American Honda Recalls Portable Generators Over Fire Hazard Concerns

American Honda Motor Co. Inc. has issued a recall of its Honda Portable Generators due to potential fire hazard concerns. The recall announced recently, is vital to small businesses, especially those utilizing portable generators for operational purposes or during power outages.

The generators in question carry the model number EU7000is. They are red and gray and measure approximately 33 inches long, 28 inches wide, and 28 inches high. ‘Honda’ and ‘EU7000is’ are marked on the side of the generators. This recall specifically includes generators with serial numbers ranging from EEJD-1364963 to EEJD-1366026, with the serial number decal located inside the access door.

American Honda has urged consumers to immediately stop using the recalled portable generators and contact an authorized Honda Power Equipment dealer to arrange a free repair. The company has taken responsibility for contacting all known purchasers directly.

To date, no incidents or injuries have been reported related to the use of these generators. However, the potential fire hazard presents a significant risk, and swift action is required to ensure the safety of all users.

The generators were sold nationwide at Home Depot, Lowes, and authorized Honda power equipment dealers. They were also available for purchase on Amazon.com. The sales period ranged from December 2022 to May 2023; each unit sold for approximately $6,000.

Even though an American company manufactured the generators, the recalled units were made in India. The recall was assigned the number 23-251 and classified as a Fast Track Recall.

Business owners utilizing these generators are strongly advised to adhere to the recall instructions to avoid any potential fire hazards and ensure the safety of their operations. This incident reminds businesses to stay informed about product recalls, particularly those that directly affect their operational equipment.

