How and Why To Get BBB Accreditation

Deciding whether to get BBB accredited is an easy choice for some small business owners but others have questions. Is it worth the fee? What value does it really bring?

As we will delve into further, achieving accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) comes with a myriad of strategic advantages.

It elevates your brand’s credibility, fostering public trust, and serves as a beacon, drawing new customers towards your business.

The blue and white BBB logo, a seal of assurance, is a symbol you’ve likely come across in your encounters with businesses. Enterprises proudly display this seal for a singular reason: the public tend to instill their trust in a BBB accredited business more readily.

This seal functions as a guiding light for consumers, helping them distinguish credible, responsible businesses from irresponsible scams and unsteady, transient operations.

Nevertheless, this right to display the BBB seal is not given without merit; businesses must navigate and complete the accreditation process to earn this privilege.

This article aims to shed light on how this accreditation process unfolds, the inherent value it imbues, and the steps towards securing BBB accreditation.

What Does the Better Business Bureau Do?

The Better Business Bureau (BBB), established in 1912, holds many responsibilities, one of the crucial ones being to serve as a central information nexus between businesses and the public.

The Bureau’s vision is for an “ethical marketplace where buyers and sellers can trust each other,” fostering a space where fair and honest transactions can thrive.

The BBB is structured as a parent organization named the International Association of Better Business Bureaus. Beneath this umbrella exist approximately 100 independently-incorporated local entities spanning across the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The BBB also maintains a non-profit arm, the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust, dedicated to promoting ethical business standards. Among other key activities:

The BBB maintains a directory of over 5 million business profiles where consumers can research a business.

Consumers can file complaints, and the BBB gives companies a way to respond. The BBB offers mediation and arbitration to help resolve disputes.

Consumers who verify their identity can leave reviews about vendors on the BBB website.

The Better Business Bureau rates businesses from A+ to F, based on a 17-point scale.

The BBB provides a designation called “accreditation” for select companies.

What Does BBB Accreditation Mean?

BBB business accreditation signifies that your firm has successfully fulfilled the BBB’s stipulated requirements and has been officially granted accreditation status.

This entails filling out an application form, supplying the requisite information, allowing a thorough review of your business operations, and adhering to the BBB’s rigorous standards.

Businesses that attain accreditation must also remit a fee and ensure its renewal on an annual basis. Upon completion of these steps, a BBB accredited business gains access to exclusive marketing privileges, along with other advantageous provisions.

Why Get BBB Accreditation?

Accredited BBB businesses get several benefits, including:

Consumer Trust. Businesses get the right to associate their brand with the BBB brand, which is synonymous with trust. For example, accredited businesses can display the “BBB accredited business” logo on their front door, website and other places. Consumers look for this Seal.

Competitive Advantage. Accreditation is exclusive and differentiates your business from competitors. Around 400,000 businesses are accredited, according to the BBB website. When you consider that this number is less than 3% of all companies, it is easy to see how those that get accreditation stand out from peers.

Reputation Management. Accredited businesses get extra points toward their BBB rating. Ratings are separate from accreditation. But when a business puts itself through the accreditation process, the BBB is able to assess trustworthiness directly and may award a higher score.

Online Visibility. Your business gets its accreditation status noted in the BBB directory. A business can claim its online profile and add images, videos and other information. You may even get leads sent to your company.

Education and Information. The BBB offers webinars, newsletters and resources to help you run your business.

How to Get BBB Accredited

Getting accredited is not hard for a reputable company, but you must apply. There are five steps for how to get BBB accreditation:

1. Check Your Eligibility

The first step is to make sure your business is eligible. You have to have been in business at least 6 months. Among other requirements, you must have:

All licenses and bonding required for your industry.

No government ethics violations.

Compliance with all governmental and contractual obligations.

A privacy policy on your website and secure technology if you sell online.

2. Apply

There are two ways to apply for accreditation. You can go to this page to the start the process.

An alternative way to apply is to get in touch with your local BBB office directly. As a proprietor of a small business, your interactions will primarily be with your local BBB office.

You can visit BBB.org and explore the BBB organizations operating in the US, Canada, and Mexico to identify the appropriate chapter for your geographical location.

Then, you can initiate the process via a call, an email, or by using the application form available on the website of the local chapter.

3. Provide Information

Accompanying your application, you’re required to provide certain critical details about your business. The list of information isn’t exhaustive, but its accuracy is of utmost importance.

Key facts such as your business’s official name, the registered address, the number of employees on your payroll, and other relevant details form the core of this data.

Ensuring precision in this phase is instrumental as it paves the way for a seamless review process and plays a pivotal role in the final verdict of your accreditation.

4. Undergo a Business Review

Following the submission of your application, the BBB chapter for your area will conduct an in-depth business review.

This review includes a public records check along with a thorough examination of other available information sources to gauge the level of trustworthiness and integrity of your business.

As part of this, the BBB may request a personal meeting or conduct an interview over the phone to garner more insights into your operations. This application is then put forward for review by the local BBB board of directors, a process that can stretch over several weeks.

The board, composed of individuals from the broader business community, convenes periodically. Given these factors, it’s prudent to expect the overall process to take at least 3 weeks.

5. Pay the Fee Upon Approval

Once your application has passed the stringent approval process, you are required to agree to the BBB’s specified terms. This includes the payment of the fee, also referred to as Accreditation Dues.