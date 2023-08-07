10 Ways Your Small Business Can Use 90s Nostalgia Marketing

Nostalgia is a great way to get folks to buy what you’re selling. Small Business Trends contacted 99designs COO Pamela Webber to find 10 ways your business can use 90s nostalgia marketing.

“Tapping into a consumers’ memories is one of the most effective ways to connect on an emotional level,” she writes. “But, it’s not just about the “feel-good” factor. Research shows consumers are actually willing to spend more when thinking about the past.”

Navigating the world of 90s nostalgia marketing requires a nuanced approach; here are some key pointers to guide your strategy:

Pick the Right Generation

If you can sell your goods and services to Gen Xers, you’re in luck. This unique group, nestled between the Boomers and Millennials, has a profound hunger for reminiscing the good old days.

Webber, diving deep into their psyche, emphasizes this penchant they have. It’s not just a random claim either.

A study by Think with Google unveils a staggering statistic: a whopping 75% of Gen Xers frequently surf YouTube, not for the latest viral sensation, but to immerse themselves in videos echoing yesteryears, connecting them to past events that shaped their youth.

Use the Right Amount

This is about how much retro you can use with your brand. Webber suggests you don’t always need to go all in.

“A common method is taking a modern logo and tweaking it to look weathered. Or even use an established date to highlight the company’s history,” she writes.

Get the Details Right

Diving into the vast ocean of marketing, the beacon of authenticity shines the brightest. It’s not just about slapping a vintage logo or a catchy jingle; it’s about evoking genuine emotions.

Customers, with their intricate web of memories, can instantly detect insincerity. To truly resonate with them, brands must handle these memories with the utmost respect.

Carelessly altering them might lead to skepticism. But it’s also a dance on a tightrope – ensuring you aren’t infringing on copyrights or failing to acknowledge inspirations.

It’s about striking the perfect balance between paying homage and maintaining originality.

Take Advantage of The Trickle Down

Your can target specific consumers who haven’t lived through a specific era. For example, Millennials might not remember the pre-smartphone era. But they might be fond of the “old tech” styles and music from their parent’s youth.

Webber explains.

“Depending on current pop culture, there can be a trickle-down and trickle-up effect.”

Tap into Themes and Images

The realm of marketing is vast, and while it’s tempting to cling to overt symbols of a bygone era, Webber recommends a subtler, more nuanced approach.

Small businesses, especially, should see beyond the obvious – past the blockbuster movies or chart-topping hits of the 90s.

Delving deeper into the cultural tapestry reveals a treasure trove: the unique design aesthetics characterized by distinctive fonts and rebellious color palettes, or the pulsating rhythms of music genres that defined a generation.

Harnessing these broader themes can anchor campaigns in authentic nostalgia while appealing to a broader audience.

Don’t Get Stuck in One Era

It’s good to look beyond 90s nostalgia, to not put all of your marketing eggs in that one basket. Webber predicts that while the 90s might be all the rage right now, marketing will shift focus to round the corner into early 2000s nostalgia very soon.

Don’t overcommit resources.

For those looking ahead, it’s essential to understand how 90s nostalgia trends might transition into early 2000s focal points. This table contrasts iconic marketing elements from both decades to help strategists anticipate shifts:



90s Nostalgia Trends Potential Early 2000s Trends Pop culture references Emphasis on internet emergence Retro logos and fonts Early social media icons Old tech" styles Flip phones and early PDAs Analog media (tapes, CDs) MP3 players and early iPods

Be Respectful

If you ‘re going to reference another brand, make sure you’re doing it respectfully. And it needs to make sense for your product.

“When Jack Daniels marketed its blend of whiskey to commemorate Frank Sinatra’s 100th birthday. As it was his drink of choice, the brand piggy-backed on the anniversary in an authentic and effective way.”

Don’t Overo It

Nostalgia is a powerful elixir, but like all potent concoctions, it demands moderation. Overindulgence can blur the lines, drowning your core message in a sea of emotions.

The essence of effective 90s nostalgia marketing isn’t about unabashedly evoking memories; it’s about a dance between reminiscence and relevance. Webber stresses the importance of this balance. By weaving the rich tapestry of the past with the vibrant threads of your brand’s value proposition, you can create a narrative that both tugs at heartstrings and firmly establishes your brand’s place in today’s market.

Decide If It Works for You

“Consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, fashion and beauty can take successful advantage of this approach,” Webber writes.

“Although even forward-thinking technology brands are also getting in on the trend. Microsoft jumping on the Stranger Things band wagon. And rumors circulating that Apple is considering a return to its iconic rainbow-hued logo.”

Certain industries are perfectly poised to harness the power of 90s nostalgia; these sectors stand to gain the most:

Consumer Packaged Goods

Food and Beverage

Fashion

Beauty

Forward-thinking Technology Brands

Long story short is you need to do a little research. Check out to see if your competition has used this method.

Mix the Old with The New

This type of marketing works best when you use both the old and the new. Don’t forget to pair your 90s nostalgia marketing campaigns with social media.

Post when you’re target market is online. A little research with tell you what times and days are best.

Webber finished with an encouraging prediction.

“What’s old is new again, and nostalgia is one of 2023’s biggest creative trends. It’s everywhere, which also means it’s not going away any time soon.”

Ready to take a trip down memory lane? Here’s TLC’s iconic ‘No Scrubs’ to take you right back to those 90’s vibes!