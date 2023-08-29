Amazon’s Blink Outdoor 4 is Tailored for Small Businesses

Amazon has unveiled the next iteration of its top-selling camera range—the Blink Outdoor 4. This innovative device seems poised to provide small business owners with increased efficiency in monitoring, coupled with affordability, without compromising on quality.

High-caliber visuals without Battery Compromises

In today’s world, high-quality image processing has become a prerequisite for surveillance cameras. The Blink Outdoor 4, powered by Blink’s third-generation custom silicon, promises superior visuals even in low-light settings. Its extended field of view and enhanced sensitivity are key upgrades from its predecessor. Furthermore, it boasts an impressive battery life of up to two years, a feature that stands to reduce maintenance hassles for businesses.

Person Detection: The New Game Changer

Perhaps one of the most groundbreaking features of the Blink Outdoor 4 is its person-detection capability. Powered by on-device computer vision, this feature allows users to filter motion notifications, thus receiving alerts only when a person enters the monitored zone. This can benefit small businesses, helping owners differentiate between benign activities and potential security threats.

According to Mike Harris, COO at Blink, “Blink Outdoor 4 is our most versatile camera yet. It gives customers more of what they love—fantastic image quality, even in low light, plus new advanced features like person detection powered by on-device computer vision—without compromising our battery life promise.”

Advanced Motion Detection and Cost-Effective Solutions

The advanced dual-zone motion detection ensures comprehensive coverage, enabling earlier event detection. This is crucial for businesses as it enhances their response time. Additionally, the enhanced motion detection can curtail the number of false alerts, increasing efficiency. The compact design, paired with the flexibility of storing video clips both on the cloud (with a Blink subscription) or locally via a USB drive, offers businesses varied storage solutions.

Integration with Alexa and User Privacy

Integration with Alexa transforms the Blink Outdoor 4 into a hands-free security solution. Business owners can conveniently receive alerts, activate two-way talks, and even view multiple camera feeds with Alexa-compatible devices. Moreover, the device’s customizable privacy settings offer businesses control over recording zones, eliminating unnecessary recordings from surrounding public spaces.

Affordability Meets Quality

Launching in the U.S. at a competitive starting price of $119.99, the Blink Outdoor 4 system includes a Sync Module 2. For businesses keen on leveraging advanced features like person detection and unlimited cloud video storage, Blink offers subscription plans starting at a budget-friendly $3 per month or $30 annually.

The release of Blink Outdoor 4 by Amazon signifies more than just a product launch. It’s a testament to the evolving landscape of surveillance technology, marrying quality with affordability. For small businesses, this could be a monumental step towards ensuring safety, improving operational efficiency, and maintaining peace of mind.

