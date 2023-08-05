An Expert Guide for Adapting to AI and Other Powerful New Technology for Businesses

Technology is evolving faster than ever. And that means businesses have access to an ever-changing list of tools and strategies. If you have trouble keeping up with all these options, you’re not alone. Members of the online small business community have experience determining what types of technology are most relevant for their businesses. Read their tips for adapting to new tech landscapes below.

Learn About AI – Even If You Don’t Want To

Some forms of new technology are optional for business owners. But others are so powerful that all types of businesses must at least consider them, or else risk being left behind. In this SMB CEO post, Ivan Widjaya explores why AI may fall into the latter category.

Use AI Tools to Help Your Blog Succeed Quicker

It usually takes significant time for new bloggers to build a following and find success. But AI may have the power to help you succeed sooner. Check out this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard to learn if and how these tools may benefit amateur bloggers.

Use ChatGPT with SEMrush for SEO Success

AI tools like ChatGPT can help with various business functions – including SEO. In fact, you can even combine it with other tools like SEMrush to achieve even more success. In this 99signals post, Sandeep Mallya details how to combine these two tech options to maximize your SEO efforts.

Follow These Blockchain Trends in 2023

Blockchain is another emerging form of technology that is changing a variety of industries. Since the trends surrounding this technology are constantly changing, it’s important to keep an eye on the latest developments. Mehul Rajput explores several in this Mind Inventory post.

Consider the Impact of Dark Social on Your Marketing

Most marketers understand the impact that social media can have on their strategies. But there are also conversations taking place on these platforms that you can’t see. These are known as dark social. Gee Ranasinha dives into the concept in this Kexino post. And BizSugar members added to the conversation here.

Determine If Your Business Could Benefit from Automated Stability Testing

Testing is an essential part of many industries. But these processes can often be time-consuming and arduous. Luckily, automation is impacting many industries. Learn more about the power of automated stability testing for certain industries in this AlisQI post by Diana Avram.

Find New Ways to Promote YouTube Videos

YouTube has been around for years. But the platform’s features and the options for promoting content have evolved over time. In this Blogging Wizard post, Christopher Jan Benitez shares 33 ideas for promoting YouTube videos.

Compare These Shopify Alternatives

Shopify is one of the largest platforms in the ecommerce industry. But it isn’t the only one. To make the best choice for your specific business, it’s important to understand the competitors and compare their features. This CyberNaira post by Shamsudeen Adeshokan features a full list.

Find the Top CNAPP Software Vendors for Your Business

If your business used cloud-native applications, it’s important to have security features in place to protect your assets. CNAPP software vendors can do just that. Read this list of the top ten suppliers by Eyal Katz on the Spectral blog.

Learn How to Create an App Like Discord

Discord is a popular app for hosting conversations and collaborations. However, some businesses may benefit from creating their own custom solution. In this Decipher Zone post, Mahipal Nehra goes over how to do just that.

