twill Work Shirt
Tips for Maintaining and Caring for Your Work Shirts
A well-maintained work shirt can last for years, providing excellent value for your money. Proper washing, ironing, and repair can keep your shirts looking and feeling great.
Washing and Drying
Washing and drying your work shirts correctly is essential for maintaining color and fabric integrity. Always follow the garment’s care instructions, which can typically be found on the label. In general, it’s a good idea to wash work shirts in cold water with a gentle detergent and either air-dry or tumble dry on low heat. Be sure to remove your shirts from the dryer promptly to minimize wrinkles.
For stain removal, treat the affected area as soon as possible with a stain remover specifically designed for the fabric type. This will help prevent the stain from setting and becoming permanent.
Ironing and Steaming
Keeping your work shirts wrinkle-free can significantly improve your professional appearance. Ironing is the most common method for removing wrinkles, but steaming can also be effective and sometimes gentler on fabrics. When ironing, always follow the garment’s care instructions and use the appropriate heat setting for the fabric type. For those short on time, a garment steamer can quickly and easily remove wrinkles without the need for an ironing board.
Repair and Mending
Minor damage to your work shirts, like loose buttons or small tears, can be easily repaired to extend the life of your garment. Sewing on a loose button or mending a small tear can save you the cost of replacing your work shirt altogether. If you’re unsure how to perform these repairs, consider seeking help from a professional tailor or seamstress.
FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions
Here are some of the most commonly asked questions about men’s work shirts:
What are the key features to look for in a high-quality work shirt for men?
When looking for a high-quality men’s work shirt, consider the material, comfort, fit, style, and practical features like pockets and ventilation. Also, take into account any specialized requirements your job may have, such as high-visibility or fire-resistant properties.
How do I choose the right size and fit for my work shirt?
To choose the right size and fit, consult the sizing chart provided by the manufacturer and measure your body according to their guidelines. Fit options typically include slim fit, regular fit, and relaxed fit. Consider your personal preference and workplace dress code when selecting a fit.
Are there specific materials that are better suited for certain work environments?
Yes, some materials are better suited for specific work environments. For example, moisture wicking fabrics like polyester are ideal for hot conditions, while durable materials like twill are better suited for manual labor jobs.
Can I wear short sleeve work shirts for professional or formal settings?
While short sleeve work shirts can be appropriate for some professional settings, long sleeve dress shirts are generally considered more formal. Consider your workplace dress code and norms when deciding whether to wear a short sleeve work shirt.
How often should I replace my work shirts for optimal appearance?
The frequency at which you should replace your work shirts depends on several factors, including the quality of the shirt, how often you wear it, and how well you care for it. As a general rule, when you notice significant wear or fading, it may be time to invest in a new work shirt.
