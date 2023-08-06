Best Stapler Options for Your Office

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

One ubiquitous office tool is the stapler. And although more of the documents a small business generates is moving to the digital world,there are still plenty of paper documents that need to be held together. When they do, a stapler is the best ways to organize these documents to store or hand out. The units on this list of the best stapler for your office will more than do the job to secure your documents.

First appearing in France in the 1700s, staplers had to wait until 1866 for a semi-functional unit that received a patent. But the stapler as we know it didn’t come around until 1895 when the E.H. Hotchkiss Company invented its version. Since that time, staplers have evolved to be more efficient and functional.

How Do Staplers Work?

A stapler, though seemingly simple, is an essential tool in many businesses and workplaces, and understanding its operation can be quite interesting.

At its core, a stapler uses basic physics – the principles of leverage and spring action. When you press down on the top of the stapler, it applies force that drives a metal staple through your stack of paper. This action is driven by a spring mechanism that propels the staple out and onto an anvil, a small metal plate, that bends the staple ends inward or outward to secure the pages together.

The process includes a few distinct steps:

Loading the Stapler : Lift the top, insert a strip of staples (points down) in the tray, and close the top back down.

: Lift the top, insert a strip of staples (points down) in the tray, and close the top back down. Applying Pressure : When you press down on the stapler, it creates leverage that propels the first staple in the tray forward.

: When you press down on the stapler, it creates leverage that propels the first staple in the tray forward. Driving the Staple : The staple is driven through the paper by a metal pusher, which is activated by your downward force.

: The staple is driven through the paper by a metal pusher, which is activated by your downward force. Bending the Staple : As the staple hits the anvil, its ends are bent, securing the papers together.

: As the staple hits the anvil, its ends are bent, securing the papers together. Resetting for the Next Staple: When you release the pressure, the spring mechanism pulls the pusher back, and the next staple is automatically moved into position.

Understanding this process can help you troubleshoot common issues, like jamming. Just remember to always use caution when handling and fixing staplers to prevent injuries.

The Best Staplers for Your Office

Top Pick: Swingline 747 Iconic Desktop Stapler Runner Up: EX-25 Automatic Heavy Duty Electric Stapler Best Value: Bostitch Executive Stapler Spring Powered Stapler Design All-metal construction, jam-resistant stapling, and spring-loaded for quick refills. Patented design with 14 settings for maximum stapling efficiency. Adjustable throat depth. Can run on AC or battery power. One-finger stapling device. Includes built-in staple remover, storage compartment, and jam-free operation. Opens for bulletin board tacking. Size 8.25 x 6 x 2.25 inches 7 x 1.9 x 2.75 inches 1.5 x 6.81 x 3.25 inches Weight 1 pound 12.2 ounces 7.4 ounces Warranty 100% performance guarantee and a limited lifetime warranty. No-hassle lifetime replacement policy. Not specified. Special Features Holds 210 staples and can secure up to 25 sheets with standard Swingline S.F. 4 Premium Staples. Can staple up to 8,000 stacks of paper on a single set of batteries. Has an easy-to-use release button for loading staples. 80% easier to staple than standard staplers according to the company. Sheet Capacity 25 sheets 25-30 sheets 20 sheets

Swingline 747 Iconic Desk Stapler

Top Pick: The revolutionary process Jack Linksy introduced to the Swingline stapler in 1937 is still in use today. This was the ability to insert a row of staples in the stapler. Before that, some staplers required a hammer and screwdriver. Thankfully you don’t have to do that with this Swingline stapler.

This stapler delivers the best value because of the price and the company that makes it. This unit holds 210 staples and can secure up to 25 sheets with standard Swingline S.F. 4 Premium Staples.

The iconic design is made with all-metal construction, has jam-resistant stapling, and is spring-loaded for quick refills.

This stapler is 8.25 x 6 x 2.25 inches, weighs 1 pound, and comes with Swingline’s 100% performance guarantee and a limited lifetime warranty.

Swingline 747 Iconic Desktop Stapler

EX-25 Automatic Heavy Duty Electric Stapler

Runner Up: The EX-25 from EcoElectronix is an automatic heavy-duty stapler that can secure 25-30 sheets with AC or battery power. The patented design gives you 14 different settings for maximum efficiency when stapling. You can adjust the throat depth between .25 inches and 1.5 inches with 1/10 inch intervals in between each setting and lock it.

An easy-to-use release button lets you load a full strip of 210 premium staples and start stapling without having to worry about jamming. And when you are not using AC power, you can staple up to 8,000 stacks of paper on a single set of batteries.

This stapler is 7 x 1.9 x 2.75 inches, weighs 12.2 ounces, and EcoElectronix provides one of the best warranties with a no-hassle lifetime replacement policy.

EX-25 Automatic Heavy Duty Electric Stapler

Bostitch Executive Stapler

Best Value: Founded in 1896 by Thomas Briggs, Bostitch manufactured different stitching tools. It wasn’t until 1914 when the company introduced its staplers. The Bostitch Executive Stapler is a one-finger stapling device that is ideal for an office. The company says it is 80% easier to staple than standard staplers.

The Executive holds 210 staples and can secure 20 sheets using just one finger. It includes a built-in staple remover, storage compartment, jam-free operation, and opens for bulletin board tacking.

This stapler is 1.5 x 6.81 x 3.25 inches and weighs 7.4 ounces.

Bostitch Executive Stapler Spring Powered Stapler

Deli Effortless Desktop Stapler

The small compact design of the Deli Effortless Desktop Stapler belies its power. This is a heavy-duty stapler that can secure 40 to 50 sheets. The jam-free technology lets you work longer without any issues and the one-finger operation makes stapling effortless. You can get this stapler in 25, 40-50, and 60-70 sheet capabilities.

A spring-powered quick-load button makes loading easy and a non-skid rubber base will ensure it doesn’t move around.

This stapler is ?5.24 x 1.54 x 3.66 inches and weighs 1.06 pounds.

Deli Effortless Desktop Stapler, 40-50 Sheet Capacity, One Finger Touch Stapling, Easy to Load Ergonomic Heavy Duty Stapler

Onotio Heavy Duty Stapler

If your office is document-heavy, then you might need a heavy-duty stapler. The all-metal construction of this stapler from Onotio is a workhorse designed to last. With the right staples, you can secure up to 130 sheets with this stapler.

It is designed to keep working without jams, and if you happen to get a jam, you can use the front-end jam-clearing mechanism to keep working.

This stapler is ?11 x 3.5 x 3 inches, weighs 1.8 pounds, and Onotio offers a100% satisfaction guarantee.

Onotio Heavy Duty 100 Sheet High Capacity Office Desk Stapler

Swingline High-Capacity Stapler

Another entry from Swingline is this high-capacity stapler with a reduced effort feature. And with a full strip of 210 staples, you won’t have to reload as often. But when you do, there is a low-staple indicator that lets you know when it’s time for a refill.

This stapler is a premium metal stapler with jam resistance crafted with a special inner rail. Using the standard Swingline S.F. 4 Premium Staples you can secure up to 70 sheets. And if you need pointed staples for temporary pinning all you have to do is just reverse the anvil.

This stapler is 11.75 x 2.25 x 11 inches, weighs 12.8 ounces, and Swingline offers a 100% performance guarantee and a limited lifetime warranty.

Swingline Stapler, High-Capacity, 60 Sheet Capacity, Reduced Effort, Black

BOSTITCH Impulse 45 Sheet Electric Stapler

With three times faster-stapling speed, the BOSTITCH Impulse is an electric stapler with many features. It all starts with the ability to staple 20 sheets with B8 PowerCrown 1/4-inch staples and 45 sheets with B8 PowerCrown 3/8-inch staples.

The no jam technology gets rid of staple jams, and it lets you know when you are low on staples with an indicator light. A staple storage compartment and easy push-button reloading round up some of the other features. Add the 7 years warranty from BOSTITCH, and this becomes a good investment for the price.

This electric stapler is ?4 x 9 x 6.7 inches and weighs 2.83 pounds.

BOSTITCH Impulse 45 Sheet Electric Stapler

Things to Consider in an Office Stapler

The office stapler you get will depend on how much paperwork your company generates. And this should dictate the kind of stapler you end up purchasing. But knowing the following features will help make a more informed decision when you are ready to buy.

Weight: Unless you are getting a heavy-duty stapler that is staying put, consider the weight. You want people to easily pick it up and use it.

Unless you are getting a heavy-duty stapler that is staying put, consider the weight. You want people to easily pick it up and use it. Aesthetics: Staples now come with many designs that can complement the décor of your office. Take your time and look around for what is available.

Staples now come with many designs that can complement the décor of your office. Take your time and look around for what is available. Number of Sheets: Whether you are stapling two sheets or two hundred, there are staplers that can do the job. Make sure to look at this capability in your next stapler.

Whether you are stapling two sheets or two hundred, there are staplers that can do the job. Make sure to look at this capability in your next stapler. Durability: From plastic to metal, staplers are made with different materials. However, this doesn’t guarantee durability. Look for a manufacturer with good warranties on its products no matter what materials they use.

Manual

Manual staplers have been around for a long time, and for many small businesses, it is the only kind they use. This is because they are generally cheaper, and they can last much longer than their electric counterparts.

Another benefit of a manual stapler is there are no ongoing or additional costs besides staples. And considering quality manual staplers last for years, they are very reliable.

Electric

Electric staplers can be very handy if your office is document-heavy and needs to staple them. The hands-free operation and quick turnover allow users to go through documents much faster. And because the same power is applied results are more uniform with an electric stapler.

The one drawback is you can run out of power if it is a battery-only operated unit. And because of the many different moving parts, it is more likely to malfunction compared to a manual stapler. However, if you buy the stapler from a quality brand you can get performance guarantees for many years.

