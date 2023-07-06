Zoho Survey Provides Small Businesses with Big Data Insights

Data-driven insights are made possible with Zoho Survey, a cutting-edge online tool for creating customized online surveys. The software’s unique benefits and top-notch features present small businesses with illuminating opportunities, providing key data to guide strategic decisions.

What Is Zoho Survey?

Zoho Survey is a robust, cloud-based feedback management solution that offers businesses of all sizes a platform to design and deploy tailored online surveys. Such surveys make it easier than ever to collect, analyze and leverage data from target audiences.

Serving more than 25,000 users in more than 50 countries – including more than 4,000 enterprise users – Zoho Survey is equipped with an extensive range of features, including multiple question types, customizable templates, sophisticated analytical tools and seamless integrations with popular CRM, email marketing and event management platforms.

“Zoho Survey is more than a feedback collection tool,” says product marketer Hari Krishnan. “You can do market research, you can evaluate customer experience, you can do employee engagement surveys and so much more than just surveys.”

Its intuitive interface and flexible functionality make Survey a favored tool for gaining insights, whether for market research, customer satisfaction, employee feedback or event planning.

Zoho Survey Focus

Survey zeros in on three crucial areas for businesses: market research, customer experience and employee experience.

Market research, the process of gathering, analyzing and interpreting information about a market, is made more streamlined and accurate with the aid of Zoho’s powerful analytical tools.

Customer experience, a key determinant of business success, is enhanced by gathering and understanding customer feedback, helping businesses craft superior products and services.



Employee experience, often an overlooked aspect, gets its due attention with Survey as it enables organizations to measure and improve employee satisfaction, engagement and productivity.

Each focus is instrumental in driving strategic growth and improvement, making it a vital tool in a company’s arsenal.

Market Research

Zoho Survey takes a forward-thinking approach to market research, offering an efficient, cost-effective solution for businesses navigating the constraints of limited funding or time.

With the ability to design, deploy and analyze results within a streamlined platform, businesses can conduct thorough market research without straining their resources.

One of the key challenges in conducting market research surveys is achieving a significant sample size for reliable data. Zoho Survey addresses this challenge head-on by providing access to its global research panel. In fact, more than 5,000 users actively are using the global research panel for strategic insights.

This vast network of survey participants provides high-quality data, finely tuned to meet user requirements, thereby ensuring a broad, diverse representation for better insights.

How does Zoho Survey help its users benefit from effective market research? The following features make data-based insights a cinch for any business owner:

Screen survey participants for cleaner data.

Structure survey flow with multiple options.

Conduct multilingual surveys in more than 80 languages.

Conduct research without an internet connection with offline surveys.

Customize reports.

Conduct TURF analysis.

Share and export survey reports.

Restrict responses based on numbers, conditions or collectors.

Customer Experience

At the heart of Survey’s functionality is the commitment to enhancing customer experience.

Many small businesses grapple with a lack of insights for personalizing customer interactions. Zoho Survey steps in to identify customer pain points and areas of improvement, serving as a crucial tool for evaluating business efficiency.

With integrations like Zapier, support tickets can be automatically generated based on specific conditions. Likewise, Zoho Campaigns integration enables scheduling and automation of email surveys, simplifying the feedback process.

In today’s digital world, building a robust online presence can be a daunting challenge for small businesses. Survey combats this issue by offering multi-channel survey distribution, including email, SMS, QR codes, website embedding and pop-ups. Plus, the ability to white-label surveys fosters improved branding, fortifying the company’s digital presence while facilitating essential customer feedback.

A few key Survey features that facilitate enhanced customer experiences include:

Choose from more than 25 question types and more than 250 templates across all industries.

Personalize surveys with themes.

Send white-labeled surveys with the organization’s domain name.

Distribute email surveys from within the platform.

Receive trigger email notifications.

Conduct in-mail surveys.

Gain additional insights with sentiment analysis and word clouds.

Employee Experience

Zoho Survey extends its comprehensive approach to improving employee experiences, recognizing that they are an invaluable asset to any organization.

A challenge often faced by small businesses with limited workforces is the lack of means to collect employee feedback and boost engagement effectively. They simply have too much on everyone’s plate to spare the time or productivity.

Survey serves as a remedy, facilitating processes throughout the employee lifecycle. From assisting in developing effective training programs and establishing personalized work-life balance initiatives, to fostering a positive work environment, Zoho Survey allows organizations to tune in to their employees’ voices, ensuring their needs are met and their satisfaction levels are high.

This focus on employee experience, in turn, contributes to a more productive and engaged workforce. A few of the Zoho Invoice features tailored toward improved employee experiences include:

Collect hiring and onboarding feedback.

Provide an anonymous platform for employee opinions.

Collect nominations for rewards and recognition.

Reward employees with coupons using the Zapier integration and corporate gifting platforms.

Obtain cNPS and eNPS.

Conduct assessments, quizzes and polls.

Obtain 360-degree feedback.

Perform psychometric tests.

Zoho Survey Integrations

One of the distinguishing factors of Zoho Survey is its ability to seamlessly integrate with a wide range of both external software solutions and other products within the Zoho Suite.

These integrations enhance the versatility of Zoho Survey, enabling users to synchronize their survey data across multiple platforms, thus boosting operational efficiency and delivering richer insights.

Internal Integrations

Within the Zoho Suite, Zoho Survey integrates with the following products to deliver a holistic business solution:

Zoho CRM : Zoho Survey’s integration with Zoho CRM allows businesses to conduct customer surveys directly from the CRM, boosting customer relationships.

Zoho Campaigns : With this integration, users can distribute email surveys to their contact lists in Zoho Campaigns, aiding in campaign analysis.

Zoho Analytics : This integration enables users to transform their survey data into actionable insights through advanced reporting and data visualization.

Zoho Recruit : Zoho Survey works with Zoho Recruit to gather candidate feedback, providing insights to improve the recruitment process.

External Integrations

Survey partners with a range of external software providers, expanding the scope and effectiveness of its operations. These integrations include:

Eventbrite : An event management and ticketing platform, which integrates with Zoho Survey to collect post-event feedback seamlessly and measure event success.

Shopify : An e-commerce platform that works with Zoho Survey to gather customer reviews, improve product offerings, and enhance the shopping experience.

Clickatell : A communication platform that, when integrated with Zoho Survey, allows users to distribute surveys via SMS, reaching a wider audience.

Twilio : A cloud communication platform that, similar to Clickatell, facilitates SMS survey distribution.

Google Sheets : Zoho Survey’s integration with Google Sheets enables real-time data syncing for convenient data analysis and reporting.

Zapier : A tool that connects Zoho Survey to hundreds of other apps, automating workflows and reducing manual data entry.

Slack : By integrating with this team collaboration tool, Zoho Survey enables real-time notifications of survey responses in your Slack channels.

Zendesk : This customer service software’s integration with Zoho Survey assists businesses in enhancing customer support, satisfaction, and loyalty.

Zoho Survey and Data Privacy

Survey places a significant emphasis on data security and privacy protection, providing its users with a platform that is both powerful and safe.

Understanding the importance of data privacy in the digital age, Zoho is committed to being fully compliant with prominent data protection standards like GDPR and HIPAA.

Adherence to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) ensures Zoho Survey users in the European Union have full control and transparency over their personal data.

Likewise, Zoho’s HIPAA compliance certifies that any health-related information gathered is securely handled, making it a suitable choice for the healthcare industry as well.

To uphold these protections, Zoho has implemented a range of advanced security measures. IP address masking and data encryption are used to ensure privacy and security of user data. The addition of multi-factor authentication provides an extra layer of security, preventing unauthorized access to accounts.

Furthermore, Zoho employs comprehensive audit logging to track and record all activity on the platform, creating a transparent record of data handling. A robust disaster recovery system is in place to minimize data loss and downtime, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted usage of the Zoho Survey platform.

Zoho Survey Pricing

To meet the needs of any size business, Survey offers four different pricing plans, including:

Free Plan : This plan offers limited features, such as the ability to create unlimited surveys with up to 10 questions per survey and collect up to 100 responses per survey.

Plus Plan : For $25 per month, the Plus Plan provides more features, including unlimited surveys and responses, customizable survey design, spam protection and email notifications for responses.

Pro Plan : The Pro Plan, which costs $35 per month, includes additional features such as piping logic, white labeling for surveys, multilingual surveys, report exporting and more.

Enterprise Plan : The most comprehensive plan with all the features of Zoho Survey, costs $75 per month for 3 users, and includes user management, department creation, audit logs, single sign on and more.