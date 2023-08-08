Business Gift Giving Etiquette and Mistakes to Avoid

For business owners, the holiday season is often a time for purchasing client, employee, and partner gifts for everyone who supports your business throughout the year. However, it’s important to give gifts in a way that won’t offend or create awkward situations among those who are important to your small business. Before shopping for holiday gifts for clients, colleagues, or employees, consider the following business gift giving etiquette tips for all occasions.
Business Gift Giving Etiquette
When giving gifts in the business world, it’s crucial to know the right etiquette. Choosing the right present can strengthen work relationships and leave a good impression. Take a look at our business gift giving etiquette tips.
Choose Your Budget Carefully
Choosing an amount to spend on each gift is one of the trickiest parts about business gift giving etiquette. When it comes to gifts for your team, it mainly comes down to what you can afford.
However, buying gifts for vendors, service providers, or partners outside of your business can be a bit more sensitive. Some entities have limits for what they’re allowed to accept. So make sure you don’t surpass these limits with excessive gifts.
If you work within a business or organization, follow the guidelines outlined by your leadership team for any gift exchange spending limits.
Don’t Leave People Out
When giving business gifts, inclusivity and fairness should be top priorities. Overlooking someone can lead to hurt feelings and unintended workplace dynamics. Here’s a quick guide to keep your gift-giving equitable and thoughtful:
- For Your Team:
- Always aim for gifts of equal value for all team members.
- It might be acceptable to allocate a slightly higher budget for the management team.
- Consider tenure; it’s okay to acknowledge those who have served the company longer with a special token.
- Outside Your Business:
- Apply the same principles of equality and fairness for partners or service providers.
- Within the Organization:
- Always include everyone in gift exchanges.
- Exceptions can be made for arrangements like secret Santa where only one gift is necessary.
Personalize When Possible
It’s not always possible for business owners to purchase different gifts for each team member, partner, and client. But if you have a fairly short gift list, try to purchase individual gifts that are relevant to each recipient.
For example, if you know that a particular client loves their morning coffee, getting them a Starbucks gift card instead of a generic Visa one could mean a lot more to them.
Gifts that Reflect Company Values
Companies often have core values that guide their operations and principles. Consider giving gifts that reflect these values. For instance, if sustainability is one of your company’s core principles, opt for eco-friendly or recyclable gift options. This not only shows thoughtfulness but reinforces the values your business stands by.
Keep It Practical for Vendors, Suppliers, and Customers
Though it may be fun to give members of your team items that call back to inside jokes or funny things that have happened in the office throughout the year, it’s not as easy to gauge how those outside of your business might view those types of gifts.
Unless you have a very close relationship with someone, it’s usually safer to stick with items that are useful, like gift cards or office supplies.
Use Caution with Humor
Even if you’re purchasing gifts for people you work with directly, make sure that any humorous items are appropriate for the office and for the recipient. If you’re not sure about someone’s sense of humor or if you think that a gift might be offensive to anyone in your workplace, steer clear.
Avoid Overly Personal Items
It’s essential to strike a balance between personalization and professionalism. While you want to show that you’ve put thought into the gift, avoid giving overly personal items like perfumes, jewelry, or clothing. These can be seen as too intimate and may not suit everyone’s tastes or preferences.
Don’t Assume Everyone Celebrates Christmas
Holiday parties and gifts are pretty widely accepted in workplaces throughout the country. However, if you make gifts very specific to Christmas, it could make people who don’t celebrate uncomfortable. If you’re not sure about a specific person’s preference, keep your gift and message fairly general.
Acknowledge Dietary Restrictions
If you’re considering edible gifts like chocolates, snacks, or wine, it’s critical to be aware of any dietary restrictions or preferences. Whether it’s due to religion, allergies, or personal choices, a seemingly innocent treat can become an awkward gift if it can’t be consumed by the recipient.
Research International Customs
If you do business internationally, your clients or partners may have different expectations when it comes to the etiquette of gift giving. You should research the holiday customs in that part of the world before purchasing a gift.
Keep Promotional Gifts Minimal
It’s pretty common for businesses to print their logos on items like tote bags or hats that they give out for holiday gifts. While this isn’t necessarily a no-go, you should try not to rely on gifts as a source of promotion.
Make sure they’re actually useful for the recipient, meaning they should be fairly high quality, and the logos should be small and understated.
Consider Charitable Donations
For a unique touch, consider giving the gift of charity. If you’re aware of a cause close to the recipient’s heart, making a donation in their name can be a thoughtful gesture. It’s a win-win: you’re giving back to the community and presenting a gift that carries a lot of emotional weight. Always provide a certificate or receipt of the donation as part of the gift.
Create Guidelines for Team Members
As a business owner, ensuring smooth gift exchanges among employees is as vital as the gifts themselves. Here are some guidelines to consider:
- Set price limits for gifts to avoid disparities.
- Establish policies on gift purchasing for everyone.
- Encourage office-wide gift exchanges like Secret Santa or White Elephant, with clear price limits.
- Note: Guidelines might be more flexible if coworkers exchange gifts outside the office setting.
Gift Packaging Matters
The presentation of your gift can make a significant difference. Ensure that your gifts are packaged neatly and professionally. A beautifully wrapped gift shows effort and consideration, enhancing the overall gifting experience.
If you’re not confident in your wrapping skills, many businesses offer professional gift wrapping services.
Say Thank You
Have you receive gifts from team members, partners, or clients throughout the holiday season? It’s also important to acknowledge them as quickly as possible. Send a handwritten thank you note to the sender when possible.
An email may be acceptable if the gift was sent virtually.
Business Gift Giving Etiquette Summary
|Etiquette Point
|Guideline
|Budget Setting
|Decide gift budget based on what's affordable; adhere to external and internal gift cost limits.
|Inclusivity
|Ensure gifts for all team members; aim for equal value with exceptions for management or tenure.
|Personalization
|Choose gifts relevant to the recipient, considering their personal likes and interests.
|Practicality
|Opt for useful gifts like gift cards or office supplies for external contacts.
|Humor & Personal Items
|Ensure humorous gifts are workplace-appropriate and avoid overly personal items.
|Cultural Sensitivity
|Be general if unsure of holiday preferences; research international customs for global partners.
|Promotional Gifts
|Ensure high quality and keep logos understated.
|Employee Gift Guidelines
|Set price limits and consider group exchanges like Secret Santa.
|Presentation
|Prioritize neat and professional gift wrapping.
|Acknowledgment
|Quickly thank anyone who gives you a gift, preferably with a handwritten note.
