xero-launches-new-global-small-business-fund-to-boost-aspirations-and-growth

Xero has announced the establishment of the Xero Beautiful Business Fund. The fund, announced in line with Xero Day 2023, marks Xero’s 17th anniversary and will provide more than NZ$750,000 in funding to eligible businesses.

Xero will officially commence the application process at Xerocon Sydney, scheduled for the 23-24 of August 2023. The fund’s main aim is to celebrate, empower and expedite the growth of small businesses. Small businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom that are Xero customers can apply for funding.

The Xero Beautiful Business Fund offers four categories tailored to small businesses’ unique requirements:

Innovating for Sustainability: This category targets small businesses aiming to enhance their sustainability practices, such as transitioning to sustainable packaging, adopting energy-efficient equipment, or employing carbon-neutral transport. Trailblazing with Technology: This category is for small businesses keen on digitizing their operations or integrating emerging technologies to boost their business performance. Strengthening Community Connection: This category is for small businesses or nonprofits working towards fortifying their community ties, whether through philanthropy, social good initiatives, or impactful community service. Upskilling for the Future: This category is for small businesses wanting to invest in their team’s training and development, thereby driving growth.

Each category will have seven regional winners chosen by a regional judging panel. A global judging panel will further evaluate these regional winners, with each category’s global winner receiving an additional prize.

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Xero CEO, stated, “We believe small businesses run the world, and as champions of small business, Xero is providing an opportunity for customers to apply for funding to take their next step.”

He further expressed his excitement for the launch of the Xero Beautiful Business Fund. He emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses in achieving their future goals, whether it involves becoming more sustainable, upskilling employees, serving the community, or integrating the latest AI into their operations.

The application period for the fund commences on the 23rd of August 2023 and concludes on the 6th of October 2023. The application process requires submitting a written form and a short video.

