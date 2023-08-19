If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

When the quality of the air in your business is bad, it will quickly deter customers from coming back. Not only that, but your employees might start quitting also. If you are dealing with this problem, there are some air scrubber options for your business on this list that will keep the air everyone breathes clean.

What is an air scrubber?

An air scrubber is an HVAC device designed to remove the contaminants of the location in which it is installed. This can be a home or business.

What does an air scrubber do?

An air scrubber removes air pollution, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), dust, pet dander, air and surface contaminants and odors. It is attached directly to the ductwork of your HVAC system with a portable or whole-system installation.

Air Scrubbers: Why Every Business Should Consider Them

Air quality is a rising concern, especially for businesses. Whether you run a bustling restaurant, a quiet office, or an industrial workshop, the air inside these places matters. That’s where the prowess of air scrubbers shines through. How Can an Air Scrubber Benefit Your Business? Improved Health : With a reduction in airborne contaminants, there’s a decreased risk of respiratory issues among staff and visitors, potentially leading to fewer sick days.

: With a reduction in airborne contaminants, there’s a decreased risk of respiratory issues among staff and visitors, potentially leading to fewer sick days. Enhanced Productivity : Clean air has been linked to better cognitive function. Employees might experience improved focus and efficiency.

: Clean air has been linked to better cognitive function. Employees might experience improved focus and efficiency. Odor Elimination : For restaurants or businesses with distinct smells, an air scrubber can help keep odors at bay, making for a more pleasant environment.

: For restaurants or businesses with distinct smells, an air scrubber can help keep odors at bay, making for a more pleasant environment. Cost-Efficiency: By keeping the air clean, HVAC systems don’t have to work as hard, potentially reducing energy costs. Imagine you run a nail salon. The chemical fumes from nail polishes and removers can be harmful and overwhelming. Integrating an air scrubber into your HVAC system can dramatically reduce these harmful VOCs, ensuring the safety and comfort of both your employees and customers. In contrast, if you manage a pet boarding facility, the continuous influx of pet dander might be your concern. An air scrubber can efficiently tackle this issue, ensuring a fresher environment. In essence, an air scrubber does more than just purify the air. It amplifies the health, efficiency, and overall ambiance of a business setting, making it a worthy investment for a myriad of industries. Top Air Scrubber Picks From Amazon

Feature / Product Top Pick: ALORAIR CleanShield HEPA 550 Runner Up: Purisystems Negative Air Scrubber Best Value: Dri-Eaz HEPA 700 Air Scrubber Warranty 10 years Not Mentioned Not Mentioned Filtration Stages Three-stage: Pre-filter, HEPA filter, Carbon filter 5-stage: MERV-10, MERV-17, UV-C light technology, Ionizer Not Mentioned Filtration Efficiency Not Mentioned 99.97% at 0.3 microns 99.99% Noise Level Not Mentioned Low-noise Not Mentioned Coverage 5500 cu. ft or 800 sq. ft 800 sq. ft 700 cubic feet of air per minute (700CFM) Stackable / Daisy Chain Capability Stackable for daisy chain GFCI Duplex Daisy chain up to three scrubbers Not Mentioned Additional Features Variable speed control Digital touch screen with Command Hub technology Ideal For Large environments Not Mentioned Restaurants, Schools

ALORAIR CleanShield HEPA 550 Industrial Commercial HEPA Air Scrubber

Top Pick: The 10-year warranty on the ALORAIR CleanShield HEPA 550 industrial commercial air scrubber is one of the many reasons for it being the top pick. It also includes being stackable for a daisy chain GFCI Duplex to clean large environments and variable speed control. The three-stage filtration system has a pre-filter, HEPA filter and a carbon filter to clean the air of a 5500cu. ft or 800sq.ft.

ALORAIR CleanShield HEPA 550 Industrial Commercial HEPA Air Scrubber

Buy on Amazon

Purisystems Negative Air Scrubber with Advanced 5-Stage Filtration

Runner Up: The runner-up scrubber is a 5-stage air filtration system from Purisystems. This is a low-noise system consisting of MERV-10 and MERV-17 filters that capture large and microparticles. This delivers 99.97% filtration efficiency at 0.3 microns. Additional cleaning features include built-in UV-C light technology and an Ionizer to enhance the purification process for 800 square feet. You can daisy chain up to three scrubbers with this system.

Purisystems Negative Air Scrubber with Advanced 5-Stage Filtration

Buy on Amazon

Dri-Eaz HEPA 700 Air Scrubber

Best Value: The company that makes it and the price makes the Dri-Eaz air scrubber the best value. Made in the USA, this scrubber effectively filters 99.99% of contaminants, dust, odors and fumes out of the air. And a digital touch screen lets you control the unit with the Command Hub technology. From restaurants to schools, it can clean 700 cubic feet of air per minute (700CFM).

Dri-Eaz HEPA 700 Air Scrubber

Buy on Amazon

Purisystems Commercial Portable Negative Machine Air Scrubber

Up to 2,000 CFM air cleaning capacity gives this Purisystems unit the ability to clean spaces of up to 20,000cu.ft. It uses 3-stage filtration with HEPA class H13 filters tested and certified at 99.97% at 0.3 microns. A stainless-steel housing, quiet wheels, 70DBA and built-in UV-C light technology round up some of the other features.

Purisystems Commercial Portable Negative Machine Air Scrubber

Buy on Amazon

XPOWER Professional 3 Stage Filtration HEPA Purifier System Scrubber

The XPOWER commercial air scrubber delivers 500 CFM with a multistage HEPA filtration system rated at 99.97%. This is a stackable system that can be daisy-chained to deliver more cleaning capability. You also get variable speed control, nylon prefilter and pleated prefilter for extended HEPA filter life, a fitted foam cap, a filter change indicator light, and tool-free filter changes.

XPOWER Professional 3 Stage Filtration HEPA Purifier System Scrubber

Buy on Amazon

MOUNTO Industrial HEPA Air Scrubber

If you need up to 1000CFM, the MOUNTO industrial air scrubber is the machine for you. A large 16″x16″x6″ True H13 HEPA filter along with other prefilters gives this machine the ability to clean large spaces quickly. It has a roto-molded housing with durable wheels to maneuver it wherever you need it.

MOUNTO Industrial HEPA Air Scrubber

Buy on Amazon

BlueDri Negative Machine Airbourne Cleaner HEPA Scrubber

Equipped with three separate filtration stages including carbon and HEPA filters gives this BlueDri air scrubber increased capacity. With the stackable capability, some of the features include a daisy chain compatible GFCI port, an LED light indicator to change the intake filter, a variable speed control mechanism, and an hour meter display.

BlueDri Negative Machine Airbourne Cleaner HEPA Scrubber

Buy on Amazon

Abestorm 2000 CFM Commercial Air Scrubber

You can clean up to 300sq.ft of space at 2000CFM with this Abestorm air scrubber. This unit is designed to be moved around with 4 handles, 1 power cord fixing strap, 2 each stable and adjustable wheels, and 6 anti-collision corner pads. When it comes to filtration and cleaning it gives you multiple options, including HEPA, carbon, built-in pre-filter G3, and H13 high-efficiency clapboard filters along with UV-C light.

Abestorm 2000 CFM Commercial Air Scrubber

Buy on Amazon

B-Air RA-650 HEPA Air Scrubber Commercial Industrial Grade

Rated with a 1/3 HP external rotor induction motor gives the B-Air scrubber the power to clean rooms efficiently. You can control the unit with a variable speed control switch and monitor the usage through an hour meter. A built-in GFCI Power Outlets lets you daisy chain other units and a filter change light indicator will make sure the air in your space is always clean. It uses up to 3 stages of filtration including a pre-filter, optional carbon filter, and HEPA filter.

B-Air RA-650 HEPA Air Scrubber Commercial Industrial Grade

Buy on Amazon

CADPXS 550CFM Air Scrubber with 3 Stage Filtration System

A clean air delivery rate for 500CFM allows the CADPXS 550CFM air scrubber to filter spaces of up to 2000sq.ft. The HEPA filtration system can be daisy-chained with up to three units with the onboard GFCI outlet. You can set the timer for 1h/2h/4h/8h to save energy and use the air quality and filter replacement indicators to monitor your machine and environment.

CADPXS 550CFM Air Scrubber with 3-Stage Filtration System

Buy on Amazon

What business needs an air scrubber?

Any business can benefit from an air scrubber because it makes the air everyone breathes better. However, there are some businesses that can greatly benefit because of the odors or contaminants they produce. Here are some of these businesses:

• Restaurants

• Hospitals, medical clinics and other healthcare facilities

• Spas and nail salons

• Restoration and manufacturing companies

• Woodshops

• Schools

• Storage facilities

• Warehouses

What to Look for in an Air Scrubber

Air scrubbers are a considerable investment, so make sure the machine you buy does everything you need it to do for your use case. At the very least, here are some of the features a quality air scrubber should have as you make your choice.

EPA Rating: Energy Star-rated machines by the EPA will save you money because these machines run almost all the time.

WI-FI Control: Although this is not a standard feature, controlling the scrubber remotely is a great option.

Air Quality Indicator: Knowing the quality of the air in your environment will keep you from running the machine needlessly.

Filter Change Indicator: Running a scrubber with a dirty filter defeats the purpose of having it. Find a machine that lets you know when to change the filter.

Multiple Fan Speeds: The more control you have, the better you will be able to clean the air in your environment.

Caster Wheels: If you are buying a portable version, look for strong wheels that last.

Wet Scrubbing: With this method, the air scrubber sucks the air through a damp pad or a filter to clean the air.

Dry Scrubbing: This method sucks the air through a dry filter to trap any contaminant in the air before releasing the cleaned air.

