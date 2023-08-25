AI-Driven Business Advisor “BizAI” Targets Small Business Growth

The launch of launch BizAI, an AI-driven business advisor exclusively tailored for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), was announced by vcita. The tool, designed to help SMBs tap into actionable business advice derived from their own data, is scheduled for release in the upcoming weeks.

Rooted in comprehensive data analysis of SMB activities and customer interactions, BizAI seeks to uncover untapped growth potential. The tool is not only integrated into the vcita SMB solution but also the inTandem platform, extending its reach to a broader audience.

BizAI delves deep into many data streams, including industry, service details, location, pricing, and customer interactions – encompassing client histories, documents, appointments, and payment information. This treasure trove of data allows the AI-driven tool to spot business opportunities and pinpoint areas that require enhancement. It subsequently generates actionable recommendations, enabling business owners to initiate prompt adjustments.

What sets BizAI apart is its chat-like interface backed by advanced language models. It facilitates intuitive, chat-style dialogues, effortlessly understanding and responding to users’ open-text inputs.

Itzik Levy, Founder and CEO of vcita, envisions BizAI as the “whisper in the ear” of every small business owner: an ever-present advisor that’s deeply familiar with the ins and outs of the business. “With inTandem, vcita’s partner platform, BizAI will become available to a wide audience of SMBs using vcita’s business management solution through our extended partner ecosystem,” said Levy.

But BizAI’s capabilities aren’t limited to just advice. It further assists businesses in content generation, tailoring the tone, theme, and style to reflect each SMB’s distinct identity. This additional feature ensures that small businesses identify growth opportunities and possess the digital tools to seize them – from captivating service descriptions to compelling email marketing campaigns.

Having served the SMB community for over a decade, vcita’s robust portfolio already includes digital staples like CRM, online billing, and marketing. With the addition of BizAI, vcita aims to redefine how SMBs tackle operational management and leverage growth avenues in a fiercely competitive landscape. Furthermore, by integrating BizAI into the inTandem platform, vcita hopes to empower organizations catering to the SMB market, offering them a richer set of digital tools fortified by AI insights.

